U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.49
    -0.80 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.00
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.87
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8150
    +0.1230 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,868.51
    +2,051.36 (+4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,357.82
    +60.09 (+4.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Medical Devices Market Size | Is Expected to Gain Momentum by Reaching USD 657.98 Billion by 2028, While Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4%

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Top Players Covered in the Medical Devices Market Research Report Are Medtronic PLC, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, F. Hoffman-La Roche, Becton Dickinson, GE, Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation and other key market players.

Pune, India, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical devices market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 657.98 billion by 2028 from USD 455.34 billion in 2021 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled, “Medical Devices Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 432.23 billion in 2020.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing focus of healthcare professionals on early diagnosis and treatment is promoting patients to undergo different types of diagnostic procedures surgical procedures. For instance, a report by the American Hospital Association (AHA), published in 2019, stated that there were an estimated 36.2 million inpatient admissions in the U.S. in the year 2019. The rising number of inpatient admissions and the increasing number of surgical and diagnostic procedures is expected to promote the growth of the market for medical devices during the forecast period.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100085


What does the Report Provide?

The market report for medical devices provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate to contribute to the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The pandemic crippled the global economy. The manufacturing facilities saw a decline in their production capacity due to lockdown and stringent regulations imposed by governments amid pandemics to curb the spread of the virus. For instance, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. reported that it generated a revenue of USD 23.0 billion in the year 2020, which was a decline of 11.6% as compared to 2019. Medtronic, another key manufacturer of medical devices, witnessed a decline in their revenues by 5.4% in the financial year 2020 and a significant decline of 26% in the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to 2019.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/medical-devices-market-100085


Market Segmentation:

By type, the market is segmented into orthopedic devices, cardiovascular devices, diagnostic imaging, in vitro diagnostic, minimally invasive surgery, wound management, diabetes care, ophthalmic devices, dental devices, nephrology, general surgery, and others. By end-user, it is trifurcated into hospitals & ASC’s, clinics, and others.

Out of these, the orthopedic segment held a market share of 7.3% in 2020. This is attributable to the rising geriatric population worldwide.

Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.


Quick Buy - Medical Devices Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100085


Driving Factor

Increasing Demand from Geriatric Population to Promote Market Growth

The increasing geriatric population is promoting demand for ophthalmic and orthopedic devices, as these help in reducing impaired vision and hip fractures in the elderly population. For instance, it is estimated through national and regional databases that that around 303 million people in the world are suffering from osteoarthritis of the knee. These factors contribute to the market positively. Moreover, healthcare agencies worldwide are focusing on increasing the diagnosis and treatment rates through the growing number of awareness programs. This, along with growing per capita healthcare expenditure in developed and emerging countries, is expected to promote medical devices market growth.

Regional Insights

North America to Dominate Backed by Presence of Key Players in the Region

North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position market during the forecast period owing to the presence of favorable reimbursement policies, well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Additionally, there is the rapid adoption of advanced medical technologies in the region is accelerating the regional market for medical devices. The region’s market stood at USD 168.76 billion in 2020.

Europe is expected to showcase significant medical devices market share in upcoming years, owing to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the adoption of advanced diagnostic and treatment devices by healthcare experts in the region is positively promoting the regional market.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Partnerships and New Launches to Strengthen the Market Growth

This market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches, collaborations & partnerships, and acquisitions. Such strategies taken up by key players are expected to strengthen its market prospects. Below is the industry development:

  • January 2021 – Smith & Nephew partnered with Movemedical, a U.S based company, to expand its inventory automation solutions and improve customer experience.

  • January 2021 – Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) model, providing physicians a more patient-friendly solution compared to the current standard of care for managing AAA patients.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/medical-devices-market-100085


List of Key Players Profiled in Report

  • Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

  • Stryker (Kalamazoo, U.S.)

  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Bad Homburg, Germany)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

  • General Electric Company (Chicago, U.S.)

  • Siemens Healthineers AG (Munich, Germany)

  • BD (Franklin Lakes, U.S.)

  • Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, U.S.)

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Brunswick, U.S.)

  • Other Players


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/medical-devices-market-100085


Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • New Product Launches, by Key Players for COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

    • Healthcare Expenditure, by Key Countries

    • Recent Technological Advancements

    • Key Industry Developments

    • Regulatory and Reimbursement Changes – In Response to the COVID-19 Impact

  • Global Medical Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Orthopedic Devices

      • Cardiovascular Devices

      • Diagnostic Imaging

      • IVD

  • 5.2.5.MIS

      • Wound Management

      • Diabetes Care

      • Ophthalmic Devices

      • Nephrology

      • Dental

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

      • Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Medical Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Orthopedic Devices

      • Cardiovascular Devices

      • Diagnostic Imaging

      • IVD

      • MIS

      • Wound Management

      • Diabetes Care

      • Ophthalmic Devices

      • Nephrology

      • Dental

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospitals & ASCs

      • Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • U.S. Medical Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Orthopedic Devices

      • Cardiovascular Devices

      • Diagnostic Imaging

      • IVD

      • MIS

      • Wound Management

      • Diabetes Care

      • Ophthalmic Devices

      • Nephrology

      • Dental

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospitals & ASCs

      • Clinics

      • Others

TOC Continued…


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/medical-devices-market-9074


Recommended Stories

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • Ark Invest Tesla Stock Price Target May Be Outrageous, But Elon Musk Says It Is Worth $3,000 A Share 'If They Execute Really Well'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has told its employees that he agrees with Cathie Wood-led ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that Tesla is worth $3,000 a share "if they execute really well". What Happened: In a recent interview, Cathie Wood said that her base case on Tesla is $3,000 a share. "Our estimate for Tesla's success has gone up. The main reason for that is their market share. So instead of going down from year-end 2017 to today, it has actually gone up fairly dramatically," Woo

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 5th, 2021

    After a mixed day for Bitcoin and the crypto majors on Saturday. A Bitcoin move back through to $51,000 levels would be needed to deliver market support.

  • Protect your wealth from the next crisis with these simple low-volatility stocks

    Costco and other low-beta stocks can safeguard your portfolio from market swings.

  • Oil falls $1 after deep Saudi price cuts spur demand concerns

    Oil prices fell about $1 on Monday, extending losses after the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude contract prices for Asia over the weekend, reflecting well-supplied global markets and concerns over the outlook for demand. Brent crude futures for November fell 98 cents, or 1.4%, to $71.63 a barrel by 0613 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for October was at $68.34 a barrel, down 95 cents, or 1.4%. State oil giant Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel.

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Cathie Wood scooped up Zoom stock after it crashed — here's why

    Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is bullish on Zoom after the stock plunged following earnings. Here's what she told Yahoo Finance about the purchase.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 to $1 Million by 2035

    This trio of businesses is a great way to profit from the long-term trends of e-commerce, streaming video, and programmatic advertising.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.

  • Dividend Investors: 3 High-Yield Stocks for a Low-Yield World

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is down to a 20-year low of less than 1.3%. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enbridge): Finding a fat yield is easier than finding a great company that happens to have a fat yield.

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • 4 Metrics Behind MongoDB's Soaring Stock Price

    The big pop came as investors digested the company's outstanding fiscal second-quarter results. MongoDB's top line grew 44% year over year, rising to $199 million. Notably, 44% growth marked a significant acceleration from the 39% growth the company posted in the prior quarter.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a great way to invest in artificial intelligence? Nicholas Rossolillo (DigitalOcean): I was first drawn to this stock because of its focus on small businesses and aspiring digital entrepreneurs. Cloud computing and all of its ancillary tech like AI (which is often handled at a remote data center and delivered via an internet connection) can be expensive to implement -- and tricky to figure out how to make work.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices to Woo Buyers as OPEC+ Boosts Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for sales to Asia next month by more than twice the expected amount in a sign the world’s largest crude exporter wants to entice buyers to take more of its barrels.State producer Saudi Aramco is rolling back pricing on all of its grades to its biggest market in Asia. Three successive months of increases in the company’s official selling prices had left refiners smarting as the coronavirus pandemic plays havoc with the recovery in energy demand.But with

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Stocks, Futures Up as Traders Mull Taper Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Monday amid an ongoing rally in Japan sparked by the planned exit of the prime minister and as traders mulled slower U.S. hiring that may delay a reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus.MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge climbed for a seventh session, the longest streak since January. Japan closed up more than 1% to a 31-year high on hopes of better pandemic management and more spending by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s successor. U.S. and European equity futures

  • GameStop, Moderna, Home Depot, Kroger, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    GameStop, Lululemon, Kroger, Analog Devices, Moderna, Danaher, and Home Depot report earnings or host investor days this week. Plus, inflation data and the Fed’s beige book.

  • Investors love to boast about their great stock picks, but beware of those who use fancy math to calculate their gains

    After more than 40 years of rigorously auditing the performance of investment advisers, I have learned that over the long term, buying and holding an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 (SPX) or other broad index nearly always comes out ahead of all other attempts to do better, such as market timing or picking particular stocks, ETFs and mutual funds. What I wanted to measure was how these newsletter portfolios performed in the immediately succeeding year.

  • JD.com says founder Liu to step away from day-to-day operations

    China's JD.com said on Monday founder and chief executive Richard Liu will switch his focus to the e-commerce giant's long-term strategy, creating the new role of president to run the company's day-to-day operations. The move comes as several other founders of China's tech companies have gradually relinquished the top job, such as at Alibaba and ByteDance, although Liu, 48, will retain his title as chief executive and his board seat. The new role of president will be filled by Xu Lei, currently CEO of JD's biggest division, who has taken on a more prominent public role at the company in recent years.

  • 4 Reasons to Avoid Robinhood

    In the past year, retail investors have flocked to mobile trading apps to get in on the stock market -- but Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and its well-known trading app have had a rough 2021 thus far. In the first quarter of 2021, options made up 38% of Robinhood's revenue; on each option trade, the site earned $2.90, compared to $0.40 on each equities trade. Robinhood's significant earnings from option bets give it an incentive to push inexperienced investors to trade those risky securities -- and potentially lose all their entire investment on a single trade.