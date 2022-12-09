U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,979.00
    +13.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,864.00
    +61.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,696.75
    +51.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.60
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.09
    +0.63 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0560
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.63
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1380
    -0.4920 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,219.01
    +386.40 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.34
    +11.66 (+2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.66
    +12.49 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Medical Grade Tubing Global Market Report 2022: Featuring B. Braun Melsungen, Cook Group, A.P. Extrusion, FBK Medical Tubing & More

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Grade Tubing Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 By Material (Fluoropolymers, Polyolefins, Silicone, Poly Vinyl Chloride, Others), By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Company and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical grade tubing market is projected to increase at an impressive rate through 2027. Medical-grade tubing is a medical accessory that commonly serves as a distribution channel for additional equipment and support access devices in ventilators and IVs. It is used for delivering fluids, small medical devices, and gases to a different part of bodies. Owing to the characteristics such as flexibility, lubricity, clarity, resistance to kinking, and the capacity for maintaining precise tolerances makes a medical-grade tube an ideal material used for medical treatment purposes.

Growing demand from medical purposes of medical tubing for fluid control and drainage, anesthesia and breathing apparatus, IVs, catheters, peristaltic pumps, and bio-pharmaceutical laboratories is influencing the market growth. Apart from these, the rise in medical cases and diseases such as heart disease, cancer, lungs problem, and diabetes is projected to propel the growth of The medical grade tubing market.

Increasing Prevalence of Diseases to Drive the Market Growth

Medical problems related to malnutrition are expected to rise due to the rise in scarcity of food and proper diet. Apart from these increase in accidents, and chronic diseases is expected to rise due to unhealthy lifestyles. The above factor is propelling the market growth of medical-grade tubing market. The growing spending on medical treatment is expected to increase in coming years which in turn is expected to bolster the demand for medical grade tubing market.

The increase in population led to a rising number of surgeries and treatments due to different factors such as organ-related problems, old age-related problems, malnutrition, and others. According to a report published by the World Bank in 2022, global population in 2021 was 7.84 billion and is expected to rise further in the projected period.

Growing demand from Bio-Pharmaceutical industries for the transfer of highly pure liquids from one place to another, for example, from tank to tank, from tank to filling machine, part of a disposable container or bioreactor. Moreover, pollution-related issues, change in eating habit, and ongoing innovation is influencing the market growth. Thus, the need for the global medical-grade tubing market is expected to rise in the forecast period.

Bleak Production Regulatory is Impeding the Market Growth

Delays in regulatory approval increase the overall development progress, negatively impacting investment in healthcare product development. The market is constantly undergoing innovation or development to deal with issues such as biocompatibility and technical effect. In addition, FDA regulation, regulation of plastic products, and changes in oil prices are hindering the growth of medical-grade tubing.

Increasing Opportunity from Developing Nations to Drive Growth

Initiatives such as Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) and others by international bodies or governments are influencing the demand for medical-grade tubing. There is considerable scope for medical-grade tubing in developing countries. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico have population with high prevalence and incidence of cardiovascular diseases, leading to the inclusion of medical-grade interventional tubes for various treatments, which would stir the overall market for medical-grade tubes in these emerging countries.

Report Scope:

In this report, global medical grade tubing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Medical Grade Tubing Market, By material:

  • Fluoropolymers

  • Polyolefins

  • Silicone

  • Poly Vinyl Chloride

  • Others

Medical Grade Tubing Market, By product:

  • Single Lumen Tubing

  • Multi-Lumen Tubing

Medical Grade Tubing Market, By application:

  • Abrasion Protection

  • Bulk Disposable Tubing

  • Catheters

  • Others

Medical Grade Tubing Market, By end use:

  • Medical

  • Bio-Pharmaceutical & Life Science

  • Clinical Testing

Medical Grade Tubing Market, By region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Europe & CIS

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

Key Topics Covered:

1. Material Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Medical Grade Tubing Market

5. Voice of Customer

6. Global Medical Grade Tubing Market Outlook

7. North America Medical Grade Tubing Market Outlook

8. Europe Medical Grade Tubing Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Medical Grade Tubing Market Outlook

10. South America Medical Grade Tubing Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Medical Grade Tubing Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Cook Group Incorporated

  • Trelleborg Group

  • Nordson Corporation

  • A.P. Extrusion Incorporated

  • AP Technologies Group Pte Ltd.

  • ATAG SpA

  • ASAHITEC Corporation

  • FBK Medical Tubing Inc.

  • Optinova Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4omx2o

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • Attention, Walmart Shareholders, You May See Lower Prices Ahead

    Walmart Inc. has rallied from lows in May and June into late November. Prices moved above the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines in late October. The slopes of both the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages turned positive in November and we can see a buy signal from the golden cross -- the 50-day line crossed above the 200-day moving average line.

  • Mysterious, Dirt-Cheap Oil Is Being Marketed to Houston Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The offer seemed too good to be true: Up to 200,000 barrels of heavy-sour crude at a $30 discount to the US benchmark. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysThe

  • This Stock Continues to Ignore the Bear Market of 2022

    Cutting-edge aircraft and next-generation spacecraft maker Northrop Grumman has been ignoring the 2022 bear market and has been trending higher the past 12 months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a positive trend and confirms the price gains. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has stayed above the zero line for much of the past year.

  • Semiconductors, The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the End of Globalization

    Semiconductors are a key player in the Fourth Industrial Revolution as they are at the heart of so many inventions with potential to dramatically affect the production capabilities in many industries, including computing, healthcare, military systems, transportation, and clean energy. But, as only a handful of countries have the complex knowledge and capital capacity needed to produce them, their limited supply became a geopolitical thorn involving harsh trade wars and security risks. The US is

  • Warren Buffett Backed BYD Forays Malaysia With $113M Deal

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY), the Chinese EV company backed by Warren Buffett, forged a 500 million ringgit ($113 million) tie-up with Sime Darby Motors Sdn Bhd as it made its electric vehicle debut in Malaysia. Sime Darby will be BYD's exclusive distributor in Malaysia, with the first showroom to open later this month, Bloomberg reports. They plan to have 20 dealerships by next year and 40 by 2024. Also Read: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Trim Holdings In This Tesla Competitor Ag

  • Oil falls on weakening demand, shrugs off Keystone closure

    Oil settled lower for a fifth straight session on Thursday as traders shrugged off the closure of a major Canada-to-U.S. crude pipeline, focusing instead on concerns that global economic slowdowns would slash fuel demand. Canada's TC Energy said it shut its 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline, which is the primary line shipping heavy Canadian crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast, after a spill into a Kansas creek. Oil prices rose after the company announced the closure, but the rally dissipated as analysts noted that the U.S. Gulf is likely to have enough inventory to handle short-term outages.

  • GE Healthcare Plans to Reduce Debt and Costs, Pursue Tuck-In Acquisitions

    General Electric’s healthcare division plans to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after its spinoff in early January, finance chief Helmut Zodl said Thursday at an investor event in New York.

  • Amazon will tip delivery drivers this holiday season — but there’s a catch

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon rolling out a new tip incentive program when customers thank delivery drivers via Alexa.

  • Xi Visit to Saudi Arabia Brings Pledge of More Oil Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- China is willing to expand oil trade with Saudi Arabia, President Xi Jinping said during a visit to the kingdom that reinforced ties between the world’s No. 2 economy and its top supplier of crude.Most Read from BloombergTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter

  • Markets: ‘Yields are now as attractive as we’ve seen them in 15 years,’ strategist says

    Invesco Investment Solutions Senior Portfolio Manager Alessio de Longis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the current regulatory environment, bond yields, and overall state of the markets.

  • Apple’s Tim Cook celebrates a ‘new era of advanced manufacturing’ and says the company will use U.S.-made chips for the first time in a decade

    The Apple CEO announced that chips powering Apple devices would be manufactured at a chip-making factory in Phoenix

  • Oil Set for Steep Weekly Loss as Slowdown Concerns Loom Large

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly loss of more than 9% after a volatile period of trading as concerns over the economic outlook overshadowed an easing of China’s strict virus curbs and a disruption to US crude flows.Most Read from BloombergTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky

  • Here's How Apple's Crucial Partner Influenced China's Relaxation Of Covid Policies

    Leading Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF), operating as Foxconn, was instrumental in persuading China to ease its Covid-19 policies. Foxconn founder Terry Gou's letter to Chinese leaders warned against its strict Covid controls costing China's leadership in global supply chains, the Wall Street Journal reports. Gou also sought more transparency into restrictions on the company's workers. Gou had sent the letter a little more than a month ago

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks

    The top-performing tech penny stocks include car data company Otonomo Technologies, quantum computer company IonQ and 3-D printing firm Nano Dimension..

  • Oil prices slump as receding price-cap threat unmasks worsening demand: Kemp

    LONDON (Reuters) -Global oil prices have tumbled more than 20% as the threat to production from the G7 Russia price cap has receded allowing traders to refocus on the deteriorating outlook for consumption. Front-month Brent futures prices have slumped to less than $78 per barrel from a recent high over $98 just a month ago on Nov. 4. The collapse of spot prices and spreads is consistent with a cyclical downturn in the oil market and the onset of a business cycle slowdown or recession.

  • U.S. oil futures settle lower, but speculation of SPR refills emerge

    U.S. oil futures settled lower on Thursday, down a fifth straight session, but an oil leak that led to a shutdown of the Keystone Pipeline and talk of a potential buyback of oil to refill U.S. reserves helped to limit price losses. The White House said in October that the Biden administration intends to repurchase oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve when prices are at or below $67 to $72. U.S. benchmark WTI crude for January delivery (CLF23) fell 55 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $71.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Thursday.

  • Anglo American Becomes Latest Miner to Warn on Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc said production across its operations will be lower than expected in the next couple of years, the latest big miner to warn on its ability to hit output goals.Most Read from BloombergTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s Presiden

  • Marketmind: All in on reopening

    Soft demand and weak economic activity remain a drag on China as the world's second-biggest economy slowly but surely shakes off its COVID restrictions. An index of Chinese gambling stocks is up more than 60% in two weeks, all while the spectre of an economic slowdown looms large. Meanwhile, Keystone pipeline in the United States was shut down after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas.

  • Beaten-Down Bio-Rad Laboratories Shows Improvement, but Be Patient

    The maker of life science research and clinical diagnostic products could trade sideways for awhile before a sustained advance begins.