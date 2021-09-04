Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring System Market | Analyzing Growth in Industrial Machinery Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring System Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.
The medical facility environmental monitoring system market is estimated to grow by USD 80.71 million during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of over 5%.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as higher efficiency than manual monitoring and enhanced profitability by lowering medical losses will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the improper execution of healthcare information systems will restrict the market growth.
Stringent regulations on environmental monitoring in healthcare facilities will provide several growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, cybersecurity threats faced by environmental monitoring systems will challenge growth.
Company Profiles
The medical facility environmental monitoring system market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including CiK Solutions GmbH, CirrusCon, Elitech Technology lnc., ELPRO-BUCHS AG, Halma Plc, Hanwell Solutions Ltd., Mesa Labs Inc., tempmate GmbH, Testo SE and Co. KGaA, and Vaisala Oyj.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the fire detection and suppression systems market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By End-user, the market is classified into hospitals, pharmacies, and medical storage centers. The market observed maximum demand for medical facility environmental monitoring systems from the hospitals segment in 2020.
By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Cleanroom Consumables Market - Global cleanroom consumables market is segmented by end-user (semiconductor industry, pharmaceutical industry, hospitals, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Air Ambulance Market - Global air ambulance market is segmented by service (hospital-based service, community-based service, and others), aircraft type (rotary-wing aircraft and fixed-wing aircraft), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Medical storage centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
CiK Solutions GmbH
CirrusCon
Elitech Technology lnc.
ELPRO-BUCHS AG
Halma Plc
Hanwell Solutions Ltd.
Mesa Labs Inc.
tempmate GmbH
Testo SE and Co. KGaA
Vaisala Oyj
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/medical-facility-environmental-monitoring-system-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/medical-facility-environmental-monitoring-system-market
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-facility-environmental-monitoring-system-market--analyzing-growth-in-industrial-machinery-industry--discover-company-insights-in-technavio-301368643.html
SOURCE Technavio