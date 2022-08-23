Medical Foot Insoles Market to record USD 740.62 Mn growth -- Driven by growing prevalence of obesity
NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Foot Insoles Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 740.62 million between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 5.64% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here
Technavio categorizes the global medical foot insoles market as part of the global footwear market within the global textiles, apparel, and luxury goods industry. The parent market global footwear market covers products and companies engaged in the production of athletic and non-athletic footwear for different age groups and genders.
There is moderate competition in the market. Vendors are distinguishing their products based on price and comfort levels. There are a significant number of vendors in the market. However, the market is fragmented, with various small and medium-sized companies offering differentiated medical insoles. These companies can either be merged or acquired by big companies. Also, moderate industry growth reduces the threat of rivalry to some extent. Therefore, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2020 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.
The report identifies A. Algeo Ltd., Bauerfeind AG, Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd., Implus Footcare LLC, Solescience Inc., SOLO Laboratories Inc., Stable Step LLC, Superfeet Worldwide Inc., The Foot Lab, and Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd. as major market participants. Although the growing prevalence of obesity will offer immense growth opportunities, intense competition among vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here
The global medical foot insoles market is segmented as below:
Type
The demand for polypropylene insoles has been significant among end-users. The market is expected to observe strong growth in the segment during the forecast period.
Geography
37% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The availability of a wide range of products, high consumer awareness, and the presence of international brands providing innovative products are driving the growth of the medical foot insoles market in North America. In addition, the high concentration of dominant vendors, coupled with rising awareness among consumers about the product is expected to further drive the growth of the regional market.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our medical foot insoles market report covers the following areas:
Medical Foot Insoles Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the medical foot insoles market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the medical foot insoles market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Medical Foot Insoles Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist medical foot insoles market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the medical foot insoles market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the medical foot insoles market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical foot insoles market vendors
Related Reports:
Patch-based Wound Healing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Medical Foot Insoles Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 740.62 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.64
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, Canada, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
A. Algeo Ltd., Bauerfeind AG, Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd., Implus Footcare LLC, Solescience Inc., SOLO Laboratories Inc., Stable Step LLC, Superfeet Worldwide Inc., The Foot Lab, and Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Polypropylene insoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Leather insoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
A. Algeo Ltd.
Bauerfeind AG
Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd.
Implus Footcare LLC
Solescience Inc.
SOLO Laboratories Inc.
Stable Step LLC
Superfeet Worldwide Inc.
The Foot Lab
Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/medical-foot-insolesmarket
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-foot-insoles-market-to-record-usd-740-62-mn-growth--driven-by-growing-prevalence-of-obesity-301608553.html
SOURCE Technavio