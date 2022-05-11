U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

Medical Gas Equipment Market to hit USD 4 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·3 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

Major players in the medical gas equipment industry include Air Liquide S.A., Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Amico Group of Companies, Atlas Copco Group, Colfax Corporation (GCE Group AB), GENTEC (Shanghai) Corporation, Linde plc, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The medical gas equipment market value is expected to surpass USD 4 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers will stimulate the market growth.

The rising adoption of medical gas equipment is observed globally owing to the growing demand for home healthcare and point of care diagnostics. Additionally, presence of untapped opportunities in emerging economies will further accelerate the market demand. Presence of limited number of players and less competition will supplement the market expansion.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/840


Vacuum systems segment is likely to significantly expand at a 6.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2028 driven by rising application of medical gases in surgeries and procedures. Medical vacuum system is fundamental for delivering vacuum pressure for aspiration. Moreover, it also ensured that both surgery rooms and patient rooms are efficient and safe. Furthermore, the vacuum created in the pump room helps to make surgery safer, cleaner, and faster, such factors will boost the medical gas equipment market statistics.

Some major findings of the medical gas equipment market report include:

  1. Presence of untapped opportunities in emerging economies will drive the market outlook.

  2. Benefits of medical vacuum system is anticipated to foster the market expansion,

  3. Rapidly upgrading healthcare infrastructures in the countries of Asia Pacific region will create lucrative opportunities in the market

Browse key industry insights spread across 151 pages with 127 market data tables & 15 figures & charts from the report, Medical Gas Equipment Market Size By Product (Manifolds, Outlets, Hose Assemblies and Valves, Alarm Systems, Cylinders, Flowmeters, Regulators, Medical Air Compressors, Vacuum Systems), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028” in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/medical-gas-equipment-market

The ambulatory surgical centers segment accounted for over 37.8% market share in 2021. The ambulatory surgical centers offer patient the convenience to undergo surgeries and procedures safely outside the hospital settings. Moreover, rising number of surgeries that require medical gases will further propel the business landscape. Furthermore, increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers is predicted to spur the medical gas equipment market forecasts.

Asia Pacific medical gas equipment market accounted for USD 574.2 million in 2021.due to rising patient awareness regarding various chronic diseases will further accelerate the regional market trends. Additionally, growing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) owing to the exposure of large population to a numerous risk factor such as indoor and outdoor air pollutant, tobacco smoking, and poorly treated chronic severe asthma. COPD require oxygen therapy, thus, with increasing number of COPD cases in the region, the demand for medical gases is anticipated to escalate the market growth.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/840

A few notable companies operating in the medical gas equipment industry include Air Liquide S.A., Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Amico Group of Companies, Atlas Copco Group, Colfax Corporation (GCE Group AB), GENTEC (Shanghai) Corporation, Linde plc, Ohio Medical, Rotarex S.A., Silbermann Medical Gas Systems, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.


CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


