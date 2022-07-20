Medical Drones Market is growing to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 16.86% by 2029 with Key Drivers, Size, Share, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research

HOUSTON, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The comprehensive industry research on “ Global Medical Drones Market ” published by Data Bridge Market research includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. Medical Drones is the most relevant, unique, fair, and creditable global market research report which is provided to valuable customers and clients depending upon their specific business needs. Medical Drones market report helps uncover the general market conditions and tendencies. Along with a competitive analysis of the key players, this Medical Drones report also serves with a complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, a detailed analysis of the market segmentation, key developments in the market, and details of the research methodology. Excellent practice models and method of research applied for this Medical Drones report unearths the best opportunities to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global medical drones market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of the global medical drone market tends to be around 16.86% in the mentioned forecast period. The market value was found to be USD 227.53 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 791.34 million by 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Medical drones are very useful inaccessible areas to provide medical supplies such as medicines, vaccines and medical supplies. With these medical drones, secure and rapid distribution is carried out in remote areas, war-torn areas, or inaccessible areas. Recently, the use of medical drones has become popular in government and health services to help reduce infectious and life-threatening illnesses. Medical drones are undergoing continuous research and development to produce new products with fast and accurate delivery.

With the advancement of technology, medical drones have brought about augmented adoption, primarily through the means of hospitals sectors. The usage of drones in healthcare sector show immense beneficial results. Drones aid in pressing desires of sufferers with the transport of required medicines, vaccines, and such in nearby areas.

Key players operating in the global medical drones market include:

Zipline International Inc(US)

DHL(Germany)

Volocopter GmbH (Germany)

Volansi, Inc., (U.S.)

Embention (Japan)

Flirtey(US)

Matternet(US)

Vayuvision(US)

Flytrex Inc., (Israel)

Airbus(France)

AT&T Intellectual Property.(US)

EHang(China)

Opportunities

Launch of New Products Increase the Market Growth

Increasing product launches are expected to drive market growth over the next few years. For example, in September 2020, Zipline announced that it had partnered with Wal-Mart to launch a new US drone delivery business. The program targets on-demand delivery of health and wellness products and will begin early next year near Wal-Mart headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas. Zipline's launch and release system enables on-demand delivery within an hour and can be operated from the Wal-Mart store for a radius of 50 miles.

Increase in the Number of Mergers and Acquisitions

The increasing number of mergers and acquisitions is expected to drive industry growth over the next few years. For instance, Precision Hawk's November 2018 acquisition of Uplift Data Partnered is the fifth in nine months, highlighting the new integration of the drone industry as companies seek to grow in rapidly evolving markets. Uplift specializes in providing turnkey inspection services for the construction, building information management and real estate industries. We have provided drone services to major companies such as Amazon, Apple, Macy's, CVS Pharmacy and Dollar General.

Key Drivers

Quick Delivery of Medicines

The development of the use of drones in the medical field will prove to be useful for the market development of medical drones. Drones address the critical patient needs in delivering the necessary vaccines, medicines, blood products, and antitoxin products to different regions. Prompt delivery encourages healthcare professionals to quickly provide treatment that can save the patient's life. In addition, the drug can be delivered at the patient's bedside, reducing errors in the healthcare setting. Such a wide range of drone applications expands the development of the global medical drones market.

Government Funds and Funding for Medical Drones

Varied government funds and funding from private organizations are helpful for the flourishing of medical drones. For instance, increasing government initiative to develop unarmed aircraft will facilitate innovation. For instance, the Government of Tanzania and DHL have partnered in 2018 to launch a medical drone delivery program. Zipline is also working on the distribution of blood, life-saving medicines and vaccines. The main goal of the government behind these initiatives is to save lives by providing medicines when needed.

Industry Segmentation: Medical Drones Market

Type

Fixed Wing

Rotor Drones

Hybrid Drones

Application

Acute Care

Vaccination Programs

Blood bank Transferring

Drug/Pharmaceutical Transferring

End User

Government Organizations

Emergency Medical Services,

Blood Banks

Medical Drones Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The global medical drones market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, application and end-user as referenced above.

The major countries covered in the medical drones market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the medical drone market with increased investment by governments and private organizations in the development of advanced products, while the Asia-Pacific region will grow at the highest growth rate during the 2022-2029 forecast period. Improving medical facilities and increasing public awareness of the benefits of medical drones.

