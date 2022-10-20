U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

Medical Disinfectant Wipes Global Market Report 2022

·4 min read
Major players in the medical disinfectant wipes market are 3M Company, The Clorox Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, PDI Healthcare Inc, Metrex Research LLC, Micro-Scientific, Sunshine Global LLC, Crosstex Sanitex, Steris Corporation, The Claire Manufacturing Company, SANITEX LLC, CleanWell LLC, Parker Laboratories Inc, and DrDeppe.

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Disinfectant Wipes Global Market Report 2022"


The global medical disinfectant market is expected to grow from $5.14 billion in 2021 to $5.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The medical disinfectant market is expected to grow to $7.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The medical disinfectant wipes market consists of the sale of medical disinfectant wipes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that eliminate viruses and bacteria on hard surfaces such as doorknobs, counters, TV remotes, and even phones.Medical disinfectant wipes refer to a pre-saturated towelette or pre-wetted disinfecting wipe for decontamination.

The most commonly used medical disinfectant wipes include alcohol disinfectant wipes and alcohol-free disinfectant wipes.

The main types of medical disinfectant wipes are surface disinfectant wipes, germicidal disposable wipes, hydrogen peroxide disinfectant wipes, and others.Surface disinfectant wipes refer to small and pre-moistened towels used to clean surfaces from germs, dirt, and other entities.

They’re made to eliminate bacteria and viruses on hard surfaces, including doorknobs, countertops, TV remotes, and even phones. The various materials used are textile fiber wipes, virgin fibers, and advanced fibers, which are distributed through supermarkets or hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online channels, shopping complexes, and others that are used in many applications such as hospitals and clinics, dental clinics, nursing homes, and others.

North America was the largest region in the medical disinfactant wipes market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the medical disinfactant wipes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The medical disinfectant wipes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides medical disinfectant wipes market statistics, including medical disinfectant wipes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a medical disinfectant wipes market share, detailed medical disinfectant wipes market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the medical disinfectant wipes industry. This medical disinfectant wipes market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The rise in expenditure on personal hygiene is expected to propel the growth of the medical disinfectant wipes market going forward.Personal hygiene refers to the process of maintaining the cleanliness of one’s body and clothing to preserve overall health and well-being.

Medical disinfectant wipes restrict the possibility of cross contamination or excessive use of unclean clothes.Furthermore, they provide cleaning with rapid kill times, ensuring that surfaces are cleaned quickly.

The rise in expenditure towards personal hygiene helps the medical disinfectant wipes market to provide better service to customers.For instance, according to an article published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the US-based national public health agency, in 2020, 70% of people around the world used basic hygiene services.

Furthermore, according to the report published by The Peterson Center on Healthcare, a US-based non-profit organization, and the Kaiser Family Foundation, a US-based non-profit organization, health spending has increased by 9.7% from 2019 to 2020, and national health expenditure has grown to close to $365 billion in 2020. Therefore, the rise in expenditure on personal hygiene is driving the demand for the medical disinfectant wipes market.

New product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the medical disinfectant wipes market.Major companies operating in the medical disinfectant wipes sector are focused on developing advanced products to strengthen their market position.

For instance, in January 2021, PDI Healthcare, a US-based healthcare company, introduced Sani-Cloth Bleach Clinical Size Wipe, which is a new disinfecting wipe that is ideal for cleaning smaller medical equipment.This clinical wipe utilizes a Sani-Cloth Bleach formulation that can deactivate almost 50 different microorganisms.

This is ideal for disinfecting different medical equipment and reducing unnecessary waste.

In February 2022, Essity AB, a Swedish-based hygiene and health company, acquired Legacy Converting, Inc. for $40 million. Through this acquisition, Essity AB hopes to expand its line of wiping and cleaning products and pick up important North American market customer segments. Legacy Converting, Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of disinfectant wipes and related products.

The countries covered in the medical disinfactant wipes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351340/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


