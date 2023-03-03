U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,997.25
    +12.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,088.00
    +70.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,106.00
    +44.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,909.40
    +5.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.98
    -0.18 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.30
    +12.80 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    21.22
    +0.31 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.48
    -1.10 (-5.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1985
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2200
    -0.5000 (-0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,348.45
    -1,040.89 (-4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.59
    -27.58 (-5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,962.16
    +18.12 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

Medical Plastics Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 7.3% During 2023-2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research study, the global Medical Plastics Market size & share is anticipated to be valued at approximately $45.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to hit a revenue of around $68.8 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of around 7.3% between 2022 and 2028.

Medical Plastics Market Overview

The medical plastics market is a growing sector that provides a variety of plastics used in medical devices, drug delivery systems, and packaging for medical products. The market is driven by various factors such as the increasing demand for cost-effective medical devices, the growing aging population, and the rise in chronic diseases.

The use of medical plastics is beneficial as they offer several advantages such as high durability, resistance to chemicals, lightweight, and easy moldability. They also offer a high degree of flexibility, making them ideal for use in complex medical devices.

The medical plastics market is segmented by type, application, and region. The types of medical plastics include polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polycarbonate (PC), and others. Applications of medical plastics include medical bags, tubing, implants, syringes, diagnostic instruments, and drug delivery devices.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/medical-plastics-market-1665/request-sample

Medical Plastics Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective Medical Devices: There is a growing demand for cost-effective medical devices, and medical plastics offer an ideal solution. Medical plastics are lightweight, durable, and easy to mold, making them a preferred material for the production of medical devices. As the demand for cost-effective medical devices continues to increase, the demand for medical plastics is also likely to increase.

Aging Population and Rise in Chronic Diseases: The aging population is increasing worldwide, and this has resulted in a higher incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. The increase in chronic diseases has resulted in a higher demand for medical devices, such as drug delivery devices, implants, and diagnostic instruments. Medical plastics are used extensively in the production of these devices, and as a result, the demand for medical plastics is expected to increase.

Technological Advancements: There has been a significant increase in technological advancements in the medical industry, and this has resulted in the development of new and innovative medical devices. Medical plastics play a critical role in the production of these devices, and as the industry continues to grow and develop, the demand for medical plastics is also likely to increase.

Stringent Regulations: The medical industry is highly regulated, and there are stringent regulations governing the use of medical plastics in the production of medical devices. These regulations ensure the safety and efficacy of medical devices and prevent any potential harm to patients. As a result, companies in the medical plastics market need to comply with these regulations to ensure that their products are safe and effective.

Environmental Concerns: There is growing concern about the impact of plastic waste on the environment. This has resulted in a shift towards more sustainable and eco-friendly materials in the medical industry. As a result, companies in the medical plastics market are focusing on developing sustainable and eco-friendly medical plastics to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly materials.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 45.1 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 68.8 Billion

CAGR

7.3% from 2022 to 2028

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2028

Key Players

SABIC, BASF, Celanese, Evonik, Solvay, Covestro

Customization Options

Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Key Highlights from Report:

The global medical plastics market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing demand for cost-effective medical devices, rising aging population, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is the most widely used medical plastic due to its low cost and high flexibility. However, there is growing demand for other medical plastics such as polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE) due to their durability and resistance to chemicals.

The medical bags and tubing segment is the largest application segment of the medical plastics market, followed by diagnostic instruments and drug delivery devices. The demand for these applications is driven by factors such as the increasing need for safe and effective drug delivery systems and the growing demand for diagnostic instruments.

North America is the largest market for medical plastics, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The growth in these regions is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for medical devices and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

The key players in the medical plastics market are investing heavily in research and development to introduce innovative products in the market and gain a competitive edge. Companies are also focusing on developing sustainable and eco-friendly medical plastics to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly materials.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/medical-plastics-market-1665/0

Regional Overview

North America: North America is the largest market for medical plastics, primarily due to the increasing demand for medical devices and the presence of a large aging population. The United States is the largest market in the region, followed by Canada and Mexico.

Europe: Europe is the second-largest market for medical plastics, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for medical devices. Germany is the largest market in the region, followed by the United Kingdom and France.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for medical plastics, primarily due to the increasing demand for medical devices and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. China is the largest market in the region, followed by Japan and India.

Latin America: Latin America is a growing market for medical plastics, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for medical devices and the growing aging population. Brazil is the largest market in the region, followed by Mexico and Argentina.

Middle East & Africa: The Middle East & Africa is a developing market for medical plastics, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for medical devices and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. The United Arab Emirates is the largest market in the region, followed by Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Overall, the medical plastics market is expected to continue to grow in all regions due to the increasing demand for medical devices and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Top Players in the Medical Plastics Market:

  • SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

  • BASF (Germany)

  • Celanese (US)

  • Evonik (Germany)

  • Solvay (Belgium)

  • Covestro (Germany)

For Additional Information on Adhesives and Sealants Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/medical-plastics-market-1665/request-sample

Medical Plastics Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Engineering Plastics

  • High Performance Plastics (HPP)

  • Standard Plastics

  • Silicone

  • Others

By Application

  • Medical Disposables

  • Prosthetics

  • Medical Instruments & Tools

  • Drug Delivery

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Browse Market Data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on Medical Plastics Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Some of The Key Questions from Our Customers Are:

  • What are the different types of medical plastics available in the market, and what are their properties and applications?

  • What are the key factors driving the growth of the medical plastics market, and what are the challenges faced by the industry?

  • Which application segment of the medical plastics market is expected to grow at the fastest rate, and what are the factors driving this growth?

  • Which region is the largest market for medical plastics, and what are the factors contributing to this growth?

  • Who are the key players in the medical plastics market, and what are their strategies to maintain a competitive edge?

  • What are the key trends in the medical plastics market, and how are they likely to impact the industry in the coming years?

  • What are the regulations governing the use of medical plastics in the production of medical devices, and how are companies in the industry complying with these regulations?

  • What are the latest developments in the medical plastics market, and what impact are they likely to have on the industry?

Read Full Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-plastics-market-1665

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • Decline in gasoline demand a 'noticeable' and 'permanent change,' says analyst

    There's a decline in gasoline consumption in the U.S., and some analysts say the trend is here to stay.

  • Russia Oil Resilience May Fade on Lack of Technology, Yakov Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The current resilience of Russia’s oil production to international sanctions will be tested in the longer term by the lack of high-tech services, according to consultant Yakov and Partners.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed Speech Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jo

  • 10 Biggest Canadian Oil & Gas Companies

    With Cenovus Energy leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest Canadian oil & gas companies by 12-months trailing revenue.

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Thriving Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • Delta Airlines Planning Huge Investment to Make Travel Better

    Meanwhile, United, American and Southwest are debating whether to follow Delta's lead in facing up to an unpleasant reality for industry.

  • Nestlé Is Said to Kick Off Sale of Peanut Allergy Pill Palforzia

    (Bloomberg) -- Nestlé SA has kicked off the sale of its peanut allergy medicine, people with knowledge of the matter said, as it seeks to reverse what’s proven to be a costly bet for the consumer company.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsMusk Was Right About T

  • As America obsesses over ChatGPT, it’s losing the race with China on tech in 37 out of 44 key areas, study funded by the State Department says

    “Western democracies are losing the global technological competition,” an Australian think tank found, with China’s lead “sometimes stunning.”

  • Here's How I'm Playing the Copper Rally

    China consumes more copper than any country on earth, and demand for the red metal rises as its economy improves.

  • Biden’s first veto could impact your 401(k) and how companies react to climate change

    Republicans keep up 'anti-woke' fight to limit how retirement-investing plans consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues when picking stocks.

  • 150,000 Laid-Off Tech Workers Fuel Massive Wave Of New Startups – And They're Actually Making More

    This year did not start off great for many tech workers. After tens of thousands of layoffs in 2022, tech companies continued to shed workers in round after round of layoffs. Technology companies from Microsoft Corp. to Meta Platforms Inc. announced thousands of layoffs at the beginning of the year. A report from placement services firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. stated the technology industry led other sectors for the number of jobs cut in 2022. It found more than 97,000 tech workers rec

  • iPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From China

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. partner Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about $700 million on a new plant in India to ramp up local production, people familiar with the matter said, underscoring an accelerating shift of manufacturing away from China as Washington-Beijing tensions grow. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed

  • EXCLUSIVE: BioRestorative To Receive Third US Patent For Metabolic ThermoStem Program

    The United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a notice of allowance for a patent application related to BioRestorative Therapies Inc's (NASDAQ: BRTX) metabolic ThermoStem program. What Happened: This will be the third patent granted under this family of intellectual property claims under the new patent covering implantable three-dimensional scaffolds and brown adipocytes derived from human brown adipose-derived stem cells. Last month, the European Patent Office issued a notice of allo

  • Citigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage Units

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is cutting hundreds of jobs across the company, with the Wall Street giant’s investment banking division among those affected.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed Speech Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage

  • Big Oil to take centerstage at Houston meet as markets, alliances shift

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Top energy executives and officials from around the world will descend on Houston next week just as the political fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago continues to distort global oil supply lines and put long-term energy security front of mind for governments. Oil company chiefs and ministers will make their case for investment in all forms of energy - fossil fuels and renewables - to meet rising demand and at the same time accelerate the move toward the low-carbon industry of the future. A record 7,000 people have signed up for the week-long CERAWeek discussion of fossil fuels, clean energy, advanced energy storage.

  • How Gas From Texas Becomes Cooking Fuel in France

    Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Europe is importing U.S. natural gas like never before to heat homes, generate electricity and power factories.

  • Coca-Cola and Dunkin' Team Up On a New Starbucks Killer

    Coca-Cola has very little experience being the No. 2 brand. Coca-Cola does not own a major coffee brand in the U.S. What it does own is what some call the second-largest coffee-house chain in the world -- Costa Coffee -- and it also has a massive partnership with the actual second-largest coffee chain in the U.S. and the world, Dunkin'. While you can debate which brand takes the No. 2 slot -- it's Dunkin' by store count, Costa if you use a stricter definition of coffee house -- you can't debate that Starbucks leads the space in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • Why Is Western Digital (WDC) Down 12% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Western Digital (WDC) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Crypto Companies’ New Crisis: Banks May Not Take Their Money

    FEATURE Silvergate Capital is in crisis mode after the crypto bank warned about its ability to “continue as a going concern.” The disclosure, made in a securities filing late Wednesday, sent its stock crashing 55% on Thursday to around $6 a share.

  • Saudi Firms Outline $51 Billion of Projects Under ‘Shareek’ Diversification Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia outlined plans for 192 billion riyals ($51 billion) of investments by local companies including Saudi Aramco and mining giant Maaden under a government incentive program as it seeks to accelerate a plan to diversify its economy away from oil.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersTycoon Deripaska Wa

  • Volkswagen’s Xinjiang Plant Is No Longer Making Cars Amid Human-Rights Concerns

    A visit to the factory by the German car maker’s China head reignites criticism over its presence in a region where authorities face allegations of using forced labor.