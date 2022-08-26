U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

Medical Device Reprocessing Market To Reach USD 3253 Million By 2028 With a CAGR of 13.8% - Valuates Reports

·10 min read

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Device Reprocessing Market is segmented by Type - Catheter, Endoscope, Laparoscopic Instruments, Biopsy, Pulse Oximeter, by Application - Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic, Anesthesia, Other. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the  Chemicals Industry Category.

Valuates Reports Logo
Valuates Reports Logo

The global Medical Device Reprocessing market size is estimated to be worth USD 1495.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3253 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Medical Device Reprocessing Market are

The rising demand for reprocessed medical devices due to their lower cost, increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, and extensive R&D activities will propel the growth rate of the market during the forecast period.

The need for proper medical waste disposal and covid 19 impact will boost market opportunities in the coming years.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-2D7726/global-medical-device-reprocessing

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE REPROCESSING MARKET

Remanufactured medical devices are less expensive than the original product. They are available at low rates and save a significant amount of money for healthcare organizations along with providing environmental benefits. The devices offer reliable patient care in turn fueling the growth of the medical device reprocessing market in the forthcoming years. Hospitals around the globe are finding ways to reduce their medical expenses. Several distributors, third-party firms, and product manufacturers provide wholesome reprocessing programs. The demand is growing rapidly in developing economies.

The increasing geriatric population has led to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders. Reprocessed products are used in cardiac surgeries, cardiovascular catheters, blood pressure monitoring devices, orthopedic blades, endoscopic devices, electrophysiological catheters, endotracheal tubes, and ophthalmic knives. The growing number of surgical procedures will drive the growth of the medical device reprocessing market.

Reprocessing activities are being outsourced to streamline and optimize the entire workflow. Emerging markets will provide lucrative opportunities due to rising R&D initiatives. The entire process involves the cleaning of visible debris, sterilization of the device, and repackaging. This will surge the growth of the global medical device reprocessing market. Hospitals and clinics are seeking out reprocessing for substantial cost savings.

Government authorities around the globe are enacting a stringent regulatory landscape for sustainable medical waste disposal. The large scale preference for reprocessing is due to the need for proper waste management. This will bolster the demand for the medical device reprocessing market during the forecast period. Single-use devices like catheters and surgical drills are disposed of in large chunks into the oceans. Reprocessing is a viable option as it promotes sustainable solutions and improves the circular economy.

Covid 19 led to a massive surge in medical supplies for treating the infected population such as oxygen generators, masks, gloves, life support machines, atomizers, and protective eyeglasses. Healthcare professionals and the civil population are demanding these devices as precautionary measures. This will fuel the growth of the medical device reprocessing market. Key manufacturers are capitalizing on this demand for ensuring a continuous and smooth supply of medical equipment.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-2D7726/Global_Medical_Device_Reprocessing_Market

MEDICAL DEVICE REPROCESSING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type,  the catheter segment will grow the highest in the medical device reprocessing market share due to rising reprocessing for use in cardiac surgeries and other cardiovascular tests.

Based on application, the cardiology segment is expected to dominate in the medical device reprocessing market share due to large scale prevalence of cardiac diseases requiring the need for diagnostic and cardiac procedures. Reprocessed medical devices decrease costs and do away with the need for buying a new device for every procedure.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific will be the most lucrative during the forecast period due to rapid economic growth, rising need for reducing healthcare expenditure and increasing cases of chronic diseases.

Inquire For Customization : https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-2D7726/Global_Medical_Device_Reprocessing_Market

Market By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-2D7726/Global_Medical_Device_Reprocessing_Market

Key players

  • DowDuPont

  • Huntsman International

  • Ecolab

  • Clariant

  • BASF

  • Berryman Chemicals

  • Innospec

  • Varichem International

  • Eunisell Chemicals

  • Hexion

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-2D7726/Global_Medical_Device_Reprocessing_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-2D7726&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

-  The global Endoscopes Cabinet market was valued at USD 134.2 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 196 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

Global Dialyzer Reprocessing Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Disposable Medical Device Reprocessing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Single-Use Medical Device Reprocessing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

-   The global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market size is projected to reach USD 118800 million by 2028, from USD 86390 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2028.

-  The global Peritoneal Dialysis market size is estimated to be worth USD 125.2 million in 2021. It is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 190.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

-   The global Hemodialysis market size is estimated to be worth USD 2018.1 million in 2022 and is forecasted to reach USD 2206.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.5% during the review period.

-   The global dialysis market size was valued at USD 91,205.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 129,756.8 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

-   The global digital polymerase chain reaction market generated USD 508.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,139.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2028.

-   The global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR market size is estimated to be worth USD 1419.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2165.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.3% during the review period.

-   The global Sterilization Equipment market was valued at USD 1674.3 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2005.8 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.06% from 2022 to 2028.

-   The global Neurostimulation Devices market size is estimated to be worth USD 7454.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 14170 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.3% during the review period.

-  The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market size was valued at USD 3040.00 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4736.03 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

-   The global Medical Tubing market size is estimated to be worth USD 8136.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 13570 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.9% during the review period.

-   In 2020, the global Urinary Catheters market size was USD 1850 million and it is expected to reach USD 2191.8 million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.5% during 2021-2027.

-   The global Medical Supplies market size is projected to reach USD 329030 million by 2028, from USD 202430 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2028.

-   The global digital therapeutics market size was valued at USD 2.88 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.80 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

-   The global X-ray Detectors market size is estimated to be worth USD 3190.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 4299.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% during the review period.

-   The global Physiotherapy Equipment market size is estimated to be worth USD 13610 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 16530 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the review period.

-   The global Disposable Medical Supplies market size is projected to reach USD 314410 Million by 2028, from USD 224050 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2028.

-   The global Ablation Technology market size is projected to reach USD 6352.7 million by 2026, from USD 3364.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2021-2026.

The global healthcare analytics market size was valued at USD 23.51 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 96.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.

-  The global Nutritional Analysis market size is projected to reach USD 4733.1 million by 2027, from USD 3360 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

-  The global Biometrics market size is projected to reach USD 39030 million by 2028, from USD 15900 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2022-2028.

-  Global optical imaging market was valued at USD 1,386.8 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 3,865.7 Million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.

-  The global full body scanner market size is estimated to be worth USD 917.8 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2541.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

-  The global Fiducial Markers market size is estimated to be worth USD 104.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 131.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the review period.

Click Here To See Related Reports on Medical Device Reprocessing Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp: +91-9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-device-reprocessing-market-to-reach-usd-3253-million-by-2028-with-a-cagr-of-13-8---valuates-reports-301613019.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

