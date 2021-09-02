U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.95
    +12.86 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,443.82
    +131.29 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,331.18
    +21.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.02
    +16.96 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.73
    -0.26 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.60
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9450
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,552.71
    +935.31 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,295.03
    +4.52 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Medical Drone Market to Hit $1,410.9 Mn Forecast [2021-2028]; Increased Demand for Contactless Devices to Bode Well for This Industry, Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Key players covered in the medical drone market are Zipline Inc. (San Francisco, United States), Volocopter GmbH (Bruchsal, Germany), Volansi Inc. (San Francisco, United States), Matternet Inc. (Mountain View, United States), Manna Drone Delivery Inc. (Dublin, Ireland) , Flytrex Aviation Ltd. (Tel Aviv, Israel), Flirtey Holdings Inc. (Reno, United States), Vayu Inc. (Ypsilanti, United States), Skyports Ltd. (Billericay, United Kingdom), Ebre Drone LLC (Tarragona, Spain), Swoop Aero Pty. Ltd. (Docklands, Australia), Skyfarer Ltd. (Coventry, United Kingdom), and more players profiled

Pune, India, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical drone market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 1,410.9 million by 2028 from USD 254.7 million in 2021 while exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 27.70% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled, “Medical Drone Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights™ mentions that the market stood at USD 194.7 million in 2020.

The technological advancement and ongoing competition between major players to deliver the best product are expected to drive the market in upcoming years. Thus, major players such as Volocopter, Zipline, Volansi, Flirtey, Matternet are focused on developing quality drones to ensure their global market position and high demand for medical drones amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.


List of Key Players Profiled in Medical Drone Industry Report

  • Zipline Inc. (San Francisco, United States)

  • Volocopter GmbH (Bruchsal, Germany)

  • Volansi Inc. (San Francisco,United States)

  • Matternet Inc. (Mountain View, United States)

  • Manna Drone Delivery Inc. (Dublin, Ireland)

  • Flytrex Aviation Ltd. (Tel Aviv, Israel)

  • Flirtey Holdings Inc. (Reno, United States)

  • Vayu Inc. (Ypsilanti, United States)

  • Skyports Ltd. (Billericay, United Kingdom)

  • Ebre Drone LLC (Tarragona, Spain)

  • Swoop Aero Pty. Ltd. (Docklands, Australia)

  • Skyfarer Ltd. (Coventry, United Kingdom)


Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-drone-market-105805


COVID-19 Impact

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for drones increased. Many deliveries for medical purposes and laboratory samples were done using drone technology. According to a report by various resources, around eighteen countries worldwide were dependent on unmanned technology for logistical purposes. For instance, countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, such as Ghana, Rwanda, and Malawi, are some of the countries which were dependent on drone systems for the delivery of medical supplies, pathological and blood samples, and commodities since 2016 and in pandemic times, they are using it in remote places.

Therefore, advantages that this technology facilitates in the COVID-19 context are on-demand just-in-time delivery, minimal physical contact, last-mile delivery to remote locations with an extended logistical network, and low viral or pathological transmission risk. Thus various such applications in this current situation are expected to fuel the market growth.


Market Segmentation:

By type, the market is segmented into fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and hybrid. Technology is divided into fully autonomous, semi-autonomous, and remotely operated. By the package size, it is trifurcated into <2 KG, 2-5 KG, and 5 KG <. On the basis of its service, it is divided into hospital-based, independent, and government. Based on its logistical application, it is divided into emergency blood logistics, medicinal drugs logistics, medical equipment logistics, surgical equipment logistics, vaccine logistics, emergency organ logistics, and emergency ambulatory support. By End-user, it is segmented into emergency medical services, blood banks, hospitals, and others.

Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.


What does the Report Provide?

The market report for medical drone provides a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate to contribute to the growth of this market.


Driving Factor

High Demand for Drones in Healthcare Applications to Propel Market Growth

The increasing demand for monitoring and surveillance of public areas and the advent of new logistical alternatives than the conventional supply chain modes is propelling governments worldwide to invest in medical drone technology. Moreover, in this pandemic situation, human contact has been suspected to be a vehicle of viral transmission. Thus drone technology is a clear winner in this situation. Thus, there has emerged an urgent need for contactless and efficient technology. For instance, in October 2019, the UPS Flight Forward Inc. has received U.S. government approval with the Federal Aviation Administration's and standard certification to exercise drone airline operations. In response, the company launched its first drone delivery flight at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, NC, by using a quadcopter Matternet M2. These factors are driving the medical drone market growth.


Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/medical-drone-market-105805


Regional Insights

North America to Dominate Backed by Increasing Number of Registered Drones

  • North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in this market during the forecast period owing to a large number of drones, i.e., around 872,694 drones that are registered for use under Federal Aviation Administration (FAA,) in 2021. The region’s market stood at USD 79.88 million in 2020.

  • Asia Pacific is expected to showcase significant medical drone market share during the forecast period owing to the high adoption rate and investment by OEMs and governments. Furthermore, the presence of the OEMs in the region, such as DJI, and global players such as Zipline.

  • The Middle East is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regional market growth results from high investment by regional governments such as Ghana, Rwanda, Nigeria, and others for various medical drone applications.


Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Partnerships to Strengthen Their Market Positions

This market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches, partnerships, and agreements. For instance, in February 2021, the Government of Kaduna State, in Nigeria, signed a medical delivery agreement with Zipline for airdropped COVID-19 Vaccine shipment as it would have reduced the dependency of the state to invest in the cold chain storage. Furthermore, this agreement is expected to pave the way for enhanced services such as on-demand blood products, medications, and other vaccines.


Quick Buy - Medical Drone Market Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105805


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

      • Glass

      • Paper & board

      • Plastic

      • Metal

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Skincare

      • Hair care

      • Makeup

      • Nail care

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!


Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/medical-drone-market-105805


Key Industry Development

May 2021 – Draganfly Inc., a Canadian UAV hardware and software manufacturer partnered with Coldchain Delivery Systems, a vaccine and medical SCM (supply chain management) company to the US Government. The partnership is expected to start vaccination for COVID-19 in rural and remote regions of Texas using drone delivery through a five-phase rollout.


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Automotive Lubricants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Oil Type (Synthetic, Semi-synthetic, and Conventional or mineral), By Product Type (Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Transmission Fluids, Coolant and Brake Fluid & Greases), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026)

Carbon Black Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Furnace Black, Channel Black, Thermal Black, Acetylene Black, Others), Grade (Standard Grade, Specialty Grade), Application (Tire, Non-Tire Rubber, Inks & Coatings, Plastic, Other), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027


About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.


Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

    The novelty cryptocurrency has tumbled during the past few months. Why not look for high growth in businesses that are making themselves more and more valuable?

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Soared Today

    Electric vehicle charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results last night, and investors cheered the news. ChargePoint is one of several companies that recently went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) projecting significant growth in its business. Investors jumped in trying to get a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Why This Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stock Is Jumping 10% Today

    Infrastructure stocks have gotten a lot of attention lately, but you may not have heard much about Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR). The stock is up 10.4% today as of 1 p.m. EDT, as the company is about to make a big entrance into renewable energy. Quanta Services provides contracting services to energy, utility, and communications industries and counts some of the largest companies among its customers.

  • Forget stimulus — these companies offer income checks growing as fast as 50%

    Investors might want to cash in on these dividend-growers today.

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • These Earnings Winners Are Up Over 10% After Hours Thursday

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

  • Why Five Below Stock Sank Today

    Shares of discount retailer Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) sank on Thursday after the company announced quarterly financial results that missed analysts' expectations. In Q2, the company's net sales were up 55% year over year to $647 million. The growth rate looks superb, especially considering the company's sales were up 2% last year, so this wasn't an easy year-over-year comparison.

  • Verizon raises dividend by 2%, to keep the stock the 3rd highest yielding within the Dow

    Verizon Communications Inc. said Thursday that it will raise its quarterly dividend by 2.0%, to 64.00 cents a share from 62.75 cents a share. Shareholders of record on Oct. 8 will be paid the new dividend rate on Nov. 1. The telecommunications company's stock rose 0.1% in afternoon trading. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 4.66%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.33%. It also keeps Verizon's stock as the third highes

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • Why Chewy Stock Got Bit Today

    Online pet products retailer Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings last night, and shareholders were left whimpering. That's near the lows of the past 12 months, and would be a good entry point if the company continues to grow at its current rate.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • DocuSign Stock Falls As Earnings Beat, Revenue Outlook Edges By Estimates

    DocuSign stock fell after its July-quarter earnings topped Wall Street targets but October quarter revenue guidance edged by views.