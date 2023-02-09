Medical gas blenders market size to increase by USD 528.37 million; North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Gas Blenders Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 528.37 million between 2021 and 2026 at a CAGR of 5.44%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Gas Blenders Market

Regional analysis

By region, the global medical gas blenders market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 37% of market growth during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population and the high number of surgeries performed every year will facilitate the medical gas blender market growth in North America over the forecast period. Buy the report

Company profiles

The medical gas blenders market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of surgeries due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing popularity of respiratory gas blenders, and the growing demand for medical gases for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. However, the stringent regulations is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the medical gas blenders market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into dual flow and tube flow. The dual flow segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.

By geography, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2021.

What are the Key Data Covered in this medical gas blenders market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive medical gas blenders market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the medical gas blenders market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical gas blenders industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical gas blenders market vendors

Medical Gas Blenders Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 126 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 528.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Armstrong Medical Ltd., BioMed Devices, DEHAS Medical Systems GmbH, EKU Elektronik GmbH, Genstar Technologies Co., Guangdong Pigeon Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., Halma Plc, HVS Oliver Hornla GmbH and Co. KG, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, MCQ Instruments, medin Medical Innovations GmbH, Ningbo Dawei Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Ohio Medical, Precision Medical Inc., S S Technomed P Ltd., Sechrist Industries Inc., SHANGHAI AMCAREMED TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Weyer GmbH, WITT Gasetechnik GmbH and Co KG, and Zhengzhou Dison Instrument And Meter Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

