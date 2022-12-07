Medical diagnostics market: Growth Opportunities led by 3M Co. and Abbott Laboratories - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical diagnostics market size is forecast to grow by USD 74.58 billion at a CAGR of 6.15% between 2022 and 2027. The growth of the market will be driven by the high prevalence of infectious diseases. Furthermore, the global adoption of advanced diagnostic solutions will foster the growth of the market.
The report extensively covers the medical diagnostics market segmentation by type (IVD and diagnostic imaging), end-user (hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, research laboratories and institutes, and others), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Request A Sample Report
Medical diagnostics market - Vendors
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
3M Co.
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Becton Dickinson & Co.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
bioMerieux SA
Charles River Laboratories
Danaher Corp.
DiaSorin SpA
F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
General Electric Co.
Hologic Inc.
Medtronic Plc
QIAGEN NV
Quest Diagnostics Inc.
Quidel Corp.
Product Insights and News
3M Co.: The company offers medical diagnostics such as 3M Hydrophilic Films, 3M Substrates and Films, and 3M Adhesive, and Spacer Tapes.
Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company offers medical diagnostics such as HER2 IQFISH pharmDx, PD L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx, and PD L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.: The company offers medical diagnostics such as Blood Group Serology Testing, Hb Variants and Genetic Disorders, and Infectious Disease Testing.
bioMerieux SA: The company offers medical diagnostics such as Emag and biofire filmarray.
For detailed insights about product offerings and the growth strategies adopted by vendors, buy the report.
Medical diagnostics market - Geographical Landscape
Asia is estimated to contribute to 38% of the market growth by 2027. The growth of the regional market is driven by various factors such as rising healthcare expenditures, increased aging and chronic prevalent population, and growing trends toward POC, clinical chemistry and molecular diagnostic tools. Also, the growing prevalence of microsporidia infection in the geriatric population and the high preference toward technology-integrated medical diagnostics and POC devices are contributing to the growth of the medical diagnostics market in Asia.
Medical diagnostics market - Market Segmentation
The IVD segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the global market's growth during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing importance of molecular, clinical, and immunoassay diagnostic techniques. Also, the increasing need for improved real-time diagnostic tools for the early diagnosis of communicable and chronic diseases is contributing to the growth of the segment. - Download a sample report
What are the key data covered in this medical diagnostics market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the medical diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the industry across North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW).
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medical diagnostics market vendors.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights
Related Reports:
The heart attack diagnostics market size is expected to increase by USD 5.34 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51%. The rising prevalence of cardiac disorders is notably driving the heart attack diagnostics market growth, although factors such as pricing pressure among the vendors may impede the market growth.
The in-vitro diagnostics market is projected to grow by USD 33.16 billion with a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increasing geriatric population with chronic and infectious diseases is one of the key drivers supporting the in-vitro diagnostics market growth.
Medical Diagnostics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
171
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 74.58 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.69
Regional analysis
North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
Asia at 38%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Charles River Laboratories, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Medtronic Plc, QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corp., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global medical diagnostics market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 IVD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Diagnostic imaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Research laboratories and institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 3M Co.
12.4 Abbott Laboratories
12.5 Agilent Technologies Inc.
12.6 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
12.7 bioMerieux SA
12.8 Charles River Laboratories
12.9 Danaher Corp.
12.10 DiaSorin SpA
12.11 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
12.12 General Electric Co.
12.13 Hologic Inc.
12.14 QIAGEN NV
12.15 Quest Diagnostics Inc.
12.16 Siemens AG
12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-diagnostics-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-3m-co-and-abbott-laboratories---technavio-301695504.html
SOURCE Technavio