Medical diagnostics market: Growth Opportunities led by 3M Co. and Abbott Laboratories - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical diagnostics market size is forecast to grow by USD 74.58 billion at a CAGR of 6.15% between 2022 and 2027. The growth of the market will be driven by the high prevalence of infectious diseases. Furthermore, the global adoption of advanced diagnostic solutions will foster the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Diagnostics Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Diagnostics Market 2023-2027

The report extensively covers the medical diagnostics market segmentation by type (IVD and diagnostic imaging), end-user (hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, research laboratories and institutes, and others), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Request A Sample Report

Medical diagnostics market - Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

  • 3M Co.

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Becton Dickinson & Co.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • bioMerieux SA

  • Charles River Laboratories

  • Danaher Corp.

  • DiaSorin SpA

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Hologic Inc.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • QIAGEN NV

  • Quest Diagnostics Inc.

  • Quidel Corp.

Product Insights and News

  • 3M Co.: The company offers medical diagnostics such as 3M Hydrophilic Films, 3M Substrates and Films, and 3M Adhesive, and Spacer Tapes.

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company offers medical diagnostics such as HER2 IQFISH pharmDx, PD L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx, and PD L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.: The company offers medical diagnostics such as Blood Group Serology Testing, Hb Variants and Genetic Disorders, and Infectious Disease Testing.

  • bioMerieux SA: The company offers medical diagnostics such as Emag and biofire filmarray.

For detailed insights about product offerings and the growth strategies adopted by vendors, buy the report.

Medical diagnostics market - Geographical Landscape

Asia is estimated to contribute to 38% of the market growth by 2027. The growth of the regional market is driven by various factors such as rising healthcare expenditures, increased aging and chronic prevalent population, and growing trends toward POC, clinical chemistry and molecular diagnostic tools. Also, the growing prevalence of microsporidia infection in the geriatric population and the high preference toward technology-integrated medical diagnostics and POC devices are contributing to the growth of the medical diagnostics market in Asia.

 Medical diagnostics market - Market Segmentation

The IVD segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the global market's growth during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing importance of molecular, clinical, and immunoassay diagnostic techniques. Also, the increasing need for improved real-time diagnostic tools for the early diagnosis of communicable and chronic diseases is contributing to the growth of the segment. - Download a sample report

What are the key data covered in this medical diagnostics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the medical diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the industry across North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medical diagnostics market vendors.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

  • The heart attack diagnostics market size is expected to increase by USD 5.34 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51%. The rising prevalence of cardiac disorders is notably driving the heart attack diagnostics market growth, although factors such as pricing pressure among the vendors may impede the market growth.

  • The in-vitro diagnostics market is projected to grow by USD 33.16 billion with a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increasing geriatric population with chronic and infectious diseases is one of the key drivers supporting the in-vitro diagnostics market growth.

Medical Diagnostics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

171

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 74.58 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.69

Regional analysis

North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

Asia at 38%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Charles River Laboratories, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Medtronic Plc, QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corp., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global medical diagnostics market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 IVD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Diagnostic imaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Research laboratories and institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 3M Co.

  • 12.4 Abbott Laboratories

  • 12.5 Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • 12.6 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • 12.7 bioMerieux SA

  • 12.8 Charles River Laboratories

  • 12.9 Danaher Corp.

  • 12.10 DiaSorin SpA

  • 12.11 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 12.12 General Electric Co.

  • 12.13 Hologic Inc.

  • 12.14 QIAGEN NV

  • 12.15 Quest Diagnostics Inc.

  • 12.16 Siemens AG

  • 12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Medical Diagnostics Market 2023-2027
Global Medical Diagnostics Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-diagnostics-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-3m-co-and-abbott-laboratories---technavio-301695504.html

SOURCE Technavio

