Medical Guardian and MedicAlert Foundation Partner to Promote Seniors' Independence and Safety

This strategic partnership enables seniors aging in place to maintain a secure health record for both emergency and non-emergency situations - improving outcomes and providing peace of mind for seniors and their families.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Guardian, a leading provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), and MedicAlert Foundation, the pioneering non-profit that invented the medical ID, today announced a new strategic partnership. Under the agreement, users of the Medical Guardian PERS service will have an option to maintain a detailed digital health profile through MedicAlert that can help improve outcomes in an accident or medical emergency. In addition, MedicAlert members will have access to Medical Guardian's services on preferential terms including special pricing and enhanced feature sets utilizing their full suite of innovative products.

The number of Americans ages 65 and older will more than double over the next 40 years – and studies show that the vast majority of seniors prefer to age in place. PERS devices can be an important enabler for seniors - allowing them to live at home, but still have access to help whenever they need it at the press of a button.

In a medical emergency, a PERS service can quickly summon first responders. But if the patient is unable to speak, emergency personnel may not have access to the critical medical information that would allow them to provide fast and accurate care. The exclusive partnership between Medical Guardian and MedicAlert Foundation aims to bridge that gap, by providing vital medical information to first responders.

"We're excited to partner with MedicAlert to give our users an extra layer of protection and the option to keep a detailed health profile that can be communicated to emergency responders in an emergency," said Geoff Gross, founder and CEO, Medical Guardian. "MedicAlert Foundation is known and trusted by the first responder and medical communities. Having the user's MedicAlert profile to share when an emergency call is placed will help ensure our customers get the highest quality care they need, quickly."

"For over 65 years, MedicAlert Foundation has been saving and protecting lives by sharing vital medical information in our members' moments of need," said Karen Cassel, MedicAlert Foundation CEO. "This partnership is another way we can leverage the rich health information we hold for our members to improve outcomes in a medical emergency."

MedicAlert members maintain a detailed health profile that stores their allergies, medications, medical conditions, implanted devices, vaccinations, past surgeries, and advance directives. information is self-reported and maintained through an easy-to-use digital portal; data is stored on HIPPA-compliant servers. Medical Guardian users can elect to add the MedicAlert profile on to their PERS service plan for a small fee.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower our customers to live a life without limits," said Howard Teicher, VP of Healthcare and Business Development at Medical Guardian. "Our goal is to provide enhanced PERS services that add value for our customers, their families, and caregivers. Knowing that help is just a button press away - and that their health information is accessible in an emergency - provides the confidence and peace of mind to live life on their terms."

While MedicAlert is known for their value in emergency situations, the MedicAlert health profile has utility for non-emergency situations as well. Using a QR-code Smart Medical ID Wallet Card, MedicAlert members can carry their full medical history with them and quickly access it when needed – at a doctor's office, pharmacy, or on the go.

"It's all part of MedicAlert's mission to make our members' health information portable and accessible," says Cassel. "The Smart ID is a big benefit for families and caregivers who can't always remember what medications their loved ones are taking, or the date of their last surgery. A quick scan of the QR code gives them access to all that, and more."

The partners will begin rolling out enhanced offerings in early 2022.

ABOUT MEDICAL GUARDIAN
Founded in 2005, Medical Guardian is a leading provider of innovative senior health solutions. The company offers a full suite of connected care medical alert systems that empower older adults to live a life without limits. A member of the National Aging in Place Council, Medical Guardian is headquartered in Philadelphia and provides nationwide support to thousands of aging Americans who are ready to take on the next chapter of life while remaining safe in their own home. Whether it's an in-home system, mobile device with GPS/Wi-Fi capabilities, or an all-in-one wearable medical alert smartwatch, Medical Guardian has the personal medical alert device to meet an array of needs and lifestyles. For more information about Medical Guardian, visit medicalguardian.com.

ABOUT MEDICALERT FOUNDATION

MedicAlert Foundation is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization, and the creator of the original medical ID. The MedicAlert emblem is globally recognized by first responders and emergency personnel, who connect with MedicAlert's 24/7 Emergency Response Team for a member's full health record. Since 1956, MedicAlert has been helping those with chronic medical conditions receive fast and accurate emergency care. MedicAlert serves millions of members in the U.S. and through 10 global affiliates. For more information, visit medicalert.org.

Medical Guardian

