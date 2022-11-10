Medical Image Analysis Software Market Worth $5.65 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Software Type (Integrated, Standalone), Image (2D, 3D, 4D), Modality (X-ray, CT, Ultrasound, MRI), Application (Cardiology, Orthopedic, Neurology), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center) - Global Forecast to 2029

Redding, California, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Software Type (Integrated, Standalone), Image (2D, 3D, 4D), Modality (X-ray, CT, Ultrasound, MRI), Application (Cardiology, Orthopedic, Neurology), and End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center) - Global Forecast to 2029,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the medical image analysis software market is projected to reach $5.65 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2029.

Medical image analysis software is used primarily in healthcare organizations for analyzing medical images to diagnose and understand various medical conditions. In addition, medical image analysis software enables the tracking, archiving, controlling, and handling of patient images and administrative workflow.

The growth of the medical image analysis software market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and the growing applications of computer-aided diagnostics. However, the lack of skilled professionals and the reluctance to adopt newer technologies among low- and middle-income countries are the major challenges to the growth of this market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Image Analysis Software Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had varying impacts on the medical image analysis software market. Key players operating in the market experienced market shrinkage due to travel restrictions and lockdowns imposed by governments, people’s reluctance to visit hospitals due to the fear of contracting COVID-19, and diversion of hospital resources towards treatment and management of COVID-19 infections leading to delays or cancellations of patient visits. The demand for medical image analysis software used in orthopedics, neurology, obstetrics & gynecology, mammography, urology & nephrology, and other routine applications was low, resulting in reduced installation and lower sales of medical image analysis software and associated imaging systems.

However, there was an increased demand for medical image analysis software used in medical or clinical applications to analyze chest scan images to diagnose and monitor patients infected with COVID-19, positively impacting the market. Furthermore, there was a significant increase in the adoption of telehealth globally. For instance, it was observed that the utilization of Medicare telehealth in the U.S. increased about 63-fold between 2019 and 2020 (Source: Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation [ASPE]). Patients were able to connect with healthcare providers from home and share their medical reports (including medical images from X-ray, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and other modalities). These factors contributed to the growth of the medical image analysis software market. In addition, governments worldwide eased lockdown restrictions due to decreasing incidences of COVID-19 infections and the increasing number of people receiving COVID-19 vaccination. Hospitals and other healthcare settings resumed operations and started conducting routine medical check-ups and other services that were delayed or canceled during the pandemic. A large population regained accessibility to healthcare/medical services and started visiting hospitals and other healthcare settings to get medical imaging services, driving the global demand for medical image analysis software.

Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Future Outlook

The Medical Image Analysis Software Market is segmented based on Software Type (Integrated Software and Standalone Software), Image Type (2D Image, 3D Image, and 4D Image), Modality (X-ray Imaging [Computed Tomography, Fluoroscopy, and Radiography], Ultrasound Imaging, Magnetic Resonance Imaging [MRI], and Other Modalities), Application (Cardiology, Orthopedics, Oncology, Neurology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Mammography, Urology & Nephrology, and Other Applications), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Academic & Research Institutes), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Based on software type, the medical image analysis software market is segmented into integrated software and standalone software. In 2022, the integrated software segment is expected to account for the larger share of the medical image analysis software market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high adoption of diagnostic imaging tools and the benefits offered by integrated medical image analysis software, such as cost-effectiveness, centralized data storage, and ease of data access to single or multiple users.

Based on image type, the medical image analysis software market is segmented into 2D image, 3D image, and 4D image. In 2022, the 3D image segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical image analysis software market. The advanced technologies used in 3D medical scanners can produce crisp and clear 3D images with higher resolution and less noise and artifacts. Modern radiography techniques are dependent on 3D medical images for 3D visualization, accessing new angles, resolutions and details that offer better understanding and analysis of the body part. For example, breast imaging has advanced from traditional 2D images to 3D tomosynthesis (3D mammography), which uses 3D images to capture images at multiple angles and display tissues at varying depths. 3D tomosynthesis has been shown to improve the detection and care of breast cancer. 3D tomosynthesis is also more sensitive, particularly in patients at high risk or with dense breasts, compared to 2D images. Thus, the large market share of this segment is attributed to the wide adoption of 3D imaging equipment, technological advancements in 3D imaging, and the rising demand for 3D medical images for 3D visualization.

Based on modality, the medical image analysis software market is segmented into X-ray imaging, ultrasound imaging, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and other modalities. In 2022, the X-ray imaging segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical image analysis software market. X-ray imaging techniques (such as digital radiography, fluoroscopy, digital tomosynthesis, image-guided radiation therapy, and computed tomography) are one of the most widely used medical imaging techniques. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the cost-effectiveness, easy availability, and higher performance of X-ray imaging compared to other modalities.

Based on application, the medical image analysis software market is segmented into cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, neurology, obstetrics & gynecology, mammography, urology & nephrology, and other applications. In 2022, the cardiology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical image analysis software market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the high prevalence of cardiovascular & congenital heart diseases, the rising innovations in cardiac imaging techniques, and the increasing government support to improve the accessibility of treatments.

Based on end user, the medical image analysis software market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. In 2022, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical image analysis software market. Hospitals are preliminary healthcare facilities with a high number of in-patient and out-patient admissions for diagnosing and monitoring various medical conditions. A wide range of imaging equipment is used in hospitals to diagnose and monitor medical conditions. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the large number of patients treated in hospitals, the growing number of hospitals, the presence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and the high spending capabilities of hospitals, resulting in the increased adoption of advanced medical imaging technologies.

Based on geography, the medical image analysis software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the medical image analysis software market. North America’s major market share is attributed to the well-established healthcare system, the high adoption of advanced technologies, the rising incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases, and the high number of cancer research activities in the region.

Key companies operating in the medical image analysis software market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Canon Inc. (Japan), GE HealthCare (U.S.), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), AQUILAB SAS (France), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), MIM Software Inc. (U.S.), and Image Analysis, Ltd. (U.K.) (a subsidiary of IAG, Image Analysis Group (U.K.)).

