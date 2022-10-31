Medical Device Security Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 2.00 Bn, Global IT Consulting and Other Services Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical device security market is categorized as a part of the global IT consulting and other services market within the global IT services market. The parent market, the global IT consulting and other services market, covers companies that provide information technology consulting and information management services. Technavio has calculated the parent market size based on the combined revenue generated by companies engaged in providing all types of IT consulting and information management services. It includes the annual revenues generated by the companies with the execution of IT service contracts.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2022-2026

The medical device security solutions market size is expected to grow by USD 2.00 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.47% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our medical device security solutions market report covers the following areas:

This report has identified the increasing concerns about healthcare data driving the medical device security solutions market growth during the next few years. However, factors such as the use of outdated platforms in the healthcare industry will hinder the market growth.

Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Device

Geography

Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the medical device security solutions market, including Battelle Memorial Institute, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Clearwater Compliance LLC, ClearDATA Networks Inc., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Coalfire Systems Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fortinet Inc., FireEye Inc., Imperva Inc., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, International Business Machines Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., McAfee Corp., Sophos Ltd., and UL LLC.

Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the medical device security solutions market grow during the next five years

Approximation of the medical device security solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the global medical device security solutions market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of medical device security solutions market vendors

Medical Device Security Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Battelle Memorial Institute, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., ClearDATA Networks Inc., Clearwater Compliance LLC, Coalfire Systems Inc., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, DXC Technology Co., Extreme Networks Inc., FireEye Inc., Fortinet Inc., General Electric Co., Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McAfee Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sophos Ltd., and UL LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Device

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Device

5.3 Wearable and external medical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Hospital medical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Internally embedded medical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Device

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Broadcom Inc.

10.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.6 ClearDATA Networks Inc.

10.7 Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

10.8 General Electric Co.

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.11 McAfee Corp.

10.12 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

