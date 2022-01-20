U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

Medical Imaging Market: 6.25% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By Product & Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2025

·5 min read

Medical Imaging Market will have Canon Inc., Carestream Dental LLC and FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. as Major Participants

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Imaging Market value is set to grow by USD 13.49 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.71% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio

Attractive Opportunities in Medical Imaging Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Medical Imaging Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Medical Imaging Market analysis can now be gained through our report. Download Free Sample Now!

One of the key factors driving growth in the medical imaging market is the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions. Medical imaging equipment is used for diagnosing severe and chronic conditions. In line with this, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases, is expected to trigger the demand for diagnostic products, including medical imaging systems, and subsequently drive the growth of the global medical imaging market. The incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases is growing across the world. The high incidence of cancer is increasing the demand for cancer screening and diagnoses, which is expected to drive the growth of the global medical imaging market. Similarly, the increasing prevalence of other chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders, will augment the demand for medical imaging systems.

The Various Phases of Medical Imaging Market include-

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

  • Identifying potential disruptions

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Fetch Data-Driven Insights on Medical Imaging Market

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Major Three Medical Imaging Market Participants:

Canon Inc.- The Medical System segment of Canon Inc. offers digital radiography systems, diagnostic X-ray systems, CT systems, and others. The company also provides Cartesion Prime air cooled digital PET/CT for medical imaging.

Carestream Dental LLC- The company under its unified segment offers different types of imaging solutions such as extraoral imaging, intraoral cameras, imaging software, milling systems, among others. Carestream Dental LLC also provides various product lines for medical imaging such as CS 3600, CS 9300 and many more.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.- The Healthcare and material solutions segment of FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. focuses on manufacturing medical systems, supplements, and pharmaceuticals and offers service for them. It also offers contract manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals. The company also provides FCT Speedia, FCT Speedia HD and FCT PixelShine for medical imaging.

Get detailed market share analysis of market participants: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43494

Medical Imaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

The medical imaging market share growth by the x-ray imaging segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for X-ray systems is likely to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period, owing to technological advances and increased adoption of portable and mobile X-ray systems. The new generation of mobile X-ray units offers more advantages in terms of efficiency and cost savings than standalone X-ray systems. Wireless mobile X-ray systems offer flexibility to healthcare facilities, enabling them to share medical images between mobile systems or between fixed-room and mobile systems. Vendors are investing in the development of innovative mobile and portable X-ray systems.

Download our report to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Similar Reports:

CT Scanners Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The CT scanners market share is expected to increase by USD 2.18 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%. To get extensive research insights: Download our FREE sample report

Electroretinograph Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The electroretinograph (ERG) market share is expected to increase by USD 16.33 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.95%. To get extensive research insights: Download our FREE sample report

Medical Imaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 13.49 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.25

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Japan, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Canon Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-imaging-market-6-25-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--by-product--geography--global-opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast-2021--2025--301463968.html

SOURCE Technavio

