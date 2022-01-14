U.S. markets closed

medical leverage, a communications company positions itself for 2022 growth

·1 min read

CARY, N.C., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- medical leverage, a communications company (ml) is pleased to announce the promotion of Justin Reed to VP of Finance, Alexandra Rivers to HR and Training Manager, and Janeanne Josephson to Associate Marketing Manager. These changes drive the company's mission to meet the challenges of today's unique market. With the additional hiring of several project managers to the team, ml is positioning itself well for growth in 2022.

Horizontal (PRNewsfoto/Medical Leverage)

These promotions are all important shifts in responsibility that will ensure ml's service levels are enhanced during its expansion efforts.

medical leverage's president, Dave Oury, says, "Our 2022 expansion efforts started at the stroke of midnight on the new year, thus spring-boarding our talent acquisition initiatives. We continue to attract top-notch thinkers and doers by focusing on creating a culture where we offer improved operations, continued staff training, and product enhancements to best serve our current and future clients. As always, our expansion approach is guided by our core values and steered by our Executive Leadership Team."

To learn more about medical leverage, their work, and how they are helping achieve success for their clients, please visit www.medicalleverage.com and follow them on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/medical-leverage.

ABOUT - medical leverage is a medical communications company that provides full-service solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, biopharmaceutical, medical device, and medical diagnostic companies. We elevate healthcare communications through education by partnering strategically with life science companies and providers.

For over twenty years, we have had the distinct honor of working with marketing, medical affairs, sales training, and market access teams within US and international companies. We know that behind every program there is a product and behind every healthcare professional there is a patient. We focus on our clients, so they can focus on healthcare professionals and, ultimately, their patients.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-leverage-a-communications-company-positions-itself-for-2022-growth-301461517.html

SOURCE medical leverage

