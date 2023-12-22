Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.0805

Medical Facilities Corporation (TSE:DR) will pay a dividend of $0.0805 on the 15th of January. The dividend yield is 3.5% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Medical Facilities' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Medical Facilities' dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

EPS is set to grow by 61.0% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 81% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

TSX:DR Historic Dividend December 22nd 2023

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.11 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.232. This works out to a decline of approximately 79% over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Medical Facilities' EPS has fallen by approximately 22% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Medical Facilities that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

