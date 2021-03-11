Medical Imaging Market 2021 | Rise at 5.1% CAGR and Hit USD 43.33 Billion till 2027 Driven by the Rising Demand for the Product Driven by Applications in Diagnosing Critical Diseases, says Fortune Business Insights™

[180 Pages Report] Top Players Covered in the Medical Imaging Market Research Report Are GE, Hitachi, SHIMADZU CORPORATION, fnms(siemens healthcare in jordan), SuperSonic Imagine, Hologic, Inc., SAMSUNG, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, and other key market players.

Pune, India, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [180 Pages Report], The global medical imaging market size is projected to reach USD 43.33 billion by the end of 2027. Recent technological advancements have played a massive role in the growth of the market in recent years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights.

Medical Imaging Manufacturers Hit Massively by the Covid-19 Pandemic

Although the recent coronavirus outbreak has provided a platform for several healthcare companies, the medical imaging market is among the worst affected by the pandemic. The demand for MRI equipment and molecular diagnostics has gone down drastically in the past few months.

As more preference is given to the treatment of the Covid-19 patients, surgical procedures that are not categorized as essential are being delayed. Having said that, the demand for X-ray and CT scanners has risen considerably during the pandemic and this provide slight hope for the companies operating in the market.





North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Diagnostic Centres to Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The presence of several diagnostic centres, especially in the United States, will have a huge impact on the growth of the regional market.

The rising demand for advanced healthcare devices in the medical imaging sector will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market. The market in Europe is likely to rise at a considerable CAGR in the coming years driven by the presence of several large scale companies in countries such as Germany, France, and the UK. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 8.67 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Product Launches will have a Huge Impact on Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches has made the highest impact on market growth.

Accounting to the massive potential held by medical imaging across the world, companies are looking to invest heavily in the development of efficient products, with a view to acquiring a wider consumer base. In April 2019, Canon Medical Systems announced the launch of a new ultrasound system that is said to deliver higher performance than its alternate counterparts. The company introduced ‘Aplio-A’ series that is used for multiple clinical purposes and are available at an affordable price. The availability of such low cost products with high efficiency will bode well for the growth of the overall market in the coming years.





List of companies profiled in the report:

• GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (Massachusetts, United States)

• Hitachi, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

• Shimadzu Corporation (Kyoto, Japan)

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Erlangen, Germany)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

• Hologic, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

• SAMSUNG (Seoul, South Korea)

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

• Other Prominent Players





TOC:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Technology Advances, Medical Imaging Equipment Prevalence of Key Disease Conditions, Key Countries, 2019 Statistics: Key Imaging Procedures, By Key Countries, 2018 Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc. Impact of Covid-19 on the Medical Imaging Market

Global Medical Imaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Magnetic Resonance Imaging Computed Tomography Ultrasound X-ray Molecular Imaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cardiology Oncology Orthopedics Gynecology Neurology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Imaging Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Magnetic Resonance Imaging Computed Tomography Ultrasound X-ray Molecular Imaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cardiology Oncology Orthopedics Gynecology Neurology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Imaging Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Magnetic Resonance Imaging Computed Tomography Ultrasound X-ray Molecular Imaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cardiology Oncology Orthopedics Gynecology Neurology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Imaging Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Continued...





