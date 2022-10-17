Medical Plastics Market Size to Grow by USD 9.37 Bn, Growth in The Geriatric Population to Drive Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical plastics market size is set to grow by USD 9.37 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market has been segmented by automated production system (medical components, mobility aids, medical device packaging, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The growth in the geriatric population is driving the medical plastics market growth. The elderly population is prone to major musculoskeletal conditions such as balance issues and low back pain. Moreover, individuals from this population segment are also at a high risk of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. Arthritis, bursitis, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, elbow pain, knee pain, elbow problems, hip fractures, and neck problems are some of the most common orthopedic disorders. The rise in demand for medical products such as medical implants and components will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Concerns related to the use of medical plastics are challenging the growth of the market. Mismanagement of medical plastics can lead to severe health issues and pollution. Chemical additives used in medical plastic production can also cause health concerns among consumers. Moreover, medical plastics cannot degrade easily, leading to pollution. Thus, concern related to medical plastics will negatively impact the market during the forecast period.

The medical components segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The number of patients with health disorders is rising across the world due to the increase in the aging population. Moreover, there is a growing focus on the use of medical plastics for site-specific drug delivery, such as coatings on medical components. Such applications are expected to propel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Avantor Inc., Celanese Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, HMC Polymers Co Ltd., Nolato AB, Orthoplastics Ltd., SABIC, Solvay SA, Tekni Plex Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., Trelleborg AB, Trinseo PLC, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Rochling SE and Co. KG, among others, are the key vendors in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - The company offers plastic materials that enhance performance in packaging, film, and printing in the medical industry.

Eastman Chemical Co. - The company offers medical components using materials such as silicone, thermoplastic elastomers, and fluoropolymers.

Orthoplastics Ltd. - The company offers plastic products under Purell, which is a polypropylene for medical and pharmaceutical applications.

SABIC - The company offers plastic products under Purell, which is a polypropylene for medical and pharmaceutical applications.

Medical Plastics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.07% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avantor Inc., Celanese Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, HMC Polymers Co Ltd., Nolato AB, Orthoplastics Ltd., SABIC, Solvay SA, Tekni Plex Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., Trelleborg AB, Trinseo PLC, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, and Rochling SE and Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

