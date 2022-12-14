Medical Gloves Market Size Worth USD 17399.81 Million by 2027 at 8.73% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Medical Gloves Market Trends and Insights By Product Type (Examination, Surgical, Chemotherapy), By Usage (Disposable, Reusable), By Form (Powdered, Non-powdered), By Raw Material (Latex, Nitrile rubber, Vinyl rubber, Neoprene, Polyethylene) and By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory surgery Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Rehabilitation Centers), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2027

New York, USA, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Gloves Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Medical Gloves Market By Product Type, By Usage, By Form, By Raw Material and By End-User-Forecast till 2027, the market size was valued at USD 8,638.19 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow to USD 17,399.81 million by the end of the year 2027 at 8.73% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Scope:

Gloves designed specifically for medical use are used by medical professionals during examinations and procedures. When moving between patients, doctors, nurses, and other medical staff should all wear new, disposable gloves to prevent the spread of disease. Latex, neoprene, vinyl, and nitrile are just some of the synthetic polymers or rubberized substances that are commonly used to make them. Gloves are one form of protection that can be worn to keep germs away from one's skin and hands.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 17399.81 Million CAGR 8.73% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Usage, Form, Raw Material and End-User. Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising occurrence of chronic conditions and increasing safety risks and hygiene Medical and healthcare industries are expanding at rapid pace

Competitive Outlook:

In order to expand their businesses and introduce innovative products that increase their share of the market and revenue, the most successful leaders place a premium on close collaboration, acquisitions, and partnerships. These top companies are also investing heavily in R&D and new product development in order to bring in the maximum amount of money they can.

Medical Gloves Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Rising public awareness of the need for preventative health and safety measures is a key element propelling the medical drive industry. The importance of gloves to patients and healthcare workers has been widely recognized in recent years. The medical field has benefited greatly from disposable gloves due to their low cost, high safety standards, and lengthy history of use.

This growth can be attributed to a number of factors, including rising awareness of the importance of product safety, cleanliness, and quality, developments in technology and new research, and an increase in the prevalence of both minor and serious illnesses. Therefore, the need for medical gloves is forecast to rise in the coming years as more individuals seek protection from corrosion inhibitors, surface pollution, and the spread of contagious diseases.

Market Limitations:

Increased price competition among manufacturers, negative reactions to certain gloves, and the environmental impacts of producing and disposing of natural rubber are all stifling growth in this sector. However, raw material costs are volatile, and currency fluctuations further complicate doing business in this market.

COVID-19 Insight:

It's no secret that the new COVID-19 epidemic has boosted sales of medical gloves and sparked unprecedented concern about global health. The sourcing, shipping, and distribution network for raw materials has been damaged by the corona virus epidemic, and travel bans have been enforced, which slows the flow of goods. However, there has been a rise in demand for safety gear and emergency help as a means of halting the spread of disease. Furthermore, because of the outbreak, there has been a remarkable rise in public awareness of the importance of PPE.

Medical Gloves Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

The examination segment is poised to record substantial growth over the review period.

By Usage

Over the assessment period, the disposables market is expected to grow at a sizable CAGR. Used used and thrown away, disposable gloves provide a barrier between healthcare providers and potentially infectious patients. There is a risk of infection not just for patients but also for the surgeons and other medical staff who are present during surgical procedures. Protecting doctors and other medical professionals from potential contamination is a major benefit of using medical gloves.

By form

Since powdered gloves are outlawed in many countries due to allergies and illnesses generated by the presence of powder in them, the non-powdered segment held the biggest disposable gloves market share and is likely to continue dominant over the projection period.

By Raw Material

Nitrile disposable gloves are anticipated to have the highest rate of demand growth during the projected horizon.

By End-User

A lot of expansion is anticipated in the healthcare facility market during the assessment time frame. Hospital-acquired infections, like hepatitis and AIDS, are on the rise, and the rapidly aging population in developed countries is only going to increase the need for these goods.

Medical Gloves Market Regional Analysis:

One source claims that the Americas represent the industry's largest market for medical gloves. The number of patients with COVID 19 has risen to over 13,000 and is anticipated to keep rising, making the use of surgical gloves to avoid cross-contamination and transmission more important than ever. Europe has the second greatest market share in the world for medical gloves, after the United States. The medical gloves market is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period as a result of rising demand, strict rules aimed at minimizing cross-contamination in hospitals, and higher supply. While the United States is the largest market for disposable medical gloves, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market in this area. Growth in the use of disposable gloves in developing nations is being fueled by the sector's expanding healthcare infrastructure.

In terms of the market share for medical disposable gloves, Europe is second only to North America. However, the rapidly expanding healthcare industry in emerging nations is likely to reduce Europe's market share. Since powdered gloves slow the healing process, these subsectors focus primarily on the creation and manufacture of gloves without powder.

One of the fastest-growing markets for medical gloves is Asia and the Pacific. The healthcare sector's rapid growth is a major contributor to national prosperity. As surgical procedures become more commonplace, it stands to reason that demand will rise. Market growth for medical gloves in the Middle East and Africa is being propelled by a number of factors, including rising security concerns and cleanliness challenges brought on by global epidemics, shifting safety requirements in healthcare institutions, and rising use of bio-safety equipment.

