Medical Imaging Workstations Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the medical imaging workstations market are General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips NV, Siemens Medical Systems Inc., Fujifilm Healthcare Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Carestream Health, Hologic Inc.

New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Imaging Workstations Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433320/?utm_source=GNW
, Pie Medical Imaging, Accuray Incorporated, Alma IT Systems, Ampronix ,Medicor Imaging, NGI Group, Ultraviol , MetaltronicaSpA, NVIDIA Corporation, Cerner Imaging Solutions and Materialise Medical.

The global medical imaging workstations market grew from $4.47 billion in 2022 to $4.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The medical imaging workstations market is expected to grow to $6.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The medical imaging workstations market consists of sales of CRTs or flat panel displays, calibration hardware and software. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

Medical imaging workstations refer to systems and software used in the radiology department of hospitals or diagnostic centres to provide diagnostic information of patients based on imaging.Medical imaging workstations are primarily used to view and interpret pictures for patient diagnosis.

It is a component of digital imaging systems that aids in accurate diagnosis and clear visualization of abnormalities.

North America was the largest region in the medical imaging workstations market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the medical imaging workstations market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main modality of medical imaging workstations are magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, ultrasound, mammography and other modalities.The magnetic resonance imaging modality of medical imaging workstations are used to examine patients’ brains, spinal cords, nerves, muscles, and ligaments through high-resolution images of the patient’s body.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a non-invasive imaging tool that produces three-dimensional, intricate anatomical images. The medical imaging workstation component are visualization software, display units, display controller cards, and central processing units which are used at thick client workstations and thin client workstations that are applied in diagnostic imaging, clinical review and advanced imaging, used by hospitals, diagnostic centres, ambulatory centres and other end-users.

The rising number of outpatients is expected to propel the growth of the medical imaging workstation market.Outpatients refer to patients who require medical care without staying in the hospital overnight.

In recent years, outpatient visits have increased significantly while inpatient discharges have decreased, especially for imaging.Imaging services have been shifting from the inpatient setting to the outpatient one.

Due to new payer demands and patient preferences, there has been a considerable impetus for these outpatient services as standalone facilities. For instance, In October 2020, according to NHS Digital, a UK-based non-departmental public body, there were 124.9 million outpatient appointments in 2019-20, which is an increase of 1.3% from the previous year, i.e., 2018-19. Therefore, the rising number of outpatients will drive the medical imaging workstation market.

Technology advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the medical imaging workstation market.Healthcare organizations are employing advanced medical imaging technologies to generate more detailed images and support these tools with analytic and visualization capabilities.

Major companies operating in the medical imaging workstation market are focused on developing new technologies to strengthen their market position.For instance, in March 2022, Royal Philips, a Netherlands-based multinational conglomerate company operating in the medical imaging workstation, launched Ultrasound Workspace, an advanced vendor-neutral echocardiography image processing and reporting technology.

The unique features of the ultrasound workspace enable vendor-neutral 2D/3D echocardiography viewing with its remote, browser-based accessibility. This new solution offers seamless diagnostic workflows, equivalent applications, and AI-powered automatic picture analysis and quantification tools that help boost productivity and diagnostic quality.

In March 2022, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, a Japan-based company medical equipment company, acquired Nordisk Røntgen Teknik A/S for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Canon Medical aims to provide access to advanced multipurpose and motorized digital radiographic imaging technologies developed and manufactured in Europe.

Nordisk Røntgen Teknik A/S is a Danish-based company operating in diagnostic X-ray systems, medical imaging workstations, and manufacturer of medical equipment.

The countries covered in the medical imaging workstations market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The medical imaging workstations market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides medical imaging workstations market statistics, including medical imaging workstations industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a medical imaging workstations market share, detailed medical imaging workstations market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the medical imaging workstations industry. This medical imaging workstations market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433320/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


