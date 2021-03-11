Medical and Diagnostic Laboratories Industry | BizVibe Adds New Companies Which Can Be Discovered and Tracked
NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their medical and diagnostic laboratories industry group.
Companies listed under the NAICS category for medical and diagnostic laboratories are defined as being primarily engaged in providing analytic or diagnostic services generally to the medical profession or to the patient on referral from a health practitioner. Services that fall under this industry group include blood analysis laboratories, medical pathology laboratories, medical bacteriological laboratories, medical testing laboratories, medical forensic laboratories, and diagnostic imaging centers. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with medical and diagnostic laboratory companies from all over the world.
BizVibe's Medical and Diagnostic Laboratories Industry Group Contains the Following:
Detailed company profiles, spanning across 100+ countries
10+ related product and service categories
Company news tracking
What's in a Company Profile?
Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers
Company performance and risk monitoring
Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
Top Countries
BizVibe's platform contains 3,500+ medical and diagnostic laboratory company profiles which span across 100+ countries:
2,000+ companies in USA
200+ companies in UK
100+ companies in Canada
100+ companies in India
100+ companies in Mexico
Products and Services
BizVibe categorizes all medical and diagnostic laboratories into 10+ product and service categories including:
Radiology services
Imaging services
Ultrasound services
Clinical laboratories
News Tracking
BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within medical and diagnostic laboratory categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:
Financial News
M&A Partnerships
Product/Service Launches
Management Moves
Compliance and Legal News
Health Care Industry Companies
The medical and diagnostic laboratories industry group is a part of BizVibe's health care and social assistance industry. There are 18 health care industry groups in total. Discover health care and social assistance companies for related industry groups:
Specialty Hospitals
Nursing Care Facilities
Child Day Care Services
Home Health Care Services
Outpatient Care Centers
BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.
This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
