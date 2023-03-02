U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

Medical Mask Market Size Expected to Rise USD 4.11 Billion, at CAGR of 8.5% by 2027

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global medical mask market size is projected to reach USD 4.11 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecasted to 2027

Pune, India, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical mask market size was valued at USD 2.15 billion in 2019. The market is projected to grow to USD 4.11 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. the global market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. According to a report published by Fortune business Insights, titled “Medical Mask Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical Mask, Respirators, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 2.15 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Industry Developments:

April 2020: Sandler Group announced that it will be investing in the production of the non-woven line of production of respirator mask. The company plans to manufacture around 800 million masks; a step that was taken to cater to the growing demand.


Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/medical-mask-market-102703


Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

8.5%

2027 Value Projection

USD 4.11 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 2.15 Billion

Historical Data

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

115

Segments Covered

By Type, Distribution Channel and Geography

Drivers & Restraints-

Drivers:

  • Increasing Demand: The global medical mask market has experienced a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the virus continues to spread, the demand for medical masks has increased significantly.

  • Growing Awareness: There has been a growing awareness about the importance of personal hygiene and safety among the general public, which has led to increased use of medical masks.

  • Government Initiatives: Governments across the world have taken measures to control the spread of COVID-19, including the use of medical masks. This has led to increased demand for medical masks in both the public and private sectors.

  • Technological Advancements: The development of advanced medical masks with better filtration capabilities and improved comfort has also driven the growth of the market.


Restraints:

  • Shortage of Raw Materials: The production of medical masks requires specific raw materials such as non-woven fabrics, which are in short supply. This has led to a shortage of medical masks and increased prices.

  • Stringent Regulations: Medical masks are subject to strict regulations and standards, which can pose a challenge to manufacturers who must comply with these regulations to sell their products.

  • Fluctuating Demand: The demand for medical masks is subject to fluctuations, depending on the prevalence of the virus in different regions. This can make it difficult for manufacturers to predict demand and plan production accordingly.

  • Competition from Counterfeit Products: The market is flooded with counterfeit medical masks, which can pose a threat to public health and safety. These products may not provide adequate protection and can lead to the spread of the virus.


To Get This Report Customized, Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/medical-mask-market-102703


Key Takeaways

  • North America stood at USD 0.93 billion in 2019 marking its lead position

  • Growing at a CAGR of 8.5%, the market will exhibit steady growth in the forecast period (2020-2027).

  • Respirators segment is expected to be leading in this market during the forecast period.

  • Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases leading to epidemics is the key factor driving this market in 2019.

  • The key players in the market are 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Halyard Worldwide, Inc., KCWW, and Others.

Medical masks are widely used in hospitals, clinics, and other diagnostic centres by healthcare professionals. The ability of these products to stop spreading of infectious and contagious diseases has created a huge demand for the product in recent years. The increasing use of the product, owing to the awareness of safety and preventive measures will contribute to the growing demand. Variations in product offerings will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The cost-effectivity of the product, coupled with the ease of availability, has been influential in the growth of the market. Medical masks can prevent spreading of infectious diseases such as pneumonia, influenza, and the coronavirus. The high prevalence of viral diseases has been a primary factor that has contributed to the growing demand for the product across the world. Facemasks possess around 90-95% efficiency, and given their price tag, it has emerged as most cost-effective way of viral disease prevention.


Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/medical-mask-market-102703


Emphasis on Distribution of PPE to Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall medical mask market in recent years. The increasing prevalence of viral diseases and infections has been a primary factor that has influenced the growth of the market. But most recently, the coronavirus outbreak has created a huge demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) across the world. The coronavirus has spread to 80% countries across the world and the number of infected cases crossed 2.7 million. This pandemic has created a huge awareness regarding preventive measures.

During these pandemic, governments as well as private organizations are putting in several efforts for distribution of personal protective equipment in several countries across the world. In April 2020, the US Department of Justice and the US Department of Health and Human Services announced that it has initiated the distribution of PPE, including a total of 192,000 NHH-95 masks to healthcare workers across New York and New Jersey.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Covid-19 Cases Will Aid Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in in North America is likely to emerge as the dominant region, owing to the growing incidence of coronavirus infections in several countries across this region. As of April 2020, the United States has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases.

The increasing demand for medical mask in several countries across this region will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the regional market. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 0.93 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Asia Pacific will also witness considerable growth due to the rising coronavirus cases in numerous countries across the region.


Quick Buy – Medical Mask Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102703


Table Of Content

  • Key Insights

  • Overview: Guidelines for Usage of Medical Mask Market

  • Snapshot of Types of Medical Mask

  • Prevalence of Associated Respiratory Disease

  • Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

  • Global Medical Mask Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

  • Key Findings / Summary

  • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

    • Surgical Mask

    • Respirators

    • Others

  • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

    • Hospital Pharmacies

    • Retail Pharmacies

    • Online Pharmacies

  • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Medical Mask Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

  • Key Findings / Summary

  • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

    • Surgical Mask

    • Respirators

    • Others

  • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

    • Hospital Pharmacies

    • Retail Pharmacies

    • Online Pharmacies

  • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast  – By Country

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Company Profiles (Overview, Product Types & Services, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on Availability))

      • 3M

      • Honeywell International Inc.

      • Halyard Worldwide, Inc.

      • KCWW

      • Henry Schein, Inc.

      • ANSELL LTD.

      • Cardinal Health

      • Prestige Ameritech

      • Other Prominent Players

TOC Continued…!


Request a Complete TOC: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/toc/medical-mask-market-102703


Explore Fortune Business Insight’s Healthcare Market Trending Reports:

Medical Tape Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis

Medical Lasers Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Cancer Biomarkers Market Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Size, Growth Opportunities & Analysis

South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Overview, Size, Share, Opportunities

FAQ’s

How large is the medical mask market?

Fortune Business Insights says that the global market size is projected to reach USD 4.11 billion by 2027.

Who are the key market players for the medical mask?

The key players in the market are 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Halyard Worldwide, Inc., KCWW, and Others.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth.

Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


