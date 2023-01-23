Medical Image Management Global Market Report 2023: Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Imaging Modalities Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Image Management Market by Product, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical image management market is projected to reach $7.22 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030.



The rising global geriatric population, growing demand for medical imaging equipment, increasing investments in medical imaging technologies, technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities, and growing healthcare IT and EHR adoption are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Furthermore, integration of PACS & VNA with EMR, untapped markets in emerging economies, penetration of artificial intelligence in medical imaging, rising adoption of hybrid & cloud-based medical imaging solutions, growing telehealth market, and rapidly increasing big data in the healthcare sector are expected to provide significant opportunities for the growth of this market. However, data migration and interoperability challenge the market's growth to a certain extent.



Based on product, in 2023, the PACS segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical image management market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased adoption of PACS in radiology departments, where most of the imaging studies are handled, managed, and stored, and the rise in incorporation of PACS into other specialties such as cardiology, ophthalmology, oncology, endoscopy, teleradiology, dermatology, pathology, neurology, and dentistry.



Based on end user, in 2023, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical image management market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high rate of hospital admissions, the rising number of hospitals in developing countries, the adoption of VNAs in hospitals, and the growing demand for enterprise-wide image data management in hospitals.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the medical image management market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the medical image management market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The high acceptance level of advanced technologies among the population, the well-developed healthcare system, the large geriatric population, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, and the high adoption rate of electronic medication administration record systems are the factors contributing to the large share of this regional market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Global Geriatric Population

Growing Demand for Medical Imaging Equipment

Increasing Investments in Medical Imaging Technologies

Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Imaging Modalities

Growing Healthcare IT & EHR Adoption

Restraints

Long Product Lifecycle of Vendor Neutral Archive Solutions

Budgetary Constraints

Opportunities

Integration of PACS & VNA with EMR

Untapped Markets in Emerging Economies

Penetration of Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging

Rising Adoption of Hybrid & Cloud-Based Medical Imaging Solutions

Growing Telehealth Market

Rapidly Increasing Big Data in the Healthcare Sector

Challenges

Data Migration

Lack of Interoperability





Scope of the Report:

Medical Image Management Market, by Product

Picture Archive Communication System (PACS)

PACS Market, by Type

Departmental PACS

Radiology PACS

Cardiology PACS

Mammography PACS

Traditional Mammography PACS

Vendor Neutral Mammography PACS

Other Departmental PACS

Enterprise PACS

PACS Market, by Delivery Model

On-premise PACS

Web/Cloud-based PACS

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)

VNA Market, by Delivery Model

On-premise VNA

Hybrid VNA

Web/Cloud-based VNA

VNA Market, by Procurement Model

Enterprise VNA

Multi-departmental VNA

Multi-site VNA

Departmental VNA

VNA Market, by Vendor Type

PACS Vendors

Independent Software Vendors

Infrastructure Vendors

Application-independent Clinical Archives

AICA Market, by Vendor Type

VNA Vendors

Native AICA Vendors

Enterprise/Universal Viewers

Medical Image Management Market, by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other End Users

Medical Image Management Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights



5. Regulatory Framework



6. Global Medical Image Management Market, by Product



7. Global Medical Image Management Market, by End User



8. Medical Image Management Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)



11. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Novarad Corporation (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Hyland Software Inc. (U.S.)

Agfa-Gevaert NV (Belgium)

GE Healthcare (U.S.)

Mach7 Technologies (U.S.)

BridgeHead Software Ltd. (U.K.)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Merative (U.S.)

Sectra AB (Sweden)

Change Healthcare Inc. (U.S.).

