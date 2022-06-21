Medical Gas Equipment Market Witnessed a YOY of 13.56% in 2021 | 43% of the growth will originate from North America | Technavio.

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Medical Gas Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 10.82% from 2020 to 2025. The market analysts forecast the medical gas equipment potential growth difference to be USD 3.79 billion during the projected period, as per the report estimates. The growing POCD and home healthcare markets is notably driving the medical gas equipment market growth, although the declining reimbursements for respiratory therapies may impede market growth.

Medical Gas Equipment Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The medical gas equipment market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Amico Group of Companies, Atlas Copco AB, GCE Holding AB, LAIR LIQUIDE SA, Linde Plc, Messer Group GmbH, SOL Spa, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Companies such as L'AIR LIQUIDE S.A offer a wide range of medical gas equipment such as gas stations, flow meters, pipeline and surveillance devices, terminals and others.

Medical Gas Equipment Market Segmentation Highlights

End-user

Geography

Medical Gas Equipment Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global medical gas equipment market as part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the medical gas equipment market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The medical gas equipment market report covers the following areas:

Medical Gas Equipment Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical gas equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical gas equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical gas equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical gas equipment market, vendors

Medical Gas Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.82% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Amico Group of Companies, Atlas Copco AB, GCE Holding AB, LAIR LIQUIDE SA, Linde Plc, Messer Group GmbH, SOL Spa, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

10.4 Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

10.5 Amico Group of Companies

10.6 Atlas Copco AB

10.7 GCE Holding AB

10.8 LAIR LIQUIDE SA

10.9 Linde Plc

10.10 Messer Group GmbH

10.11 SOL Spa

10.12 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

