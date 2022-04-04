U.S. markets closed

Medical Facilities Corporation Announces Amendment to Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Medical Facilities Corporation ("Medical Facilities" or the "Company") (TSX: DR), announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved an amendment to its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") effective as of April 7, 2022, which was originally announced on November 29, 2021 and began on December 1, 2021. The original NCIB provided for the repurchase by the Company of up to 1,555,312 of its outstanding common shares ("Common Shares"), representing 5% of the 31,106,259 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of November 15, 2021. Pursuant to the amendment the Company may repurchase up to 3,101,774 Common Shares representing 10% of its public float as of November 15, 2021. The Company has repurchased 701,100 Common Shares since December 1, 2021.

The Company may purchase the Common Shares at prevailing market prices during the period from December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022 through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange and/or alternative Canadian trading systems in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. Purchases will be made at market prices in accordance with the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Subject to the Toronto Stock Exchange's block purchase exceptions, daily purchases will be limited to 18,641 Common Shares on any trading day, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of 74,565 Common Shares for the six months preceding the commencement of the NCIB. All securities purchased by Medical Facilities under the normal course issuer bid will be cancelled. The Company did not repurchase any of its Common Shares under its prior normal course issuer bid for up to 621,144 Common Shares, which commenced on May 16, 2019 and expired on May 15, 2020.

Medical Facilities believes that from time to time, the market price of its publicly-traded securities may not reflect their underlying value and that the purchase of its securities may represent an appropriate and desirable use of Company funds. Medical Facilities intends to fund the purchases out of available cash.

In connection with the NCIB, the Company has entered into an automatic securities purchase plan with National Bank Financial, its broker of record for the NCIB, in order to facilitate repurchases of Common Shares under the NCIB. The automatic plan contains strict parameters regarding how Common Shares may be repurchased during times when the Company would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase Common Shares due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods, including the period from the end of a fiscal quarter until the disclosure of the applicable quarterly or annual financial results and prior to the disclosure of certain material changes.

About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities, in partnership with physicians, owns a diverse portfolio of highly rated, high-quality surgical facilities in the United States. MFC's ownership includes a controlling interest in four specialty surgical hospitals located in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center located in California. In addition, through a partnership with NueHealth LLC, Medical Facilities owns a controlling interest in five ambulatory surgery centers located in Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Pennsylvania. MFC also owns non-controlling interests in a specialty surgical hospital in Indiana and an ASC in Missouri. The specialty surgical hospitals perform scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic and other procedures, including primary and urgent care, and derive their revenue from the fees charged for the use of their facilities. The ambulatory surgery centers specialize in outpatient surgical procedures, with patient stays of less than 24 hours. For more information, please visit www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements
Statements made in this news release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be forward-looking and therefore subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "may", "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations and include statements about the Company's normal course issuer bid. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause results to vary include those identified in Medical Facilities' filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities such as legislative or regulatory developments, intensifying competition, technological change and general economic conditions. All forward-looking statements presented herein should be considered in conjunction with such filings. Medical Facilities does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements; such statements speak only as of the date made.

SOURCE Medical Facilities Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/04/c6380.html

