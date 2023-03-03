Medical Loupes Market is projected to reach US$ 588.9 million by 2023 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Global medical loupes market size is predicted to reach US$ 588.9 million in 2033 with a projected CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The rise in minimally invasive surgeries has driven the demand for medical loupes. As the aging population increases and the prevalence of chronic diseases rises, there is an increase in surgeries and procedures that require enhanced visualization and precision, which medical loupes provide.

Flip-up and TTL medical loupes are some of the latest products gaining popularity in the market. Manufacturers are leveraging advanced materials and technologies to drive the growth of the market. The growth of the medical loupes industry is being driven by the increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Request a sample report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11128

Medical loupes provide surgeons with the necessary magnification and clarity to perform such procedures with ease, which can reduce the risk of errors and complications during surgeries, leading to better patient outcomes. In addition, the growing preference for outpatient surgeries is also expected to drive the demand for medical loupes during the forecast period.

AR systems, a hybrid magnification approach that allows physicians to perform suturing procedures accurately, are being leveraged in the healthcare sector. AR systems not only improve the vision but also track the movement of tools, and manufacturers are launching loupes equipped with AR to augment the growth of the market.

Despite prospects, there are likely challenges that stay ahead for the industry. Limited awareness regarding the usage of medical loupes in emerging economies and highly advanced medical loupes that are considered more complex and expensive.

Technological advancements in the design and functionality of medical loupes are expected to bode well for the market. Manufacturers are launching loupes with AR technology, flip-up, and TTL medical loupes, and are leveraging advanced materials and technologies to drive the growth of the market. The growing adoption of medical loupes in restorative dentistry and endodontic practices are likely to continue pushing sales over the forecast period.

Story continues

Key Takeaways from the Medical Loupes Market:

With a share of 74.1% throughout the projected period, the United States is expected to be an appealing medical loupes sector.

In 2022, India accounted for 46.5% of the medical loupes market.

The demand for medical loupes in dentistry is predicted to increase in the United Kingdom. According to the analysis, the medical loupes industry in the United Kingdom accounted for 19.8% of the total market share in 2022.

In 2022, Germany's medical loupes industry held a 23.7% share.

In 2022, China's medical loupes sector held a 55.4% share.

In recent years, the medical loupes industry has expanded significantly, with the flip up loupe segment emerging as a dominating player, accounting for 61.3% of sales.

The surgical application segment accounted for 59.9% of the medical loupes market in 2022.

In terms of sales channels, the offline category is likely to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11128

Who is Winning?

The medical loupes industry is highly competitive with a large number of players operating in the market. Some of the key players in the market include Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Orascoptic, Surgitel, SheerVision, Univet Optical Technologies, Keeler Ltd., and Enova Illumination.

These companies are actively engaged in research and development to improve the quality and functionality of their products. They are also expanding their distribution networks to reach a wider customer base, including online channels.

The market is also witnessing the entry of new players, which is intensifying the competition further. These new entrants are leveraging advanced technologies to offer innovative products that can meet the changing needs of customers.

In addition, mergers and acquisitions are a common trend in the market as companies seek to strengthen their market position and expand their product portfolios. For example, in 2019, Danaher Corporation acquired the dental business of Envista Holdings Corporation, which includes the brands KaVo Kerr, Nobel Biocare, and Ormco.

Overall, the competition in the medical loupes industry is expected to remain intense, and companies will need to focus on continuous innovation, quality, and customer service to stay competitive in the market.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Thursday, March 2, 2023, Press release picture

Medical Loupes Market By Category

Product Type:

Through The Lens (TTL)

Flip Up Loupe

Lens Type:

Galilean

Prismatic

Application:

Dentistry

Surgical

Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

Region:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding China & Japan

Japan

China

Middle East & Africa

Ask For Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11128

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Medical Loupes Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/medical-loupes-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Consumer Product

Hair Styling Products Market Size: The hair styling products market is expected to reach a valuation from US$ 23.5 billion in 2023 to US$ 39.9 billion by 2033. The market is expected to record an average CAGR of 5.4% CAGR.

Desert Air Cooler Market Forecast: The desert air cooler market is likely to record a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. As per FMI analysis, the market is anticipated to hold a share of US$ 1.47 billion in 2023 while it is expected to cross a value of US$ 3.90 billion by 2033.

Bamboo Products Market Outlook: The global bamboo products market is expected to total US$ 73432.4 million in 2023. Growing emphasis on sustainability and plastic waste reduction across the globe is anticipated to drive the market at a healthy 6.0% CAGR, pushing the market size to US$ 131506.2 in 2033.

Survival Tools Market Growth: Total market sales for survival tools are to increase at a strong 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period, reaching US$ 1,207.8 million in 2023. The survival tools market is being driven by the increasing emphasis on safety when engaging in outdoor recreational activities.

Online Clothing Rental Market Value: The online clothing rental market size is projected to be valued at US$ 2,279.9 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 6,244.1 million by 2033. The sales of online clothing rentals are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/741659/Medical-Loupes-Market-is-projected-to-reach-US-5889-million-by-2023-Future-Market-Insights-Inc



