U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,130.29
    +57.86 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,845.13
    +315.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,390.69
    +228.09 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.23
    +12.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.30
    +1.88 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.70
    +13.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    +0.47 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0227
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -0.0390 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1900
    -1.1300 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,809.24
    -97.06 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.24
    -1.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

Medical marvel: Doctors from Manipal Hospital successfully conduct rare multiple organ transplant

·2 min read

NEW DELHI, July 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind feat, Manipal Hospitals set a new record in Rajasthan's medical history when the doctors performed liver and kidney transplants at the same time on a 35-year-old man suffering from liver cirrhosis. On further diagnosis, it was found that the patient also had a kidney dysfunction and required immediate medical intervention. He was admitted on the same day. As his condition was deteriorating, doctors at Manipal Hospitals decided to go ahead with two organ transplants at the same time. This was a rare case of living donor where the patient's wife and sister-in-law donated the kidney and liver.

Manipal Hospitals Logo
Manipal Hospitals Logo

Talking about the case, Dr. Jitendra Goswami, Consultant – Nephrology, Manipal Hospital said, "The treatment could have been successful only by doing both transplants together because by transplanting one organ, the chances of failure of the other organ were high and could have been dangerous for the patient. Despite being a challenging case, the operating team did a successful multiple-organ transplant after fifteen long hours of surgery. The patient started responding well from the second day itself."

Adding to this, Dr. Shailendra Lalwani, HOD Liver Transplant & HPB Surgery at Manipal Hospital said, "When the patient came to the hospital, he was already suffering from liver cirrhosis disease due to which his liver was damaged. Other than a transplant, there was no way left to save his life. His sister-in-law gave him a liver, which made a liver transplant possible for the patient. Both the donors and the patient have been discharged from the hospital. They are recovering well, and their conditions are completely healthy."

About Manipal Hospitals

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is India's second-largest multi-specialty healthcare provider treating over 4 million patients annually. With its recent acquisition of a 100% stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals in India, the integrated organization today has an enhanced pan-India footprint with 28 hospitals across 14 cities with 7,000+ beds with a talented pool of 4,000+ doctors and 10,000+ employees. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe.

Visit us at: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/internationalpatientcare/doctors/search/location-delhi?page=1

Contact
Mr. Hemant +91-8376965812
Mr. Zuhaib +91-9990199037
Email: manipal.international@manipalhospitals.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848066/Manipal_Hospitals_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-marvel-doctors-from-manipal-hospital-successfully-conduct-rare-multiple-organ-transplant-301595950.html

SOURCE Manipal Hospitals, Delhi

Recommended Stories

  • Monkeypox treatment maker prepared to ramp up manufacturing, CEO says

    SIGA Technologies, maker of the only available monkeypox treatment, is working to ramp up manufacturing for broader global distribution.

  • Telltale Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Experts

    We just can't get a break from COVID. While things were inching closer towards normalcy, cases are rising again thanks to the latest dominant variant BA.5, which experts say is the most contagious COVID strain yet. Although the virus affects everyone differently, there are symptoms to watch out for that indicate you've had COVID and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with Dr. Mark Fischer, Regional Medical Director at International SOS who explains what to know about BA.5 and symptoms to watch out

  • This Is the Only Way to Contract Monkeypox at the Grocery Store, Experts Say

    Monkeypox has spread across multiple countries, including the U.S., where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed almost 5,000 cases since May. While reminiscent of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, this viral disease spreads differently. We all remember masking up, wearing gloves, and waiting in line to get into the grocery store in 2020, but will we have to do that again because of this virus?Experts at the CDC and others say monkeypox spreads mostly through cl

  • The New COVID-19 Symptoms That Are Easy to Miss

    The highly contagious BA.5 subvariant is causing a nationwide spike in cases, and experts believe the numbers might actually be higher thanks to at-home testing. But even without accurate data, there is no doubt a surge is happening. "You don't have to count every raindrop to know it's raining," says Dr. Joseph Kanter, Louisiana's state health officer and medical director. "And it's pouring right now." Here are five signs of BA.5 that are easy to miss, according to experts. Read on—and to ensure

  • Blood Pressure Reducing Tricks That Actually Work

    One third of Americans have high blood pressure, known as hypertension. "When your blood pressure is too high for too long, it puts you at risk for heart disease, stroke, kidney damage or an aneurysm formation," says Colin A. Craft, MD, physician at Penn Heart and Vascular Center Washington Square. Luckily there are some simple lifestyle changes that can help lower blood pressure. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1

  • Danica Patrick talks breast implant removal recovery: 'Healing is not linear'

    "You are so amazing and we are all so grateful for your authentic reflections on this super important healing topic."

  • Bausch Health Stock Halted After Patent Ruling. The Decision Could Be the ‘Worst Possible Outcome,’ Analyst Says.

    A federal court ruling has dealt a blow to Bausch Health by appearing to clear the way for generic competition for the company’s drug Xifaxan. Bausch Health stock (ticker: BHC) plummeted more than 50% Thursday morning on the news, and trading of the shares was halted. In 2020, Bausch Health Ireland and Salix Pharmaceuticals sued Norwich Pharmaceuticals in 2020 for patent infringement, regarding Norwich’s plans to bring a generic version of Xifaxan to market before its patents had expired, according to a Bloomberg Law report.

  • Sarepta Will Seek Approval of Gene Therapy Before Completing Phase 3 Trial

    The company had said it was in talks with the FDA about seeking early approval, but Wall Street analysts thought the agency would make it wait to apply.

  • Demand for monkeypox vaccine outpaces supply

    With growing concerns that the monkeypox outbreak could turn into another pandemic, local health offices have been flooded with requests for the monkeypox vaccine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been just 330 cases here in Georgia as of July 29.

  • Reinfection, severe outcome more common with BA.5 variant; virus spike protein toxic to heart cells

    Compared with the earlier Omicron BA.2 subvariant, currently dominant Omicron BA.5 is linked with higher odds of causing a second SARS-COV-2 infection regardless of vaccination status, a study from Portugal suggests. Further, they found, in infected heart muscle cells only the SARS-CoV-2 spike interacted with so-called TLR4 proteins (Toll-like receptor-4) that recognize invaders and trigger inflammatory responses.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy With A Possible Seagen Buyout Right Around The Corner?

    Is Merck stock a buy as reports suggest it could put up $40 billion to acquire Seagen? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Opinion: Roe fell, but who will care about the born? That's what 'pro-life' truly means.

    If a decision is made to choose abortion, it is because what is lost to that woman and her family is balanced against what is gained.

  • This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

    Dementia is a brain disorder that affects an estimated 55 million people worldwide according to the World Health Organization. The condition is becoming more common and while age is a leading risk factor, people under 65 can also have dementia, which causes memory loss, mood changes, getting lost in familiar places and more. Being aware of other risk factors like lack of sleep, poor diet, social isolation and not enough exercise can make a difference, but so does knowing your blood type, accordi

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Sell On More Moderate Expectations For 2022 Sales?

    Is Pfizer stock a sell after Wall Street reduced its expectations for 2022 sales and profit? Is PFE stock a sell right now?

  • U.S. Reaches $1.74 Billion Deal With Moderna for Updated Covid-19 Shots

    The Biden administration said it would spend $1.74 billion to buy 66 million doses of Moderna updated Covid-19 vaccine, as well as the option to purchase up to 234 million additional doses, as part of a fall booster campaign. The deal Friday, which follows an agreement to buy 105 million doses of updated vaccines from Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE is expected to give the federal government enough shots for a booster push as early as September. Under the latest deal, the U.S. government has the option to buy up to an additional 234 million doses from Moderna.

  • Monkeypox cases in Maryland surpass 110, CDC data show

    With monkeypox cases on the rise across the country, there are now more than 110 confirmed cases of the disease here in Maryland, according to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Hundreds in DeKalb County line up for monkeypox vaccine

    The 300 vaccines that were allocated for DeKalb County are already spoken for.

  • If you are high risk, do not wait for updated COVID vaccines, experts say

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -People at high risk of severe disease who have yet to get a second COVID-19 booster should not wait for next-generation, Omicron-targeted vaccines expected in the fall, five vaccine experts told Reuters. In many countries, including the United States, the BA.5 Omicron subvariant of the virus is surging, but current vaccines continue to offer protection against hospitalization for severe disease and death. And, as the virus evolves, it is not known what version will be widely circulating in the fall or whether new vaccines - expected to target BA.4/5 in the United States and BA.1 in Europe - will be a good match.

  • A Neurologist Was Convicted Of Raping And Assaulting His Patients After Getting Them Hooked On Opioids

    Ricardo Cruciani prescribed his patients highly addictive medicine and then withheld it unless they performed sexual acts on him.View Entire Post ›

  • These lifestyle habits could reduce risk of dementia

    Story at a glance For the study, more than 501,000 people with an average age of 56 from a U.K database filled out questionnaires asking how often they participated in various physical activities, household and job-related tasks and mental activities, like social visits. Participants reported their family history for dementia to help researchers narrow down…