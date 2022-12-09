Medical Grade Tubing Global Market Report 2022: Featuring B. Braun Melsungen, Cook Group, A.P. Extrusion, FBK Medical Tubing & More

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Grade Tubing Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 By Material (Fluoropolymers, Polyolefins, Silicone, Poly Vinyl Chloride, Others), By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Company and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical grade tubing market is projected to increase at an impressive rate through 2027. Medical-grade tubing is a medical accessory that commonly serves as a distribution channel for additional equipment and support access devices in ventilators and IVs. It is used for delivering fluids, small medical devices, and gases to a different part of bodies. Owing to the characteristics such as flexibility, lubricity, clarity, resistance to kinking, and the capacity for maintaining precise tolerances makes a medical-grade tube an ideal material used for medical treatment purposes.



Growing demand from medical purposes of medical tubing for fluid control and drainage, anesthesia and breathing apparatus, IVs, catheters, peristaltic pumps, and bio-pharmaceutical laboratories is influencing the market growth. Apart from these, the rise in medical cases and diseases such as heart disease, cancer, lungs problem, and diabetes is projected to propel the growth of The medical grade tubing market.



Increasing Prevalence of Diseases to Drive the Market Growth



Medical problems related to malnutrition are expected to rise due to the rise in scarcity of food and proper diet. Apart from these increase in accidents, and chronic diseases is expected to rise due to unhealthy lifestyles. The above factor is propelling the market growth of medical-grade tubing market. The growing spending on medical treatment is expected to increase in coming years which in turn is expected to bolster the demand for medical grade tubing market.



The increase in population led to a rising number of surgeries and treatments due to different factors such as organ-related problems, old age-related problems, malnutrition, and others. According to a report published by the World Bank in 2022, global population in 2021 was 7.84 billion and is expected to rise further in the projected period.



Growing demand from Bio-Pharmaceutical industries for the transfer of highly pure liquids from one place to another, for example, from tank to tank, from tank to filling machine, part of a disposable container or bioreactor. Moreover, pollution-related issues, change in eating habit, and ongoing innovation is influencing the market growth. Thus, the need for the global medical-grade tubing market is expected to rise in the forecast period.



Bleak Production Regulatory is Impeding the Market Growth



Delays in regulatory approval increase the overall development progress, negatively impacting investment in healthcare product development. The market is constantly undergoing innovation or development to deal with issues such as biocompatibility and technical effect. In addition, FDA regulation, regulation of plastic products, and changes in oil prices are hindering the growth of medical-grade tubing.



Increasing Opportunity from Developing Nations to Drive Growth



Initiatives such as Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) and others by international bodies or governments are influencing the demand for medical-grade tubing. There is considerable scope for medical-grade tubing in developing countries. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico have population with high prevalence and incidence of cardiovascular diseases, leading to the inclusion of medical-grade interventional tubes for various treatments, which would stir the overall market for medical-grade tubes in these emerging countries.



Report Scope:



In this report, global medical grade tubing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Medical Grade Tubing Market, By material:

Fluoropolymers

Polyolefins

Silicone

Poly Vinyl Chloride

Others

Medical Grade Tubing Market, By product:

Single Lumen Tubing

Multi-Lumen Tubing

Medical Grade Tubing Market, By application:

Abrasion Protection

Bulk Disposable Tubing

Catheters

Others

Medical Grade Tubing Market, By end use:

Medical

Bio-Pharmaceutical & Life Science

Clinical Testing

Medical Grade Tubing Market, By region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Material Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Medical Grade Tubing Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Medical Grade Tubing Market Outlook



7. North America Medical Grade Tubing Market Outlook



8. Europe Medical Grade Tubing Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Medical Grade Tubing Market Outlook



10. South America Medical Grade Tubing Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Medical Grade Tubing Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cook Group Incorporated

Trelleborg Group

Nordson Corporation

A.P. Extrusion Incorporated

AP Technologies Group Pte Ltd.

ATAG SpA

ASAHITEC Corporation

FBK Medical Tubing Inc.

Optinova Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4omx2o

