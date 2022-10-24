U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,800.75
    +36.75 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,436.00
    +313.00 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,445.00
    +86.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.00
    +19.10 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.20
    -0.85 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.10
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    +0.16 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9837
    -0.0025 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.14
    +0.16 (+0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1312
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.0540
    +1.4240 (+0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,423.27
    +259.54 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.64
    +11.88 (+2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.80
    +39.07 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Medical Grade Silicone Market to hit $2Bn by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·3 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major players operating in the medical grade silicone market include Avantor Inc., Bio Plexus, LLC, Dongguan City Betterly New Materials Co., Ltd., and Primasil Silicones Limited.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The medical grade silicone market value is set to cross USD 2 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Growing preference towards enhancing appearance using minimally invasive cosmetic procedures has increased the usage of compounds such as silicone. Silicone can be converted into various topical forms. It can be applied on the skin as a gel or ointment and as gel sheeting. Medical-grade silicone is comfortable and soft to use. These polymers are also biocompatible, and their inertness makes them safer for use in long-term implants, thus increasing product acceptance.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5184


Medical grade silicone market from gel form segment was worth USD 296 million in 2021. Silicone is transmuted into various topical forms, which expands its applicability. Silicone gel can promote the homeostasis of oxygen, induce hydration, and provide moisture on the skin’s surface. This enables scar tissue and dry skin to regain elasticity, tensile strength, and hydration after injury or damage. It will further promote the usage of medical-grade silicone gel in transdermal and topical wound treatment.

The foam form segment accounted for over 8% business share in 2021. Growing demand for the compound in wound care dressings has increased the adoption of silicone foams in hospital settings. These dressings provide an optimum condition for the wound to heal and avoid excessive damage. Moreover, silicone foam dressings avoid keloid and hypertrophic scarring, driving product consumption.

Browse key industry insights spread across 132 pages with 133 market data tables & 14 figures & charts from the report, “Medical Grade Silicone Market Analysis By Form (Gel, Rubber, Foam, Sheet, Block), Application (Respiratory Devices, Medical Device Components, Implants, Orthopedic Forms), Industry Analysis Report, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/medical-grade-silicone-market

The implants application segment held 27.5% share of the medical grade silicone industry during 2021. Silicones are used in various implantable devices, due to their biocompatibility, durability, and stability. The compounds offer a wide range of durometers and provide excellent heat resistance. Medical-grade silicones are used for making cardiac pacemakers, drug delivery implants, orthopedic implants, and catheters, among other devices contributing to market development.

Regionally speaking, the Middle East & Africa medical grade silicone market is expected to depict over 5.5% CAGR between 2022-2030. This growth can be credited to the rising awareness regarding the advantages of this compound in prosthetic and orthopedic devices. Prosthetic device manufacturers use silicones for making artificial limbs owing to their comfort and mechanical properties. Silicone-based prosthetics are lightweight and provide excellent appearance and feel features, which may increase the consumption of the compound in the MEA region.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5184

Some of the major players operating in the medical grade silicone market include Avantor Inc., Bio Plexus, LLC, Dongguan City Betterly New Materials Co., Ltd., Primasil Silicones Limited, and Shinu-Estu Chemical Co., Ltd. Some companies are unveiling new facilities to expand their operations.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse 

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.


CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong stocks suffer worst single-day rout since 2008 as Xi consolidates power

    Hong Kong stocks were on track for their worst single session since the 2008 financial crisis after Chinese leader Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power.

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Ph

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.

  • Amazon to switch security vendors, resulting in 1,200 Seattle-area layoffs

    A spokesperson for the security company says the laid-off employees aren't expected to become unemployed.

  • The Hidden Corner of the Energy Market Where Russian Exports to Europe Are Booming

    While Russia has throttled its pipeline gas, its exports of liquefied natural gas to Europe are growing rapidly.

  • New Rule Brings Big Changes to Your Retirement Plan Rollover

    Billions of dollars are moved annually from 401(k) plans to IRAs. And starting in July, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) will mandate that all financial advisors and brokers comply with a higher fiduciary standard for retirement plan rollovers. Under … Continue reading → The post This New Rule Will Bring a Big Change to Your Retirement Plan Rollover appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • SEC asks court to deny Ripple motion for summary judgment in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. SEC has filed a legal rebuttal to Ripple’s motion for summary judgment, a day after Ripple took a similar move against the SEC.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

    These growth stocks have fallen hard this year, but that creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saudi Arabia launches bid to attract $10 billion in supply chain investment

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Sunday launched an initiative to attract investments in supply chains to and from the kingdom, with an aim of raising an initial 40 billion riyals ($10.64 billion). The initiative by Prince Mohammed bin Salman will include allocating about 10 billion riyals in incentives for supply chain investors, state news agency SPA reported, without elaborating. The latest supply chain initiative includes establishing a number of special economic zones, said a statement on SPA that also referred to ongoing "legislative and procedural" reforms.

  • Oil prices drop as China demand data disappoints

    Oil prices slid on Monday after Chinese data showed that demand from the world's largest crude importer remained lacklustre in September as strict COVID-19 policies and fuel export curbs depressed consumption. Although higher than in August, China's September crude imports of 9.79 million barrels per day were 2% below a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, as independent refiners curbed throughput amid thin margins and lacklustre demand. "The recent recovery in oil imports faltered in September," ANZ analysts said in a note, adding that independent refiners failed to utilise increased quotas as ongoing COVID-related lockdowns weighed on demand.

  • Oil Prices Fall. China’s Economy Grows More Than Expected but Demand Still Sluggish.

    China’s economy bounces back more strongly than expected in the third quarter but consumer demand remains sluggish.

  • The Companies Warren Buffett Owns Might Surprise You

    Many of Buffett's businesses share some attractive characteristics that can inform your own investing.

  • Stocks Are Poised to Rise on Monday

    More than a third of the S&P 500 reports earnings this week, including tech heavyweights Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft.

  • China's diesel fuel exports more than doubled in September

    China's diesel exports in September surged to their highest in more than a year while aviation fuel shipments were the most in 29 months as refiners rushed to cash in on robust export margins, data showed on Monday. Exports of diesel fuel last month more than doubled from a year earlier to 1.73 million tonnes, the highest monthly rate since July 2021, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. September gasoline exports were 660,000 tonnes, down 28.3% from a year earlier and also down 41% from August, the data showed.

  • Airbus eyes Saudi deal for almost 40 A350 jets - sources

    Saudi Arabia is in advanced negotiations to order almost 40 A350 jets from Europe's Airbus as part of strategic efforts to launch a new airline and challenge heavyweight carriers in the Gulf, industry sources said. If confirmed, the purchase by the sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), worth $12 billion at list prices, could be announced as early as this week when Riyadh hosts a major forum, the Future Investment Initiative (FII), the sources said. It remained unclear whether Boeing would also seize part of a substantial shopping list for the new airline, which will be named RIA, the sources said.

  • Analysis-Biden's EV minerals cash fruitless without permitting reform

    President Joe Biden last week doled out $2.8 billion to miners developing new U.S. sources of lithium, nickel, copper and other EV minerals, as well as battery parts manufacturers and recyclers. Both measures aim to spur domestic mining and push the country closer to Biden's goal for half of all new U.S. vehicles to be electric by 2030. Biden's administration has also opposed permits for several proposed mines.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Cautious Investors Not Rewarding Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Performance Completely

    Comcast Corporation's ( NASDAQ:CMCSA ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.6x might make it look like a buy right...

  • What Warren Buffett Said 20 Years Ago Still Holds True With the Market Down 23% Again

    The S&P 500 is down 22% year to date, as of this writing -- one of the worst one-year performances in many investors' lifetimes. Investors love a good quote from investing great Warren Buffett. Back then, Buffett said he had an "aversion" to buying stocks and he consequently bought very little.