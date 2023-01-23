Medical Image Management Global Market Report 2023: Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Imaging Modalities Drive Growth
DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Image Management Market by Product, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical image management market is projected to reach $7.22 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030.
The rising global geriatric population, growing demand for medical imaging equipment, increasing investments in medical imaging technologies, technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities, and growing healthcare IT and EHR adoption are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
Furthermore, integration of PACS & VNA with EMR, untapped markets in emerging economies, penetration of artificial intelligence in medical imaging, rising adoption of hybrid & cloud-based medical imaging solutions, growing telehealth market, and rapidly increasing big data in the healthcare sector are expected to provide significant opportunities for the growth of this market. However, data migration and interoperability challenge the market's growth to a certain extent.
Based on product, in 2023, the PACS segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical image management market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased adoption of PACS in radiology departments, where most of the imaging studies are handled, managed, and stored, and the rise in incorporation of PACS into other specialties such as cardiology, ophthalmology, oncology, endoscopy, teleradiology, dermatology, pathology, neurology, and dentistry.
Based on end user, in 2023, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical image management market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high rate of hospital admissions, the rising number of hospitals in developing countries, the adoption of VNAs in hospitals, and the growing demand for enterprise-wide image data management in hospitals.
An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the medical image management market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the medical image management market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The high acceptance level of advanced technologies among the population, the well-developed healthcare system, the large geriatric population, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, and the high adoption rate of electronic medication administration record systems are the factors contributing to the large share of this regional market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Global Geriatric Population
Growing Demand for Medical Imaging Equipment
Increasing Investments in Medical Imaging Technologies
Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Imaging Modalities
Growing Healthcare IT & EHR Adoption
Restraints
Long Product Lifecycle of Vendor Neutral Archive Solutions
Budgetary Constraints
Opportunities
Integration of PACS & VNA with EMR
Untapped Markets in Emerging Economies
Penetration of Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging
Rising Adoption of Hybrid & Cloud-Based Medical Imaging Solutions
Growing Telehealth Market
Rapidly Increasing Big Data in the Healthcare Sector
Challenges
Data Migration
Lack of Interoperability
Scope of the Report:
Medical Image Management Market, by Product
Picture Archive Communication System (PACS)
PACS Market, by Type
Departmental PACS
Radiology PACS
Cardiology PACS
Mammography PACS
Traditional Mammography PACS
Vendor Neutral Mammography PACS
Other Departmental PACS
Enterprise PACS
PACS Market, by Delivery Model
On-premise PACS
Web/Cloud-based PACS
Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)
VNA Market, by Delivery Model
On-premise VNA
Hybrid VNA
Web/Cloud-based VNA
VNA Market, by Procurement Model
Enterprise VNA
Multi-departmental VNA
Multi-site VNA
Departmental VNA
VNA Market, by Vendor Type
PACS Vendors
Independent Software Vendors
Infrastructure Vendors
Application-independent Clinical Archives
AICA Market, by Vendor Type
VNA Vendors
Native AICA Vendors
Enterprise/Universal Viewers
Medical Image Management Market, by End User
Hospitals
Diagnostic Imaging Centers
Other End Users
Medical Image Management Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
5. Regulatory Framework
6. Global Medical Image Management Market, by Product
7. Global Medical Image Management Market, by End User
8. Medical Image Management Market, by Geography
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)
11. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Novarad Corporation (U.S.)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)
Hyland Software Inc. (U.S.)
Agfa-Gevaert NV (Belgium)
GE Healthcare (U.S.)
Mach7 Technologies (U.S.)
BridgeHead Software Ltd. (U.K.)
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)
Merative (U.S.)
Sectra AB (Sweden)
Change Healthcare Inc. (U.S.).
