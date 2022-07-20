Medical Imaging (3D and 4D) Software Market to Register Promising CAGR Growth of 8.7% by 2029: Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends and Value Forecast

VICTORIA, BC, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has recently issued comprehensive industry research on "Global Medical Imaging (3D and 4D) Software Market" which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. The scope of this Medical Imaging (3D and 4D) Software market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions. Research and analysis is carried out in this Medical Imaging (3D and 4D) Software report with one step or the combination of several steps depending upon the client need and the business requirements. Different markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products and emerging opportunities are taken into account while studying market and preparing this report. This Medical Imaging (3D and 4D) Software report has estimations of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in % value for the forecasted period that will help user or client to take decision based on futuristic chart.

The medical imaging (3D and 4D) software market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The increase in healthcare expenditure and funding are the major drivers which drive the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Medical imaging software is used for viewing, training, storing, and sharing medical data and amplifying the efficiency of the chosen medical treatment. Medical imaging software includes two types of imaging 2D Imaging and 3D Imaging. This software allows medical professionals to track, archive, manipulate, and manage patient images and administrative workflow. At the same time, hospitals, healthcare professionals, and diagnostics centres use the radiology software to maintain the patient data in electronic form.

Opportunity

Cloud-based image analysis software

The cloud-based model has emerged as an effective solution to deliver image analysis software as it offers enhanced data accessibility and real-time analysis. Cloud-based image analysis solutions help deliver analytical insights from a multi-terabyte database with ease at any location, anytime, and on any platform. In these solutions, every change in data is captured and automatically updated on the dashboard on a real-time basis. Furthermore, a cloud-based imaging solution does not require any up-front capital investment on hardware; reduces the burden on healthcare systems as there is lower/no involvement of in-house IT staff and enables faster data transfer between organizations. Owing to these advantages, in the coming years, the demand for cloud-based image analysis solutions is expected to be high among end users and this is expected to drive the market growth.

To tap the growth opportunities, many companies are undertaking strategic initiatives to launch new products and expand their presence in the cloud-based medical imaging (3D and 4D) software market which is expected to act as driver for the growth of the medical imaging (3D and 4D) software market.

Industry Players:

Carestream Dental LLC,

ESAOTE SPA,

General Electric Company,

Synopsys, Inc.,

INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd.,

MIM Software Inc.,

Mirada Medical Limited,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

ScienceSoft USA Corporation,

Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.,

Xinapse Systems Ltd, Arterys Inc., QMENTA, Aidoc, EffectiveSoft Poland, ContextVision AB, Pie Medical Imaging BV, FUJIFILM Visualsonics, Inc. (A Subsidiary of FUJIFILM), ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS, Materialise, among others.

For instance,

In March 2022, Synopsys announced Simpleware Release T-2022.03. The latest release of Simpleware software included many new features and improvements, including the new shoulder CT tool in the Simpleware AS Ortho module, contour measurements, improved 3D printing capabilities, and aortic valve analysis. This has helped the company to increase its product portfolio.

In November, 2021, Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, announced new additions to its CT imaging portfolio at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual. The new CT 5100 – Incisive – features CT Smart Workflow, a comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled capabilities designed to accelerate CT workflows, enhance diagnostic confidence, and maximize equipment uptime, helping imaging services to enhance patient outcomes, improve department efficiency, reduce operational costs, and meet ambitious financial objectives. This has helped the company to increase its product portfolio.

Core Objective of Medical Imaging (3D & 4D) Software Market:

Every firm in the Medical Imaging (3D & 4D) Software market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Size of the Medical Imaging (3D & 4D) Software market and growth rate factors.

Important changes in the future Medical Imaging (3D & 4D) Software Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Medical Imaging (3D & 4D) Software Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.

Global Medical Imaging (3D & 4D) Software top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

Medical Imaging (3D & 4D) Software Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological advancement leading to new product launch

Over the years, the advancement in the technology of healthcare medical imaging has proved to potentially help in operating various patients requiring customized implants in cases of chronic orthopaedic diseases and dental anomalies, among others. Technological advancement like CAD/CAM leads to modification in less expensive and time-consuming procedures than the earlier procedures. The development of innovative software utilizing different technologies such as 3D imaging, 4D imaging proves to be advantageous for healthcare industries. Earlier the traditional devices and methodology lead to the lengthening of procedures leading to further complications.

Key manufacturers are innovating and launching their products in the market, leading to increased revenue generation, boosting the market growth.

Increase in public-private funding

A major increase in public-private investment to support various projects in the 3D imaging software industry has occurred in recent years. Such research and funding efforts are expected to accelerate products and innovations, propelling the growth of healthcare medical imaging (3D and 4D) software market.

Various organizations have taken initiatives to strengthen the medical imaging market, leading to increased adoption of technology in the healthcare domain across the globe.

Key Market Segmentation: Medical Imaging (3D and 4D) Software Market

By Type

Integrated Software

Standalone Software

By Image Type

3D Imaging

4D Imaging

By Modality

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

Ultrasound Imaging

Radiographic Imaging

Combined Modalities

By Application

Orthopaedics

Dental Application

Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Obstetrics And Gynaecology

Mammography

Respiratory Applications

Urology And Nephrology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centres

Research Centres

Others

Medical Imaging (3D & 4D) Software Market Country Level Analysis

The medical imaging (3D and 4D) software market report is analysed and market size information is provided by type, image type, modality, application and end user. The countries covered in the medical imaging (3D and 4D) software market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

North America is dominating due to the presence of key market players along the largest consumer market with high GDP. The U.S is expected to grow due to rise in technological advancement.

Key Pointers Covered in the Medical Imaging (3D and 4D) Software Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

