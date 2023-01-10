U.S. markets closed

Medical exoskeleton market size to increase by USD 974.84 million; North America to contribute 41% of market growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Exoskeleton Market by Mobility Type, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 974.84 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 36.43%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Exoskeleton Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global medical exoskeleton market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of physical injuries due to SCI, and the high demand for self-supporting medical exoskeletons are driving the growth of the medical exoskeleton market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The medical exoskeleton market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Bionik Laboratories Corp. - The company offers medical exoskeletons such as Inmotion robotic therapy.

  • CYBERDYNE Inc. - The company offers medical exoskeletons such as Hybrid Assistive Limbs.

  • DIH Group - The company offers medical exoskeletons such as ArmeoPower.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing incidences of SCIs, increasing usage of medical exoskeletons in rehabilitation, and increasing insurance coverage for medical exoskeletons. However, the lack of well-trained caregivers requirement is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By type, the market is segmented into mobile exoskeleton and stationary exoskeleton. The mobile exoskeleton segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the Key Data Covered in this Medical Exoskeleton Market Report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the medical exoskeleton market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the medical exoskeleton market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medical exoskeleton market vendors

Medical Exoskeleton Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

156

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.43%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 974.84 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

34.23

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Bionik Laboratories Corp., B-Temia, Cyberdyne Inc., DIH Group, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Exoatlet Global SA, Focal Meditech, GOGOA Mobility Robots SL, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Marsi Bionics SL, Myomo Inc., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, P and S Mechanics Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rehab-Robotics Co. Ltd., ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Rex Bionics Ltd., Sarcos Corp., Wandercraft, and Wearable Robotics Srl

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Healthcare reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global medical exoskeleton market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Mobility type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Mobility Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Mobility Type

  • 6.3 Mobile exoskeleton - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Stationary exoskeleton - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Mobility Type

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 7.3 Powered exoskeletons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Passive exoskeletons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Bionik Laboratories Corp.

  • 12.4 B-Temia

  • 12.5 Cyberdyne Inc.

  • 12.6 DIH Group

  • 12.7 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

  • 12.8 Exoatlet Global SA

  • 12.9 GOGOA Mobility Robots SL

  • 12.10 Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA

  • 12.11 P and S Mechanics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • 12.13 ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

  • 12.14 Rex Bionics Ltd.

  • 12.15 Sarcos Corp.

  • 12.16 Wandercraft

  • 12.17 Wearable Robotics Srl

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

