Medical exoskeleton market size to increase by USD 974.84 million; North America to contribute 41% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 -- The Medical Exoskeleton Market by Mobility Type, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 974.84 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 36.43%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global medical exoskeleton market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of physical injuries due to SCI, and the high demand for self-supporting medical exoskeletons are driving the growth of the medical exoskeleton market in North America.

Company Profiles

The medical exoskeleton market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Bionik Laboratories Corp. - The company offers medical exoskeletons such as Inmotion robotic therapy.

CYBERDYNE Inc. - The company offers medical exoskeletons such as Hybrid Assistive Limbs.

DIH Group - The company offers medical exoskeletons such as ArmeoPower.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing incidences of SCIs, increasing usage of medical exoskeletons in rehabilitation, and increasing insurance coverage for medical exoskeletons. However, the lack of well-trained caregivers requirement is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into mobile exoskeleton and stationary exoskeleton. The mobile exoskeleton segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the Key Data Covered in this Medical Exoskeleton Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the medical exoskeleton market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the medical exoskeleton market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medical exoskeleton market vendors

Medical Exoskeleton Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 974.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 34.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bionik Laboratories Corp., B-Temia, Cyberdyne Inc., DIH Group, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Exoatlet Global SA, Focal Meditech, GOGOA Mobility Robots SL, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Marsi Bionics SL, Myomo Inc., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, P and S Mechanics Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rehab-Robotics Co. Ltd., ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Rex Bionics Ltd., Sarcos Corp., Wandercraft, and Wearable Robotics Srl Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

