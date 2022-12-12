U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,954.18
    +19.80 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,747.08
    +270.62 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,032.43
    +27.81 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,811.69
    +15.03 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.45
    +2.43 (+3.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.70
    -15.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    -0.28 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5950
    +0.0280 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2281
    +0.0031 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4880
    +0.9380 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,011.60
    -158.34 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.57
    +1.91 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Medical Engineered Materials Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the medical engineered materials market are Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, BASF SE, Solvay S.A, SABIC, Trelleborg AB, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Celanese Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Ethicon Inc, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA,      , Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, and Recticel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372061/?utm_source=PRN

The global medical engineered materials market is expected to grow from $14.71 billion in 2021 to $16.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $27.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.6%.

The medical engineered materials market consists of sales of medical engineered products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to integrate key materials science modules with an understanding of medical design.Medical engineered materials refer to a material that is engineered to specific or custom requirements to engage with biological systems in a therapeutic or diagnostic manner for medical purposes.

It is generally a link between science, technology, and medicine and is also known as biomaterials.

The main types of medical engineered materials are medical plastics, medical foams, medical films, medical adhesives, and medical elastomers.Medical-grade plastic materials refer to plastics designed to make medical products.

It is used for manufacturing products for in vitro diagnostics and primary packaging for pharmaceuticals, which preserves and contains medicines to avoid contamination. The various applications involved medical devices, medical disposables, medical wearables, and advanced wound care.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the medical engineered materials market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this medical engineered materials market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Increasing instances of chronic diseases are expected to drive the growth of the medical engineered materials market going forward.Chronic diseases refer to conditions that last a year or more and require ongoing medical attention or limit activities of daily living or both.

The nanoengineered parts can be used to build a miniature replica of a heart chamber and cure heart-related problems.For instance, in June 2020, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based government agency, chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% by the year 2020.

Further, in June 2021, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based government agency, CVDs took the lives of 17.9 million individuals worldwide in 2019, accounting for 32% of all deaths. Heart attacks and strokes were responsible for 85% of these deaths. CVDs were responsible for 38% of the 17 million premature deaths (before the age of 70) caused by noncommunicable diseases in 2019. Therefore, the increasing instances of chronic diseases are driving the growth of the medical engineered materials market.

Â Productinnovationss are a key trend gaining popularity in the medical engineered materials market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new innovative products such as polycarbonateresin,n which is based on certified renewablefeedstock,k to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in October 2019, SABIC, a Saudi-based chemical manufacturing company involved in medical engineered materialy, launched the first polycarbonate based on certified renewable feedstock that includes the companyâ€™sTRUCIRCLETMâ„¢ project of circular solutions and is suitable for usage in the healthcare industry. According to SABICâ€™s PC cradle-to-gate LCA study, the manufacture of polycarbonate resin may result in considerable reductions in carbon footprint (up to 50%) and impacts on fossil fuel depletion (up to 35%)Â

In February 2022, Celanese Corporation, a US-based global chemical leader, acquired Dupontâ€™s resins and Advanced Solutions business lines for an amount of $11 billion.This acquisition is expected to help Celanese build a market-leading portfolio with unrivalled scale, production power, and technological experience to serve the automotive, consumer, and industrial markets.

DuPont is a US-based company operating in medical engineered materials.

The countries covered in the medical engineered materials market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The medical engineered materials market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides medical engineered materials market statistics, including medical engineered materials industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a medical engineered materials market share, detailed medical engineered materials market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the medical engineered materials industry. This medical engineered materials market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372061/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-engineered-materials-global-market-report-2022-ukraine-russia-war-impact-301699150.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Wells Creeping Into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era's Twilight

    (Bloomberg) -- Each morning when Michael Quinn pulls into the parking lot of the luxury apartment complex he manages in West Texas and looks across the street, an unsightly vision blots the horizon: a 24-foot-high insulated wall. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitte

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Toyota Is Reportedly Changing Its EV Strategy. Tesla Has a Huge Lead.

    Struggling to gain traction in battery-electric vehicles, Toyota is considering changes for its suppliers.

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • 11 Best Sectors To Invest In Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best sectors to invest in heading into 2023. If you want to see more of the top sectors to consider, check out 5 Best Sectors To Invest In Heading Into 2023. With a recession on the horizon, many investors are cautious when it comes to putting their money […]

  • Key Factors That Affected Natural Gas Markets Last Week

    Despite some hiccups, natural gas prices have appreciated significantly in 2022, lifting shares of companies like RRC, EQT and CRK.

  • Crypto: Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg in Big Trouble

    A new lawsuit accuses a dozen celebrities of contributing to significant financial losses, by promoting non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs.

  • FTX ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says he wants to start a new business

    Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the failed crypto-exchange FTX, says he wants to start a new business to help his investors make back the money they lost in the crash.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock?

    Back in January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion (or $95 per share). Activision Blizzard's investors approved the deal three months later, while Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10% of the video game maker as an arbitrage play. For a while, it seemed like a good idea to follow Buffett's lead, since Activision's shares consistently remained below $95.

  • Here Are the 5 Big Moves Warren Buffett Made in 2022

    While there is much more to Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) than mere stock-picking, Berkshire's public equity portfolio does get a lot of attention. After displaying lots of patience over the past few years, Buffett made five relatively big stock buys in 2022 as markets fell. Here are Buffett's picks and why he may have picked these names specifically.

  • Charting the S&P 500: Falling Short of an Upside Objective

    The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bending lower while the Chande indicator -- a momentum indicator that calculates the difference between the sum of recent gains and the sum of recent losses and then divides the result by the sum of all price movement over the same period -- at the bottom is starting to correct. Notice this same pattern from late summer -- certainly a red flag.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is the Carvana online car buying model dead?

    The headlines for online-car buying platform Carvana (CVNA) haven’t been good recently. And whether the company will remain a public entity is now in doubt. In fact my colleague Rick Newman wrote a column dubbing it Yahoo Finance’s “Worst Company of the Year.” Despite a stock down XX% this year, concerns over its debt load, and weather management has the know-how to right the business, it seems one thing may actually stick around - the trend of buying used cars online.

  • Just 1 in 3 Americans understands this crucial component of planning smartly for retirement — and that lack of knowledge could prove very costly

    5 charts that show the state of retirement planning in America. Plus, advice from financial advisers on how to plan better and save more for retirement

  • Oil futures move up, as U.S. crude benchmark finds support below $72 a barrel

    U.S. benchmark oil prices find support below $72 a barrel --- the level at which the Biden administration may consider repurchasing oil for the U.S. oil reserve.

  • Rolls-Royce rivals gear up for mini-nuke race as power system creaks

    Rolls Royce has long been at the vanguard of Britain's nuclear industry, with more than half of the UK’s £385m fund to support advanced projects in the field allocated to Rolls’s mini-nukes programme.

  • Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -sources

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to outline adjustments to its electric vehicle (EV) strategy to key suppliers early next year, as it races to narrow the gap on price and performance with industry leaders Tesla and BYD, two people with knowledge of the work said. Toyota has been looking at ways to improve the competitiveness of EVs being planned for this decade, in part by speeding up the adoption of performance-boosting technologies for planned EVs, from electric drive systems - including motors - to the electronics that convert power from the grid to energy stored in batteries and more integrated heating and cooling systems, the people said. The changes would be for the successors to Toyota's first two EVs for major markets, the bZ4X and the Lexus RZ, and intended to close the gap with Tesla Inc on cost and performance, the people said.

  • How Much Can You Contribute to Your IRA in 2022 and 2023?

    IRAs have certain tax advantages that allow you to bolster your nest egg, but there are annual limits on how much you can contribute.