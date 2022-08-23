U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,152.00
    +10.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,126.00
    +70.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,951.75
    +42.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,923.50
    +6.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    +0.44 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.30
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.91
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9947
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    +0.0480 (+1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    23.80
    +3.20 (+15.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1778
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4190
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,388.90
    -108.10 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.41
    +3.46 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,483.11
    -311.39 (-1.08%)
     

Medical Foot Insoles Market to record USD 740.62 Mn growth -- Driven by growing prevalence of obesity

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Foot Insoles Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 740.62 million between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 5.64% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Attractive Opportunities in Medical Foot Insoles Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Medical Foot Insoles Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio categorizes the global medical foot insoles market as part of the global footwear market within the global textiles, apparel, and luxury goods industry. The parent market global footwear market covers products and companies engaged in the production of athletic and non-athletic footwear for different age groups and genders.

There is moderate competition in the market. Vendors are distinguishing their products based on price and comfort levels. There are a significant number of vendors in the market. However, the market is fragmented, with various small and medium-sized companies offering differentiated medical insoles. These companies can either be merged or acquired by big companies. Also, moderate industry growth reduces the threat of rivalry to some extent. Therefore, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2020 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

The report identifies A. Algeo Ltd., Bauerfeind AG, Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd., Implus Footcare LLC, Solescience Inc., SOLO Laboratories Inc., Stable Step LLC, Superfeet Worldwide Inc., The Foot Lab, and Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd. as major market participants. Although the growing prevalence of obesity will offer immense growth opportunities, intense competition among vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global medical foot insoles market is segmented as below:

  • Type

The demand for polypropylene insoles has been significant among end-users. The market is expected to observe strong growth in the segment during the forecast period.

  • Geography

37% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The availability of a wide range of products, high consumer awareness, and the presence of international brands providing innovative products are driving the growth of the medical foot insoles market in North America. In addition, the high concentration of dominant vendors, coupled with rising awareness among consumers about the product is expected to further drive the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our medical foot insoles market report covers the following areas:

Medical Foot Insoles Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the medical foot insoles market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the medical foot insoles market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Medical Foot Insoles Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist medical foot insoles market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the medical foot insoles market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the medical foot insoles market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical foot insoles market vendors

Related Reports:

Medical Foot Insoles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 740.62 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.64

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, Canada, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A. Algeo Ltd., Bauerfeind AG, Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd., Implus Footcare LLC, Solescience Inc., SOLO Laboratories Inc., Stable Step LLC, Superfeet Worldwide Inc., The Foot Lab, and Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Polypropylene insoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Leather insoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • A. Algeo Ltd.

  • Bauerfeind AG

  • Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd.

  • Implus Footcare LLC

  • Solescience Inc.

  • SOLO Laboratories Inc.

  • Stable Step LLC

  • Superfeet Worldwide Inc.

  • The Foot Lab

  • Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/medical-foot-insolesmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-foot-insoles-market-to-record-usd-740-62-mn-growth--driven-by-growing-prevalence-of-obesity-301608553.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • AMC stock plummets on $APE units debut

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how AMC's new APE shares are affecting meme stocks on Monday.

  • Dow Jones Dives; Tesla Slides After Elon Musk Move; AMC Stock Tumbles As Rival Nears Bankruptcy

    The Dow Jones took a dive as indexes fell. Tesla stock slipped after an Elon Musk move. AMC stock plunged. Bitcoin fell.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Why Tesla's Falling Ahead of Its Stock Split

    The stock market is having a tough day on Monday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is leading the way lower. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq was down 259 points, or about 2%, to 12,447. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a strong performer in the Nasdaq over the past several years, but it isn't helping the index's cause on Monday, as the stock is down more than 2%.

  • Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Warren Buffett is not giving up on despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Warren Buffett, the legendary billionaire heading Berkshire Hathaway, has always stressed upon the importance of buying […]

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsPimco Is Among Bondholders Calling an End to Low-Inflation

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Beware of a ‘bear trap’ retreat in stocks after the big summer rally, strategists warn

    It looks like a “bear trap” may be lurking in this summer’s big bounce for the stock market, one that could lead to painful losses for investors, Glenmede strategists warned in a Monday report. Investors already appear to be reconsidering some factors of this summer’s powerful rebound, including rethinking hopes that the Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates as aggressively as previously thought. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has been hitting resistance after gaining nearly 17% from its mid-June low, and focus lately has turned to whether recent gains for equities could quickly fizzle, confirming a bear-market bounce.

  • Here’s Why Argosy Investors Bought AT&T (T)

    Argosy Investors, an investment management company, recently released its second-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Year to date, the fund returned -25.4% in select accounts compared to -20% for the S&P 500. The main reason for the fund’s underperformance was the poor performance of its most significant holdings. For […]

  • A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

    Since Tesla started up, the electric-vehicle leader has faced hedge funds betting that it would fail.

  • Palo Alto Networks Stock Soars on Strong Earnings and Three-for-One Stock Split

    The cybersecurity software company also provided better-than-expected guidance for the October quarter and the full fiscal year.

  • Saudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsPimco Is Among Bondholders Calling an End to Low-Inflation EraSaudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said “extreme” volatility and lack of liquidity mean the futures market is increasingly disconnected from

  • 11 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best artificial intelligence stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the introduction and detailed analysis of the artificial intelligence market, go to 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy Now. Artificial intelligence is defined as the intelligence displayed by machines, while natural intelligence is the term coined […]

  • These 16 Investors Collect $2.7 Billion A Year In Dividends Alone

    Investors gained a new appreciation for S&P 500 dividend stocks this year. But few investors love dividends as much as some.

  • APE Stock Halted, Slides; AMC Plummets In Volatile Open For New Dividend Share

    "The value of your AMC investment will be the combination of your AMC shares and your new APE units," said CEO Adam Aron.

  • Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions

    Some investors will be getting a bit of money back soon, the result of a big settlement between financial firm Vanguard and the Massachusetts Secretary of State. The $6.25 million settlement has to do with allegations that the firm failed … Continue reading → The post Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Best Railroad Stocks that Pay Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 best railroad stocks that pay dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of railroad dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Railroad Stocks that Pay Dividends. The railroad industry in the US is one of the oldest sectors to play a crucial role in the country’s economy. […]

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

    Many growth stocks have fallen out of favor this year as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds have driven investors toward cheaper value plays. If you've got $3,000 to invest, you could buy a few shares of promising growth stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and there's a chance they will double within a few years. To address those issues, a new generation of cybersecurity players challenged the industry leaders with subscription-based cloud services that don't require any on-site appliances.