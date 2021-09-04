U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.34 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.89 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    +18.40 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.88 (+3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    +0.0027 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6920
    -0.2580 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,436.70
    +932.80 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +20.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring System Market | Analyzing Growth in Industrial Machinery Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring System Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.

Latest market research report titled Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring System Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring System Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The medical facility environmental monitoring system market is estimated to grow by USD 80.71 million during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of over 5%.

Market Dynamics
Factors such as higher efficiency than manual monitoring and enhanced profitability by lowering medical losses will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the improper execution of healthcare information systems will restrict the market growth.

Stringent regulations on environmental monitoring in healthcare facilities will provide several growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, cybersecurity threats faced by environmental monitoring systems will challenge growth.

Company Profiles
The medical facility environmental monitoring system market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including CiK Solutions GmbH, CirrusCon, Elitech Technology lnc., ELPRO-BUCHS AG, Halma Plc, Hanwell Solutions Ltd., Mesa Labs Inc., tempmate GmbH, Testo SE and Co. KGaA, and Vaisala Oyj.

Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the fire detection and suppression systems market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By End-user, the market is classified into hospitals, pharmacies, and medical storage centers. The market observed maximum demand for medical facility environmental monitoring systems from the hospitals segment in 2020.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Cleanroom Consumables Market - Global cleanroom consumables market is segmented by end-user (semiconductor industry, pharmaceutical industry, hospitals, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Air Ambulance Market - Global air ambulance market is segmented by service (hospital-based service, community-based service, and others), aircraft type (rotary-wing aircraft and fixed-wing aircraft), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Medical storage centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • CiK Solutions GmbH

  • CirrusCon

  • Elitech Technology lnc.

  • ELPRO-BUCHS AG

  • Halma Plc

  • Hanwell Solutions Ltd.

  • Mesa Labs Inc.

  • tempmate GmbH

  • Testo SE and Co. KGaA

  • Vaisala Oyj

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/medical-facility-environmental-monitoring-system-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/medical-facility-environmental-monitoring-system-market

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-facility-environmental-monitoring-system-market--analyzing-growth-in-industrial-machinery-industry--discover-company-insights-in-technavio-301368643.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these China tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were skyrocketing Friday after the cloud-based database specialist outperformed Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines in its fiscal second quarter and offered better-than-expected guidance. In its fiscal second quarter, which ended July 31, revenue at MongoDB rose 44% to $198.7 million, ahead of estimates at $184.2 million. Growth was once again driven by Atlas, the company's fully managed cloud database, which saw sales jump 83% and made up 56% of total revenue in the period.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    Under previous CEO Randall Stephenson, AT&T (NYSE: T) took on massive debt to build an entertainment empire. AT&T's stock price dropped after the company announced its WarnerMedia division would combine with Discovery to form a new entertainment entity, and the deal would impact AT&T's high-yield dividend.

  • Tesla stock is worth $3,000: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with noted investor Cathie Wood of Ark Invest about her top investment ideas. Wood continues to be very bullish on the outlook for Tesla.

  • Why Nvidia Shares Beat the Market Today

    An analyst's price target upgrade and a healthy cryptocurrency market make for a strong end to the stock's week.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Why Royal Caribbean and Carnival Corporation Stocks Slumped Today

    Shares of cruise line stocks Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) both slumped in Friday trading, closing the day down 4.4% and 4.2%, respectively. The jobs report -- and Delta -- seem to blame. The U.S. Department of Labor reported today that the U.S. economy added only 235,000 jobs to its pandemic-wreaked rolls in August -- less than one-third of the 720,000 new jobs that economists had forecast.

  • Forget stimulus — these companies offer income checks growing as fast as 50%

    Investors might want to cash in on these dividend-growers today.

  • Where Will ChargePoint Be in 5 Years?

    The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow rapidly, and this company plans to keep playing a big role in powering them up.

  • 'We couldn't be further from' a market bubble: Cathie Wood

    ARK Invest's Cathie Wood joined Yahoo Finance Live for an exclusive interview to discuss her market outlook, crypto, and the rise of the retail investor.&nbsp;

  • This Could Mean Moderna and BioNTech Are Actually Dirt Cheap

    As the pandemic took over global consciousness, companies pursuing vaccines became the stars of the stock market. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), along with its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were the first to have jabs authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. It's no secret that the COVID-19 vaccines have brought riches to the companies first to receive authorization.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Michael Burry Is Selling These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Michael Burry is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Hedge fund managers famous for their short-selling exploits have had an eventful few months, especially in the context of the rise of […]

  • How Massive COLA Increase Could Actually Eat Into Your Social Security

    When Social Security benefits increase by an estimated 6% next year to keep pace with rampant inflation, the larger payments may come with a significant caveat for some beneficiaries. The historic jump in Social Security’s annual Cost of Living Adjustment … Continue reading → The post How Massive COLA Increase Could Actually Eat Into Your Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • California Is Getting Rid of Natural Gas Power. Why That’s Great for GE Stock.

    The Los Angeles City Council voted to get rid of fossil fuel power generation by 2035, a decade faster than initially planned. While it's only one city, the move has implications for many businesses, namely General Electric.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • Verizon raises dividend by 2%, to keep the stock the 3rd highest yielding within the Dow

    Verizon Communications Inc. said Thursday that it will raise its quarterly dividend by 2.0%, to 64.00 cents a share from 62.75 cents a share. Shareholders of record on Oct. 8 will be paid the new dividend rate on Nov. 1. The telecommunications company's stock rose 0.1% in afternoon trading. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 4.66%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.33%. It also keeps Verizon's stock as the third highes

  • Smart withdrawals can reduce taxes, extend your nest egg in retirement

    There’s plenty written about saving for retirement, but not so much about how to spend what you’ve saved: A Google search produced more than 15 times as many results for “how to save for retirement” as for “how to withdraw money during retirement.” The conventional wisdom holds that you should withdraw from your nonretirement financial assets first, then your tax-deferred accounts (IRAs and 401ks) and then whatever tax-exempt accounts (like Roth IRAs) you might have. Less well known but more tax-efficient retirement-spending strategies can, by reducing the tax hit on your withdrawals, actually extend the life of your next egg, and that could mean the difference between running out of money and leaving something to your heirs.

  • Biotech Is Due for a Comeback. 5 Stocks That Could Lead a Revival.

    The market is littered with biotech stocks whose prices have fallen by more than half since the start of the year. The list of big losers is long and, for biotech investors, more than a bit painful. The fallen stocks include established mid-cap biotech names like bluebird bio (ticker: BLUE), now down 57.7% on the year; Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), down 66.9%; and AbCellera Biologics (ABCL), down 57.9%.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng