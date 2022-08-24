Medical Imaging Market to grow by USD 13.49 billion, Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Conditions -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical imaging market size is set to grow by USD 13.49 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.71% according to Technavio. Technavio categorizes the medical imaging market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the medical imaging market during the forecast period.

The medical imaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Canon Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG are some of the major market participants.

Canon Inc. - The company offers Cartesion Prime air-cooled digital PET/CT for medical imaging.

Drivers - The Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, increasing number of product launches by prominent vendors & technological advancements, and upgrades in medical imaging modalities will offer immense growth opportunities, and will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Challenges - The high costs associated with medical imaging will be a major challenge for the medical imaging market during the forecast period. The high cost of medical imaging equipment and procedures can increase the cost burden on end-users and patients, respectively.

Product

Revenue Generating Segment - The medical imaging market share growth in the x-ray imaging segment will be significant for revenue generation. The demand for X-ray systems is likely to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period, owing to technological advances and increased adoption of portable and mobile X-ray systems. The new generation of mobile X-ray units offers more advantages in terms of efficiency and cost savings than standalone X-ray systems. Wireless mobile X-ray systems offer flexibility to healthcare facilities, enabling them to share medical images between mobile systems or between fixed-room and mobile systems. Vendors are investing in the development of innovative mobile and portable X-ray systems.

Geography

Regional Highlights - 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for medical imaging in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advances, product launches, the growing number of awareness programs regarding the early diagnosis of diseases, and the high healthcare spending by people will facilitate the medical imaging market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Medical Imaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Canon Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data, that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 X-ray imaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Ultrasound imaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 MRI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 CT scanner imaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 SPECT/PET imaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Canon Inc.

10.4 Carestream Dental LLC

10.5 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

10.6 General Electric Co.

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

10.8 Hologic Inc.

10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.11 Shimadzu Corp.

10.12 Siemens Healthineers AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

