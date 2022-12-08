ReportLinker

Medical Imaging Market Report 2022-2032: Forecasts by Product (X-Ray Devices (Analog, Digital), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound (2D, 3D, Others), Computed Tomography, Nuclear Imaging, Mammography), by End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Others)

Incremental Innovation in the Field of Medical Imaging Technology



Advancements in medical imaging equipment’s and high-resolution technologies help in early diagnosis of underlying disease. It enables physicians to initiate quick treatment to the patient ailments thus saving on the overall medical cost to the patient. Major industry players are planning to prioritize the development of patient-centric imaging and radiology devices. For instance, Novel augmented reality technologies such as EchoPixel True 3D, enable surgeons to view tissues and structures in 3D using MRI or CT scan images. These MRI images can be examined with a VR headset or 3D glasses for better patient care and management. Technological developments in imaging systems coupled with their increasing demand in disease diagnosis will positively impact the market growth.





Rising Cost of Medical Imaging Devices



Continuous development and launch of advanced imaging devices is the prime reason that escalates the cost of device. High cost of devices increases the disease diagnostic cost for the patients thereby increasing the overall expenditure on healthcare. Growing costs of imaging devices such as MRI and CT scanners render them unaffordable to small healthcare institutions.





Furthermore, the high maintenance cost and servicing of such devices increase the overall cost of the service to the patients. For maximum performance, the equipment must be kept in an extremely specific, sanitary, and temperature-controlled environment. These expenses are frequently passed on to patients. Majority of imaging devices such as ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), and MRI machine require considerable capital investment. Thus, high costs associated with advanced imaging devices and procedures will impede the market growth during the forecast period.





Segments Covered in the Report





Product



• X-Ray devices



- Analog



- Digital



• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)



• Ultrasound



- 2D



- 3D



- Others



• Computed Tomography



• Nuclear Imaging



• Mammography





End-user



• Hospitals



• Diagnostic Centers



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 21 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Medical Imaging Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Carestream Health Inc.



• Canon Medical System Corporation (Canon Inc.)



• ESAOTE SPA



• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation



• GE Healthcare



• Hologic Inc.



• Konica Minolta, Inc.



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• Siemens Healthineers



• Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.





Overall world revenue for Medical Imaging Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$40 billion in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





