U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,478.39
    +16.18 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,281.72
    +370.52 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,530.20
    -89.45 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.01
    +18.25 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.37
    +0.81 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.80
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    -0.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0851
    +0.0059 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8360
    -0.0770 (-2.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3057
    +0.0055 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7380
    -1.1760 (-0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,416.67
    +114.83 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.15
    -0.82 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Medical Equipment Available On-Demand for Silicon Valley Hospitals as Leading Provider USME Expands to San Jose

US Med-Equip
·1 min read
Image
Image

US Med-Equip to provide highest-quality medical equipment, biomedical expertise to more frontline clinicians across California

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As healthcare heroes across California treat patients in need, a medical equipment provider dedicated to supporting their critical work is expanding to provide on-demand rentals and services from its new branch in San Jose, California. US Med-Equip (USME) works with top hospitals and other healthcare partners and takes orders 24/7 for the rental, sales, biomedical repair service and asset management of movable medical equipment — diagnostic and clinical devices ranging from infusion pumps and anesthesia monitors to ventilators, incubators and more.

Known for investing significantly in its employees, equipment fleet and the technology and services to support it, US Med-Equip is opening new branches nationwide to meet extraordinary demand. The company's new San Jose office is one of nearly 50 locations across the country, with more on the way. USME's western expansion so far also includes new locations in Anaheim and Burbank, California, Las Vegas, Denver, Salt Lake City and Phoenix.

"The US Med-Equip team is standing by to deliver life-saving medical equipment to frontline healthcare workers when they need it so clinicians can focus on the wellness of patients in their care," USME CEO Greg Salario said.

A nine-time Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company designated as a Top Workplace, US Med-Equip is hiring in San Jose and nationwide. Learn more at www.usme.com/careers.

CONTACT:
US Med-Equip
713.983.8860
news@usmedequip.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Musk to Judge in Go-Private Tweet Fight: Don’t Muzzle Me

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. chief executive officer Elon Musk told a judge he shouldn’t be prohibited from talking about his fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as shareholders suing him have requested.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn

  • Buffett Gets Rare Rebuke as Calpers Urges New Chair at Berkshire

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. select an independent chairman, marking a rare rebuke of billionaire Warren Buffett, who’s both head of the board and the conglomerate’s chief executive officer. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkr

  • Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

    Ford looks to boost its production of Mustang Mach-Es amid global supply chain and raw material issues.

  • J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement

    How much of your income will you need to replace in retirement to maintain your current lifestyle? It's a pivotal question and the answer will serve as a foundational piece of your plan for retirement. After all, you can't set … Continue reading → The post J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BMW launches new 7 Series with all-electric model

    BMW began pre-sales of the seventh generation of the BMW 7 Series on Wednesday, featuring for the first time an all-electric luxury sedan as well as hybrid and internal combustion engine (ICE) models. All three versions will be assembled on the same production line in BMW's Dingolfing plant, with the first deliveries worldwide to take place from November 2022. The i7 electric vehicle (EV), a competitor to Mercedes' electric EQS, will start at $119,300 in the United States and 135,900 euros in Europe.

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • Subscriber shock wipes $50bn off Netflix's value as users face deluge of adverts

    Netflix users face being bombarded with adverts as the streaming giant plots a low-cost subscription model after an exodus of customers sparked a collapse in its share price.

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.

  • Warren Buffett Has Been Berkshire’s Chairman for 52 Years. Calpers Wants Him Replaced.

    The state public pension fund has more than $450 billion in assets under management and about $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares.

  • Xi Jinping snaps up Vladimir Putin's bargain coal

    China is taking advantage of the war in Ukraine to grab coking coal at a heavy discount, with imports more than doubling in March.

  • When a traditional IRA makes sense over a Roth account

    Saving in an IRA makes sense whether you have a retirement plan at work or not, but investors then have to decide if a traditional or Roth account is better – as always, it depends. Retirement Tip of the Week: Roth accounts are a great choice for young workers at the base of their earnings potential, but there are a few reasons why traditional IRAs may be the better financial choice. MarketWatch is hosting a “Mastering Your Money” virtual event, which will include sessions on various important personal finance topics.

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • I have a government job and a small pension. I’m planning to work a few more years. Should I file for Social Security now or wait?

    A recent reader email introduced the very common question: Should I file for Social Security now or wait? The way Social Security benefits are calculated, from a “total benefits over your expected lifetime” perspective, filing at any age (for a single person) will result in a similar outcome for you. Read: Financial Face Off: When is the best time to claim Social Security retirement benefits — sooner or later?

  • This inflation is driven by strong demand—not kinks in supply chains—and will likely persist

    Supply chains are disrupted, but that isn't enough of a headwind to keep economic output from booming, fueled by massive household savings

  • ‘It’s probably worse than Wuhan’: Experts warn China’s COVID-19 lockdowns will once again cripple global supply chains

    “Even with air and ocean ports open, the length of the shutdown could make this iteration the most significant logistics disruption since the start of the pandemic,” the shipping company Freightos wrote.

  • SAP Shutting Down Russia Operations After 30 Years in Country

    (Bloomberg) -- SAP SE is taking steps toward an “orderly exit” of its operations in Russia with plans to stop offering support for on-premise products in the country while winding down cloud services.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk