Medical gas blenders market size to increase by USD 528.37 million; North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Gas Blenders Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 528.37 million between 2021 and 2026 at a CAGR of 5.44%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Gas Blenders Market

Regional analysis

By region, the global medical gas blenders market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 37% of market growth during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population and the high number of surgeries performed every year will facilitate the medical gas blender market growth in North America over the forecast period. Buy the report

Company profiles

The medical gas blenders market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Armstrong Medical Ltd. - The company offers lunch bags that includes backpack, tote, waistpack & crossbody, duffel, drawstring, cooler and shopper.

  • BioMed Devices - The company offers lunch bags that includes lunchbags and bagpacks.

  • DEHAS Medical Systems GmbH - The company offers lunch bags that includes golf bags, Fairway C Double Strap Stand Bag and Fairway+ Double Strap Stand Bag.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of surgeries due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing popularity of respiratory gas blenders, and the growing demand for medical gases for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. However, the stringent regulations is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the medical gas blenders market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

  • By product, the market is segmented into dual flow and tube flow. The dual flow segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.

  • By geography, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2021.

Related reports:

The medical device manufacturing outsourcing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 46,241.15 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (EMS, raw materials, and finished goods), medical device regulatory classification (class ii, class iii, and class i), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The medical gas equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 3.79 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 10.82%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers medical gas equipment market segmentation by end-user (hospitals and clinics, home healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic and research institutions) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the Key Data Covered in this medical gas blenders market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive medical gas blenders market growth during the next five years

  • Precise estimation of the medical gas blenders market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the medical gas blenders industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical gas blenders market vendors

Medical Gas Blenders Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

126

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 528.37 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.29

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, Canada, Germany, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Armstrong Medical Ltd., BioMed Devices, DEHAS Medical Systems GmbH, EKU Elektronik GmbH, Genstar Technologies Co., Guangdong Pigeon Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., Halma Plc, HVS Oliver Hornla GmbH and Co. KG, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, MCQ Instruments, medin Medical Innovations GmbH, Ningbo Dawei Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Ohio Medical, Precision Medical Inc., S S Technomed P Ltd., Sechrist Industries Inc., SHANGHAI AMCAREMED TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Weyer GmbH, WITT Gasetechnik GmbH and Co KG, and Zhengzhou Dison Instrument And Meter Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Dual flow - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Tube flow - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Armstrong Medical Ltd.

  • 10.4 BioMed Devices

  • 10.5 EKU Elektronik GmbH

  • 10.6 Genstar Technologies Co.

  • 10.7 Halma Plc

  • 10.8 MCQ Instruments

  • 10.9 medin Medical Innovations GmbH

  • 10.10 Ningbo Dawei Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Precision Medical Inc.

  • 10.12 Sechrist Industries Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Global Medical Gas Blenders Market
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-gas-blenders-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-528-37-million-north-america-to-account-for-37-of-market-growth---technavio-301740320.html

SOURCE Technavio

