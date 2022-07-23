U.S. markets closed

Medical Lists of Doctors, Nurses, Dentists, in All 50 States

Heartbeat.AI
·6 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2022 / Medical lists of email address and cell phone numbers of leading healthcare providers are an economical marketing tool for those looking to target these medical professionals. This contact information can be difficult to find because licensed healthcare professionals tend to be guarded with giving out their direct personal info such as email addresses, cell phone numbers, direct telephone numbers, or even mailing addresses. Hearbeat.AI has solved this problem by compiling one of the largest databases of healthcare providers with over 11 million detailed records to easily search.

Heartbeat.AI, Saturday, July 23, 2022, Press release picture
Easily search medical lists of licensed doctors, nurses, dentists, and more with Heartbeat.AI's detailed healthcare provider contact information database. Image Credit: 123RF / WaveBreakMediaMicro.

"Hearbeat.AI has the largest coverage of healthcare provider data complete with direct cell phone and personal email data. Users can leverage Heartbeat.AI's data network of 200+ official, private and public sources to get the freshest medical list contact information available," said Ben Argeband, Founder and CEO of Heartbeat.AI.

Search Doctor and Physician Medical Lists for Boards of Medicine in Each State

The Board of Medicine was established for all licensed doctors and physicians practicing medicine in the United States. It ensures these medical professionals meet minimum requirements for safe practice. State medical boards also make a difference by investigating complaints and disciplinary actions against physicians who are not abiding by these guidelines in order to keep the public safe.

Looking for a medical list of physicians and doctors email addresses and cell phone numbers? With Heartbeat.AI's healthcare search platform, quickly perform a phone number search, look up medical list licensing information to see if they are a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) or have other professional licensing designations.

Heartbeat.AI, Saturday, July 23, 2022, Press release picture
Find a list of all 50 State Medical Boards and Boards of Medicine on Heartbeat.AI. Image Credit: 123RF / WaveBreakMediaMicro, Chrupka / Heartbeat.AI.

50 State Medical List for Board of Physician and Doctor Assistants

In the United States, the Physician Assistant list of State Boards include Physician Assistants, Advanced Practice Nursing Providers, Medical and Surgical Physician Assistants, Clinical Nurse Specialists, Nurse Practitioners, and more.

Heartbeat.AI, Saturday, July 23, 2022, Press release picture
Lookup a list of 50 State Boards of Physician Assistants. Image Credit: 123RF / Pressmaster, Chrupka / Heartbeat.AI.

Board of Nursing Medical Lists for All 50 States

Each state has a Board of Nursing that is dedicated to ensure safety, and certify competent nurses that care for patients and their families by protecting the public from unsafe practices and unprofessional conduct among nurses. Registered Nurses (RNs) who work hard to maintain their licenses with the Board of Nursing are rewarded with a sense of pride in knowing they are providing quality care while also upholding ethical standards.

Searching for nurse medical lists? If you are researching various types of nurses in the United States, this medical list will help you find direct contact information for over 5,800,000+ nurses. Access email addresses such as the personal or business nurse email address.

Quickly lookup licensing information such as: Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), Registered Nurses (RNs), Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs), and more. Search the Heartbeat.AI Nurse Healthcare Database to perform a Nurse License Lookup quickly and easily.

Heartbeat.AI, Saturday, July 23, 2022, Press release picture
State Boards of Nursing list for all 50 states. Image Credit: 123RF / Nobilior, Chrupka / Heartbeat.AI.

Find Licenced Dentists with Board of Dentistry Medical Lists

The Board of Dentistry sets the standards for the licensure of dental professionals. In addition, the Board is responsible for enforcing laws regarding the dental profession. The Board also helps regulate and control the quality of dental care delivered by dental professionals in the USA. Practicing dentists need to live up to their responsibility of being a Board member ensuring they meet all necessary professional standards.

Searching for customer-tailored dental email lists for licensed dentists such as those with Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.) or Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry (D.M.D.) credentials? These lists also include Dentists, Dental Assistants, Dental Hygienists, General Practice Dentists, Orthodontists, Endodontists, and more specialty areas of dentistry.

Heartbeat.AI, Saturday, July 23, 2022, Press release picture
State Boards of Dentistry for Dentists and Dental Assistants. Image Credit: 123RF / Deagreez, Chrupka / Heartbeat.AI.

State Board of Optometry Lists for Eye Doctors

Licenced Optometrists are members of the Board of Optometry which is the governing board that regulates optometrists, eye doctors, and relevant vision related institutions. The legislative intent of the Board of Optometry is that such persons who fall below minimum standards or who otherwise present a danger to the public shall be prohibited from practicing in the United States.

When searching for a list of Optometrists, there are various types to choose from. Specializations in corneal eye vision, contact management, low vision rehabilitation, occupational vision, pediatrics, sports vision, vision therapy, and more.

Heartbeat.AI, Saturday, July 23, 2022, Press release picture
State Boards of Optometry have lists Optometrists and Eye Doctors. Image Credit: 123RF / Wavebreakmediamicro, Chrupka / Heartbeat.AI.

22 Search Filters With 850+ Medical Grouping Taxonomies by Classification and Specialization

The Heartbeat.AI platform allows users to filter medical searches in seconds using 22 main filters and further refinement of over 850 refined specialty areas. The data sorting capabilities are endless, to find the exact list of medical professionals you are looking for.

Search filters include:

  • Full Name

  • Email

  • Cell / Mobile Number

  • Work Phone

  • Fax Number

  • Location

  • Address

  • City

  • State

  • ZIP

  • Healthcare Specialization

  • Medical and Professional Credentials

  • Years of Experience

  • Sole Proprietor Status

  • National Provider Identifier (NPI) Lookup

  • License Number

  • Licensed States

  • Education Degrees

  • Year Graduated

  • Gender

  • Pharma

  • Medicines Prescribed

Customize Healthcare Medical Lists to Fit Your Requirements

"We have created one of the most comprehensive and robust healthcare databases available. If you are looking for a highly specialized medical list, Heartbeat.AI has it," said Argeband.

Medical lists of over 11 million verified healthcare provider email addresses, cell phone numbers, mailing addresses, and other important details with more than a 95% accuracy rate.

About Heartbeat AI's Healthcare Medical Lists

Heartbeat.AI is an easy-to-use searchable database of over 11+ million licensed healthcare providers in the United States. Quickly lookup and search healthcare providers verified personal and business contact information. Compile medical lists with speed and accuracy, unrivaled by other platforms.

Eliminate your prospecting, sourcing, or recruiting time. If you are a healthcare, medical, or pharmaceutical sales rep or recruiter, you have an instant competitive advantage when engaging hard-to-reach healthcare providers. You close more deals with short sales cycles. Bring on more new hires, fill open positions in shorter time frames, all through active and passive recruitment.

Healthcare Industry Problem: Only 30% of healthcare providers have a LinkedIn account, making outreach overly competitive and exhausting to search, discover, and connect with the hidden 70% that do not have social media profiles.

Heartbeat.AI Solution: Aggregates 100% of American healthcare providers with matching cell phone numbers and personal email addresses, reducing your sales prospecting time or recruiting time-to-hire by up to 10x or more.

Heartbeat.AI by the Numbers: 11+ million USA Healthcare Professionals, 8.8+ million Direct Cell / Mobile Phone Numbers, 9.3+ million Personal Email Addresses, 6+ million Direct Dial Telephone Numbers, plus search by 22 filters and over 850+ healthcare taxonomy specialty are data points to customize your medical lists in minutes.

CONTACT:
Heartbeat.AI
Drew Clark
VP Enterprise Partnerships
332-333-4114
drew@heartbeat.ai

Schedule a Free Trial or Demo of the Heartbeat.AI Healthcare Platform to Create Your Own Custom Medical Lists:
https://www.Heartbeat.ai/contact

SOURCE: Heartbeat.AI



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709571/Medical-Lists-of-Doctors-Nurses-Dentists-in-All-50-States

