Medical equipment maintenance market size to increase by USD 39,289.7 million; North America to account for 36% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Type, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 39,289.7 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 12.01%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 34,885.29 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 36% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as favorable reimbursement policies, increasing expenditures and initiatives in health care, growing awareness among the general population about chronic diseases and the importance of health, and the rise in the number of product approvals are driving the growth of the medical equipment maintenance market in North America.

Company Profiles

The medical equipment maintenance market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Agfa Gevaert NV - The company offers medical equipment maintenance services through Agfa Service Maintenance.

Althea Group S.p.A. - The company offers medical equipment maintenance services through Managed Equipment Services.

Aramark - The company offers medical equipment maintenance services through Aramark Healthcare+.

B Braun Melsungen AG - The company offers medical equipment maintenance services such as cleaning and sterilization of surgical instruments through AESCULAP Aicon container system.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as product innovation and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization, increasing demand for UHD medical equipment maintenance, and rising popularity of large-display medical equipment maintenance. However, the demand-supply gap associated with LCD panels is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into healthcare systems, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and others. The healthcare systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this medical equipment maintenance market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the medical equipment maintenance market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medical equipment maintenance market vendors.

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 39289.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agfa Gevaert NV, AlphaSource Group, Althea Group S.p.A., Aramark, B Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., HOYA Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., and Terumo Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

