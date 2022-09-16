U.S. markets closed

Medical Equipment Rental Market to Grow at CAGR of 4.2% Over 2021-2028, TMR Study

·7 min read

  • Need for constant monitoring for the rising prevalence of chronic health conditions, like diabetes, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, and high blood pressure favors the expansion of global medical equipment rental market

  • Increased demand for home healthcare solutions, observed during COVID-19 pandemic, to minimize hospital stay, stimulated growth of the market

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Players in the global medical equipment rental market are focusing on increasing their efforts on manufacturing electronic and digital equipment, durable medical equipment, personal and home care equipment, and surgical equipment to cater to diverse demands of customers. Increasing demand for durable medical equipment for long-term healthcare needs of patients is positively affecting the market's expansion. According to a recent professional intelligence report, the global medical equipment rental market is anticipated to reach the value of US$ 70.95 Bn by the end of the forecast period in 2028.

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Medical Equipment Rental Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2543

Medical Equipment Rental Market – Key Findings of the Report

  • Rising Demand from Geriatric Population: Increase in the number of elderly individuals diagnosed with chronic ailments, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and high blood pressure, most prominently in developing and developed economies, is positively impacting the development of global medical equipment rental market. Geriatric individuals are more prone to severe illnesses, and drive the demand for various types of patient monitoring services as well as devices.

  • Rising Demand for Durable Medical Equipment: Durable medical equipment accounted for a substantial revenue share of the global medical equipment rental market in 2020. Some of the key contributors to the growth of this segment include rising demand for high-end and state-of-the-art medical systems, as well as their affordable cost. The demand for durable medical equipment is anticipated to grow in coming years, owing to rising geriatric population across the world, driving the need for long-term healthcare solutions.

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=2543

Medical Equipment Rental Market – Growth Drivers

  • Growing spending on healthcare, rising demand for next-gen medical equipment, and increasing preference for renting high-value medical equipment instead of purchasing it, drive the growth of global medical equipment rental market

  • Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increased need for effective remote patient monitoring boosts the demand for home healthcare solutions in the market

Medical Equipment Rental Market – Key Players

Some of the key companies functional in the global medical equipment rental market are Centric Health Corporation, Nunn's Home Medical Equipment, US Med-Equip, Inc., Woodley Equipment Company, Ltd., Westside Medical Supply, Inc., Apria Healthcare Group, Inc., Hill-ROM Holdings, inc., Port Huron Hospital Medical Equipment, Universal Hospital Services, Inc., and Walgreen, Co. Owing to the presence of a large number of established regional and multi-national participants, the competitive landscape of the global medical equipment rental market is highly fragmented in nature.

Leading strategies employed by the players in the global medical equipment rental market for increasing their industry share include launching of new and technologically superior products, entering into collaborative agreements with other players, gaining regulatory approvals for their new products, and mergers and acquisitions, among others. Players are also focused on expanding their geographical reach to enhance their presence across the globe.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2543

Medical Equipment Rental Market – Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe is anticipated to emerge as the leading regional market in the global medical equipment rental market over the forecast period. Key drivers contributing to the expansion of Europe market include increasing incidence of various types of chronic diseases as well as the increasing focus of governments in the region on strengthening their healthcare infrastructures. North America is also expected to emerge as a leading region within the global medical equipment rental market in coming years. Growth of this regional market is driven by the increasing preference of healthcare professionals and facilities in the region on equipment rentals as opposed to purchasing them.

In coming years, Asia Pacific is also projected to contribute considerably to the expansion of the global medical equipment rental market. Some of the key drivers responsible for the growth of this regional market include rising disposable income of the regional population, as well as the increasing spending on development of advanced healthcare infrastructure by certain governments in the region.

Medical Equipment Rental Market: Segmentation

Medical Equipment Rental Market, by Device Type

  • Personal / Home care Equipment

  • Electronic / Digital Equipment

  • Surgical Equipment

  • Durable Medical Equipment

  • Storage and Transport

Medical Equipment Rental Market, by End-user

  • Personal / Home Care Medical Equipment Rental

  • Institutional Medical Equipment Rental

Medical Equipment Rental Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Atrial Fibrillation Market: The global atrial fibrillation market is anticipated to exceed value of US$ 18.5 Bn by 2031 with a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031.

Ostomy Drainage Bags Market: The global ostomy drainage bags market is expected to cross value of US$ 3.6 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Biosimilars Market: The global biosimilars market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 85 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Cat Allergy in Humans Market: The global cat allergy in humans market is anticipated to exceed US$ 7.8 Bn by 2031 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Dermal Filler Market: The dermal filler market in the U.S. is anticipated to reach US$ 3.3 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Particle Therapy Market: The global particle therapy market is anticipated to exceed the value of US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031 with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market: The global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market is expected to reach the value of US$ 19 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2031.

Hernia Repair Devices Market: The global hernia repair devices market is expected to reach the value of US$ 8.62 Bn by the end of 2028 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-equipment-rental-market-to-grow-at-cagr-of-4-2-over-2021-2028--tmr-study-301625504.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

