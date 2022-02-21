U.S. markets closed

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Flourishing - Projected to Reach Worth USD 3.73 Billion by 2028: Zion Market Research

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to study of Zion Market Research, Medical Equipment Calibration Services industry gathered revenue worth nearly US$ 1.1 billion in 2020 and is predicted to gain returns about US$ 3.73 billion by 2028. Additionally, Medical Equipment Calibration Services market is prognosis to register CAGR of almost 9.6% in 2021-2028.

Zion Market Research Logo
Zion Market Research Logo

Read Market Research Report "Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market- By End-User (Clinical Laboratories And Hospitals) And By Services (Original Equipment Manufacturer, Third-Party Services, And In-House Services): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2021–2028."

Growth of medical equipment calibration services market over forecast timespan is subject to easy availability of tissue imitating 3D shades and breakthroughs in 3D printing. Apart from this, new business strategies such as yearly calibration service subscription and easy access to workforce at reasonable salaries will facilitate business growth. Furthermore, rise in funding of healthcare sector will ensure huge returns on investment for medical equipment calibration services market. In addition to this, wide spread of COVID-19 pandemic has facilitated expansion of medical equipment calibration services industry. Apparently, growing necessity for medical device maintenance will open new avenues of growth for medical equipment calibration services market in years to come.

Hospitals Segment To Dominate End-User Landscape By 2028:

Growth of hospitals segment over forecast timespan can be credited to patient safety which is a top-most priority of clinics & hospitals. Additionally, large-scale demand for medical equipment calibration services in hospitals post-COVID-19 pandemic will create lucrative growth avenues for market.

Third-Party Services Segment To Contribute Majorly Towards Market Share By 2028:

Segmental expansion in 2021-2028 can be attributed to growing hospital demand on reducing costs and saving time for focusing on other core medical activities. Additionally, need for fastest turnaround time for medical device calibration outcomes has resulted in popularity of third-party services.

Get More Insight before Buying@ : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/medical-equipment-calibration-services-market

North America To Make Notable Contributions Towards Regional Market Size By 2028:

Expansion of medical equipment calibration services market in region over anticipated timeline is subject to presence of robust healthcare infrastructure in North America. In addition to this, stringent laws passed by U.S. government pertaining to use of calibration of medical equipment will spur regional market scope. Presence of mammoth players in sub-continent will account massively towards market growth in North American sub-continent over ensuing years.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2020

USD 1.1 Billion

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 3.73 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 9.6% 2021-2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2021 - 2028

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Companies Covered

T.A.G Medical Products Corporation Limited, NS Medical Systems, Transcat, Inc., Biomedical Technologies Inc., Hospicare Equipment Services Corp., JM Test Systems Fluke Biomedical LLC, Jenn Medical, and Tektronix, Inc.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/medical-equipment-calibration-services-market

Request Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6771?covid19=true

The global Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market is segmented as follows:

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market: By End Use Industry Outlook (2021-2028)

  • Clinical Laboratories

  • Hospitals

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market: By Services Outlook (2021-2028)

  • Original Equipment Manufacturer

  • Third-Party Services

  • In-House Services

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market: By Region Outlook (2021-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • France

  • The UK

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Southeast Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Get Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/medical-equipment-calibration-services-market

List of Key Players of Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market:

  • T.A.G Medical Products Corporation Limited

  • NS Medical Systems

  • Transcat Inc.

  • Biomedical Technologies Inc.

  • Hospicare Equipment Services Corp.

  • JM Test Systems Fluke Biomedical LLC

  • Jenn Medical

  • TektronixInc

Press Release For Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/medical-equipment-calibration-services-market

  • Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

  • Balloon Angioplasty Market: The global Balloon Angioplasty Market accrued earnings worth approximately 3.22 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 3.98 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 4.4% over the period from 2022 to 2028.

  • Viscosity Reducing Agents Market: The global Viscosity Reducing Agents Market accrued earnings worth approximately 10.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 19.2 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 5.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

  • Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market: The global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market accrued earnings worth approximately 63.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 447.3(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 24.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Medical Device Industry

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-equipment-calibration-services-market-flourishing---projected-to-reach-worth-usd-3-73-billion-by-2028-zion-market-research-301486378.html

SOURCE Zion Market Research

