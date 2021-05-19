Medical Non-woven Disposables Market to hit US $30.4 billion by 2026 - Global Insights on Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, Drivers, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

North America is the largest regional market for medical non-woven disposables on the global front, followed by Europe

Dallas, Texas, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Medical Non-woven Disposables Market Size 2019, By Product [Hygiene (Ostomy Liners, Incontinence Pads, Diapers, Underwear, Panty Shields and Liners & Others) and Medical Supplies (Face Masks, Drapes, Caps, Gowns & Others)], By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online & Others) By Region and Forecast 2020 to 2026” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global medical non-woven disposables market is estimated to reach the USD 30.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. Phenomenal growth in life-expectancy, along with corresponding increase in the number of patients with chronic diseases and increasing preference for home care are the key factors driving the medical non-woven disposables market through the forecast period. The incidence of fecal and urinary incontinence is growing in the light of growing aged population. The use of disposable products in this population is imperative as prevention of accidents infections is a key concern. Growing availability of high quality incontinence products is therefore anticipated to have a favorable impact on the growth of this industry.

Additionally, in the currently ongoing situation of deadly infections over the past couple of years, the demand for disposable medical supplies has seen a never-before growth. There are also growing initiatives by public and private groups to promote the use of disposable supplies in developing markets. These regions are also witnessing growing number of local manufacturers, therefore reducing the costs of disposable products and increasing their affordability to healthcare institutions and patients alike. Moreover, the WHO has also issued some prominent guidelines for specific hygiene practices to be followed for prevention of contagious diseases, healthcare associated and surgical site infections. Conversely, the challenge in terms of environmental hazards from dumping of such products may hold back the market growth to a visible extent.

Consistent product innovation has been a key factor supporting the high demand for incontinence products and disposable medical supplies in the global market. The novel products offer prominent benefits such as super-absorbency, odor control and leak resistance. This helps the patients to gain confidence in leading a normal life, and such facts also assist in augmenting product or brand loyalty among the consumers. Growing local manufacturing of these items is also supporting in reducing their prices and therefore increasing affordability.

The uptake of medical non-woven disposables, especially the hygiene products is gradually moving out of the traditional channels. Their purchase is significantly moving out from physical channels and diverting to online platforms. Online distribution channel shall be continuing to register the fastest market growth within the forecast period, cannibalizing the market share of retail and hospital pharmacies. Direct to consumer sale is enabling more discounts and more outreach to customers and manufacturers respectively. Emergence of online platform has also enabled in creating a foothold for generic product manufacturers.

Geographically, countries such as Japan, U.S., India, China, Germany and some others are among the largest consumers of non-woven disposable products. The pool of geriatric population is significantly high in these countries along with corresponding incidence of chronic illnesses. This has also led to increased admission in hospices, assisted living facilities and hospitals and therefore consumption of hygiene disposables.

Adroit Market Research report on global medical non-woven disposables market gives a holistic view of the market from 2016 to 2026, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2016 to 2018, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2026. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global medical non-woven disposables market have been studied in detail.

The global medical non-woven disposables market can be segmented based on product types and distribution channels. On the basis of product types, this market is segmented into hygiene products and medical disposables. At present medical supplies, due to their sheer traded volume dominates the global market with more than 50% revenue share. High demand for these products and their imperative status in surgeries for prevention of surgical site infections drive the growth of this segment. On the other hand, hygiene products segment is anticipated to progress as a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Rapid increase in the number of consumers and growing incidence of debilitating chronic diseases form the key drivers of the segment growth.

Geographically, North America dominated the global medical non-woven disposables market. A large set of the American population is geriatric and is found to use incontinence products. A majority of such patients is female. Additionally, Asia Pacific is anticipated to progress at a rapid growth during the forecast period. Large set of geriatric populations in Japan, China and India, along with the burgeoning healthcare infrastructure in the region contribute to the fast-paced growth of Asia Pacific market.

Major players in the global medical non-woven disposables market are Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Domtar Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Molnlycke Health Care AB, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Cypress Medical Products, Freudenberg Nonwovens, First Quality Enterprises, Inc. and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget.

