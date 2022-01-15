U.S. markets closed

Medical Education Market to Grow by USD 143.30 billion | Harvard University and Johns Hopkins University Among Key Market Contributors | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical education market is expected to grow by USD 143.30 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17% during this period. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 15.00%.

Attractive Opportunities in Medical Education Market by Learning Method, Courses, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio's market analysis reports help businesses make confident decisions. Request a Free Sample Report

Medical Education Market: Drivers

The growth in the number of online medical education programs is driving the growth of the medical education market. Traditional physical classrooms are being replaced with online training modules, which provide access to various course materials and online assessments for both instructors as well as learners. These tools enable educators to have easy access to real-time data on students' progress based on test scores and student activities. Moreover, students enrolled in online courses can communicate via discussion forums and chat rooms. Therefore, online medical education programs are becoming highly popular in the medical education market, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Medical Education Market: Challenges

The presence of free and open-source education resources poses a significant threat to the growth of the medical education market. Vendors in the market offer several open-source medical courses that are free of cost. Therefore, students from the economically weaker sections can opt for such free services. The trend of offering free medical education is more prevalent in North America and Europe when compared to other regions. The fees for medical education in these regions when compared to APAC. These factors are likely to negatively impact the growth of the market in focus in terms of revenue generation during the forecast period.

Learn about additional drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the medical education market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Medical Education Market: Some Key Vendors and Their Offerings

  • Harvard University: Some of the key medical courses offered by the university through its Harvard Medical School include HMX Physiology, HMX Immunology, HMX Genetics, and HMX Biochemistry.

  • Johns Hopkins University: Some of the key medical courses offered by the university through its John Hopkins School of Medicine include Biological Chemistry, Immunology, Medical and Biological Illustration, Biomedical Engineering, Molecular Biophysics, and Functional Anatomy and Evolution.

  • New York University: Some of the key medical courses offered by the university include Acute Care Surgery, Adrenal Surgery, and Infectious Disease and Immunology.

  • Stanford University: Some of the key medical courses offered by the university through Stanford Medicine include Biomedical Informatics, Epidemiology, Human Genetics and Genetic Counseling, and Physician Assistant Studies.

  • University of California: Some of the key medical courses offered by the university through UCSF School of Nursing include Master of Science, Masters Entry Program in Nursing (MEPN), and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP).

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Medical Education Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the medical education market by courses (graduate courses, certifications and training, and post-graduate courses), learning method (blended learning and online learning), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

North America led the medical education market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register growth due to factors such as increasing enrollments in distance-learning medical degrees in countries such as the US and Canada.

Request a Free Sample Report to learn about the contribution of each segment of the medical education market

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges
Market Drivers
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

  • Education Consulting Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The education consulting market share is expected to increase by USD 579.19 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01%. Download Free Sample Report

  • Edtech Market by Sector and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The Edtech market has the potential to grow by USD 112.39 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 17.85%. Download Free Sample

Medical Education Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 143.30 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.00

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, Australia, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Grand Canyon University, Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, National University of Singapore, New York University, Stanford University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, The Tamil Nadu Dr.M.G.R. Medical University, The University of Alabama, Universidade Anhembi Morumbi, University of California, University of Cambridge, University of Eastern Finland, University of Liverpool, University of New England, University of Oxford, University of Washington, Western Governors University, Yale University

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-education-market-to-grow-by-usd-143-30-billion--harvard-university-and-johns-hopkins-university-among-key-market-contributors--technavio-301460336.html

SOURCE Technavio

