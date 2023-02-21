Medical equipment maintenance market size to increase by USD 39,289.7 million; North America to account for 36% of market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Type, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 39,289.7 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 12.01%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 34,885.29 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 36% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as favorable reimbursement policies, increasing expenditures and initiatives in health care, growing awareness among the general population about chronic diseases and the importance of health, and the rise in the number of product approvals are driving the growth of the medical equipment maintenance market in North America. Buy the report
Company Profiles
The medical equipment maintenance market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Agfa Gevaert NV - The company offers medical equipment maintenance services through Agfa Service Maintenance.
Althea Group S.p.A. - The company offers medical equipment maintenance services through Managed Equipment Services.
Aramark - The company offers medical equipment maintenance services through Aramark Healthcare+.
B Braun Melsungen AG - The company offers medical equipment maintenance services such as cleaning and sterilization of surgical instruments through AESCULAP Aicon container system.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as product innovation and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization, increasing demand for UHD medical equipment maintenance, and rising popularity of large-display medical equipment maintenance. However, the demand-supply gap associated with LCD panels is hindering market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
By type, the market is segmented into healthcare systems, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and others. The healthcare systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
What are the key data covered in this medical equipment maintenance market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the medical equipment maintenance market and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medical equipment maintenance market vendors.
Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
174
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.01%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 39289.7 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
11.15
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Agfa Gevaert NV, AlphaSource Group, Althea Group S.p.A., Aramark, B Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., HOYA Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., and Terumo Group
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global medical equipment maintenance market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Healthcare systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Pharmaceutical diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Public sector organisations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Private sector organisations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Agfa Gevaert NV
12.4 AlphaSource Group
12.5 Althea Group S.p.A.
12.6 Aramark
12.7 B Braun Melsungen AG
12.8 Boston Scientific Corp.
12.9 Carestream Health Inc.
12.10 Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA
12.11 FUJIFILM Corp.
12.12 General Electric Co.
12.13 Hitachi Ltd.
12.14 Koninklijke Philips NV
12.15 Medtronic Plc
12.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
12.17 Siemens AG
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
