Medical Device Security Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 2.00 Bn, Global IT Consulting and Other Services Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical device security market is categorized as a part of the global IT consulting and other services market within the global IT services market. The parent market, the global IT consulting and other services market, covers companies that provide information technology consulting and information management services. Technavio has calculated the parent market size based on the combined revenue generated by companies engaged in providing all types of IT consulting and information management services. It includes the annual revenues generated by the companies with the execution of IT service contracts.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2022-2026

The medical device security solutions market size is expected to grow by USD 2.00 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.47% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along
with the research methodology.
with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our medical device security solutions market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
5 reports and view 100 reports per month

This report has identified the increasing concerns about healthcare data driving the medical device security solutions market growth during the next few years. However, factors such as the use of outdated platforms in the healthcare industry will hinder the market growth.

Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Device

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and
thorough descriptions.
thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the medical device security solutions market, including Battelle Memorial Institute, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Clearwater Compliance LLC, ClearDATA Networks Inc., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Coalfire Systems Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fortinet Inc., FireEye Inc., Imperva Inc., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, International Business Machines Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., McAfee Corp., Sophos Ltd., and UL LLC.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest
developments.
developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will help the medical device security solutions market grow during the next five years

  • Approximation of the medical device security solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the global medical device security solutions market

  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of medical device security solutions market vendors

Related Reports

Physical Security Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increasing concerns about terrorism and crime are driving the market growth. Modern cities are exposed to the threat of crimes and terrorism. Hence, businesses as well as commercial and residential complexes are employing physical security solutions, which involve video surveillance, access control, and others.

Home Security System Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growth of DIY home security systems is driving the market growth. The US is one of the largest adopters of DIY home security systems. Factors such as the low cost of these systems will be driving the market growth in the forecast years.

Medical Device Security Solutions Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.47%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.00 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Battelle Memorial Institute, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., ClearDATA Networks Inc., Clearwater Compliance LLC, Coalfire Systems Inc., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, DXC Technology Co., Extreme Networks Inc., FireEye Inc., Fortinet Inc., General Electric Co., Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McAfee Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sophos Ltd., and UL LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Device

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Device

  • 5.3 Wearable and external medical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Hospital medical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Internally embedded medical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Device

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Broadcom Inc.

  • 10.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

  • 10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.6 ClearDATA Networks Inc.

  • 10.7 Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

  • 10.8 General Electric Co.

  • 10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.11 McAfee Corp.

  • 10.12 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2022-2026
Global Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-device-security-solutions-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-00-bn-global-it-consulting-and-other-services-market-considered-as-parent-market---technavio-301662325.html

SOURCE Technavio

