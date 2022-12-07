Medical diagnostics market: Growth Opportunities led by 3M Co. and Abbott Laboratories - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical diagnostics market size is forecast to grow by USD 74.58 billion at a CAGR of 6.15% between 2022 and 2027. The growth of the market will be driven by the high prevalence of infectious diseases. Furthermore, the global adoption of advanced diagnostic solutions will foster the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Diagnostics Market 2023-2027

The report extensively covers the medical diagnostics market segmentation by type (IVD and diagnostic imaging), end-user (hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, research laboratories and institutes, and others), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Request A Sample Report

Medical diagnostics market - Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

3M Co.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton Dickinson & Co.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Charles River Laboratories

Danaher Corp.

DiaSorin SpA

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hologic Inc.

Medtronic Plc

QIAGEN NV

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Quidel Corp.

Product Insights and News

3M Co.: The company offers medical diagnostics such as 3M Hydrophilic Films, 3M Substrates and Films, and 3M Adhesive, and Spacer Tapes.

Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company offers medical diagnostics such as HER2 IQFISH pharmDx, PD L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx, and PD L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.: The company offers medical diagnostics such as Blood Group Serology Testing, Hb Variants and Genetic Disorders, and Infectious Disease Testing.

bioMerieux SA: The company offers medical diagnostics such as Emag and biofire filmarray.

Medical diagnostics market - Geographical Landscape

Asia is estimated to contribute to 38% of the market growth by 2027. The growth of the regional market is driven by various factors such as rising healthcare expenditures, increased aging and chronic prevalent population, and growing trends toward POC, clinical chemistry and molecular diagnostic tools. Also, the growing prevalence of microsporidia infection in the geriatric population and the high preference toward technology-integrated medical diagnostics and POC devices are contributing to the growth of the medical diagnostics market in Asia.

Medical diagnostics market - Market Segmentation

The IVD segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the global market's growth during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing importance of molecular, clinical, and immunoassay diagnostic techniques. Also, the increasing need for improved real-time diagnostic tools for the early diagnosis of communicable and chronic diseases is contributing to the growth of the segment. - Download a sample report

What are the key data covered in this medical diagnostics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the medical diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the industry across North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medical diagnostics market vendors.

Related Reports:

The heart attack diagnostics market size is expected to increase by USD 5.34 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51%. The rising prevalence of cardiac disorders is notably driving the heart attack diagnostics market growth, although factors such as pricing pressure among the vendors may impede the market growth.

The in-vitro diagnostics market is projected to grow by USD 33.16 billion with a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increasing geriatric population with chronic and infectious diseases is one of the key drivers supporting the in-vitro diagnostics market growth.

Medical Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 74.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.69 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Charles River Laboratories, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Medtronic Plc, QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corp., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

