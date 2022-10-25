U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

Medical Imaging Equipment Market Report 2022: Portability of Equipment, the Digitization of Readings or Measurement Values & Development of Hybrid Imaging Systems Driving Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Medical imaging equipment market to exhibit dynamic growth globally

The global medical imaging equipment market is increasing competently, projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9%. Worldwide, increasing diagnostic procedures along with has significantly increased the demand. Inventive product launches in the cardiology, neurology and orthopedics industry, high pool of patients with abundant lifestyle conditions are key factors driving the overall growth of medical imaging equipment market globally.

Medical imaging equipment utilizes energy waves to produce 2-D and 3-D images of human organs. However, the new technological assessment in the field of medical imaging equipment market are trending towards manufacturing of cost-effective, minimally invasive, portable and precise equipment. The global market was valued at US$ 35,982.8 Mn in 2020 and expected to reach US$ 55,090.5 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

X-ray devices expected to register higher growth by the end of 2030

X-ray devices market was the largest market in base year 2021 due to high adoption rate, market penetration and one of the most matured markets in medical imaging. Stationary/fixed and portable are the major types of X-ray systems; portable X-ray devices are of two types, viz. mobile and handheld, and have high adoption rates due to their usability in ICUs and emergency departments. Patient transfer from the designated unit to the radiology unit involves high risk to the patient's health along with additional logistic expenses. However, to overcome this problem, the preferences of medical practitioners are rapidly shifting toward application of portable X-ray equipment.

Increasing ageing population, adoption of high-end equipment, and the presence of top manufacturers holds the U.S. in dominant position

In 2021, the U.S. is the leading market due to an increase in adoption of imaging devices with growing awareness about early diagnosis with enhanced outcomes. Increasing demand for high-end ultrasound, nuclear imaging, X-ray and MRI devices with multiple applications in hospitals and specialty clinics will drive the market growth on a global scale. The growth of portable devices with demand for the ever-expanding range of medical imaging equipment in Asia, and Middle East will further spur the demand. Moreover, rising medical tourism in developing nations for cheaper treatment options will drive market growth.

Increased research and development with a strong product portfolio in the developed regions

The medical imaging technologies will play vital role in the technological development of medical diagnostics and therapeutics. The significant growth observed in developing countries is expected to increase the demand for medical imaging equipment in the near future. The major factors assisting the growth of medical imaging equipment market are the portability of equipment, the digitization of readings or measurement values, development of hybrid imaging systems, and the rising adaptation of non-ionizing imaging modalities such as optical and ultrasound systems.

Top Manufacturers:

  • GE Healthcare

  • Philips Healthcare

  • Siemens Healthcare

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • Shimadzu Corporation

  • Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

  • Hitachi Medical Corporation

  • Genesis Medical Imaging, Inc.

  • Carestream Health, Inc.

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

  • Fonar Corporation

  • Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.

Market Segmentation

Product

  • X-ray Devices

  • Stationary X-Ray Devices

  • Portable X-Ray Devices

  • Ultrasound Systems

  • Cart/Trolley Based Ultrasound Systems

  • Compact/Portable Ultrasound Systems

  • Computer Tomography (CT) Scanners

  • Stationary CT Scanners

  • Portable CT Scanners

  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

  • Closed MRI Equipment

  • Open MRI Equipment

  • Nuclear Imaging Equipment

  • Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Scanners

  • Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners

Technology

  • X-ray Technology

  • Analog X-ray Technology

  • Digital Radiography (DR)

  • Computed Radiography (CR)

  • Ultrasound Technology

  • 2-D Ultrasound Imaging Technology

  • 3-D & 4-D Ultrasound Imaging Technology

  • Doppler Ultrasound Technology

  • HIFU

  • Lithotripsy

  • Computer Tomography (CT) Technology

  • Low-Slice CT Scanners (

  • Medium-Slice CT Scanners (64 Slices)

  • High-Slice Scanners (& gt;64 Slices)

  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Technology

  • High-Field MRI

  • Mid-Field MRI

  • Low-Field MRI

  • Nuclear Imaging Technology

  • Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

  • Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Application

  • Cardiology

  • Neurology

  • Orthopedics

  • Gynecology

  • Oncology

  • Urology

  • Others

End User

  • Hospitals

  • Specialty Clinics

  • Diagnostic Imaging Centers

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

4. Medical Imaging Equipment Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5. Medical Imaging Equipment Market: By Technology, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. Medical Imaging Equipment Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. Medical Imaging Equipment Market: By End User, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. North America Medical Imaging Equipment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. UK and European Union Medical Imaging Equipment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Equipment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Latin America Medical Imaging Equipment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Middle East and Africa Medical Imaging Equipment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

13. Company Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4sacfa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-imaging-equipment-market-report-2022-portability-of-equipment-the-digitization-of-readings-or-measurement-values--development-of-hybrid-imaging-systems-driving-growth-301658357.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

