Medical Economics® Hosts First-Ever Physician Training Bootcamp

·2 min read

Two-day virtual event will address tactics to avoid physician burn out and solutions to combat business challenges

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Economics®, a leading multimedia platform that provides resources for physicians that include practice management guidance, wealth planning advice, and best practice solutions to operational challenges, is hosting a learning opportunity for physicians, the "Beyond the Classroom Business Training for Physicians" bootcamp. Sessions will run on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 12:00PM-5:00PM ET and Friday, October 8, 2021, from 9:00AM-1:00PM ET. Sessions will also be available on demand.

Medical Economics logo.
Medical Economics logo.

Session topics for this event include patient relations, coding and documentation, malpractice defense, and much more.

"We are excited to bring our inaugural bootcamp to our physician audience, regardless of specialty, practice size, or geographic area of practice," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Medical Economics®. "The ongoing research we conduct with our audience helps us understand their business more thoroughly and provide the attendees with well-thought out and meaningful topics that can be put immediately into practice."

Session topics for this event include patient relations, coding and documentation, malpractice defense, and much more. Each session will provide practical tips to streamline challenges, maximize efficiency, and drop more money to the bottom line.

This virtual learning experience includes nine thoughtfully curated sessions built around practical learning objectives. There will also be opportunities to have questions answered by industry experts.

"We often hear from our audience that practicing medicine has never been more challenging. Our mission at Medical Economics® is to provide physicians with the 'beyond the classroom' business training they didn't get in medical school," said Christopher Mazzolini, editorial director of Medical Economics®. "Our bootcamp will tackle many of the most vexing non-clinical issues, including reimbursement, virtual care, medical liability and malpractice, concierge practice models, staffing, personal and trends impacting practice finance."

For more information or to register for the event, click here.

This program is sponsored by Amwell, Deputy, ISMIE, MDVIP, Optimize Health, PatientPop, Rivet, and Salix Pharmaceuticals.

About Medical Economics®
Medical Economics® is a multimedia platform that provides physicians with expert advice, shared experiences, tools and resources to succeed in today's practice environment. As the highest-ranked practice management publication in the market, Medical Economics® covers topics including primary care, the business of medicine, health information technology and more. Medical Economics® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Media Contact
Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-716-7777
ascarpaci@mjhlifesciences.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-economics-hosts-first-ever-physician-training-bootcamp-301386766.html

SOURCE Medical Economics

