Medical Economics® Hosts First-Ever Physician Training Bootcamp

Two-day virtual event will address tactics to avoid physician burn out and solutions to combat business challenges

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Economics®, a leading multimedia platform that provides resources for physicians that include practice management guidance, wealth planning advice, and best practice solutions to operational challenges, is hosting a learning opportunity for physicians, the "Beyond the Classroom Business Training for Physicians" bootcamp. Sessions will run on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 12:00PM-5:00PM ET and Friday, October 8, 2021, from 9:00AM-1:00PM ET. Sessions will also be available on demand.

Session topics for this event include patient relations, coding and documentation, malpractice defense, and much more.

"We are excited to bring our inaugural bootcamp to our physician audience, regardless of specialty, practice size, or geographic area of practice," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Medical Economics®. "The ongoing research we conduct with our audience helps us understand their business more thoroughly and provide the attendees with well-thought out and meaningful topics that can be put immediately into practice."

This virtual learning experience includes nine thoughtfully curated sessions built around practical learning objectives. There will also be opportunities to have questions answered by industry experts.

"We often hear from our audience that practicing medicine has never been more challenging. Our mission at Medical Economics® is to provide physicians with the 'beyond the classroom' business training they didn't get in medical school," said Christopher Mazzolini, editorial director of Medical Economics®. "Our bootcamp will tackle many of the most vexing non-clinical issues, including reimbursement, virtual care, medical liability and malpractice, concierge practice models, staffing, personal and trends impacting practice finance."

For more information or to register for the event, click here.

This program is sponsored by Amwell, Deputy, ISMIE, MDVIP, Optimize Health, PatientPop, Rivet, and Salix Pharmaceuticals.

