Medical Plastics Market Size to Grow by USD 9.37 Bn, Growth in The Geriatric Population to Drive Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical plastics market size is set to grow by USD 9.37 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market has been segmented by automated production system (medical components, mobility aids, medical device packaging, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Plastics Market 2022-2026
View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

The medical plastics market covers the following areas:

Medical Plastics Market Sizing
Medical Plastics Market Forecast
Medical Plastics Market Analysis

Market Drivers and Challenges

The growth in the geriatric population is driving the medical plastics market growth. The elderly population is prone to major musculoskeletal conditions such as balance issues and low back pain. Moreover, individuals from this population segment are also at a high risk of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. Arthritis, bursitis, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, elbow pain, knee pain, elbow problems, hip fractures, and neck problems are some of the most common orthopedic disorders. The rise in demand for medical products such as medical implants and components will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Concerns related to the use of medical plastics are challenging the growth of the market. Mismanagement of medical plastics can lead to severe health issues and pollution. Chemical additives used in medical plastic production can also cause health concerns among consumers. Moreover, medical plastics cannot degrade easily, leading to pollution. Thus, concern related to medical plastics will negatively impact the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The medical components segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The number of patients with health disorders is rising across the world due to the increase in the aging population. Moreover, there is a growing focus on the use of medical plastics for site-specific drug delivery, such as coatings on medical components. Such applications are expected to propel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Key Companies and their Offerings

Avantor Inc., Celanese Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, HMC Polymers Co Ltd., Nolato AB, Orthoplastics Ltd., SABIC, Solvay SA, Tekni Plex Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., Trelleborg AB, Trinseo PLC, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Rochling SE and Co. KG, among others, are the key vendors in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - The company offers plastic materials that enhance performance in packaging, film, and printing in the medical industry.

  • Eastman Chemical Co. - The company offers medical components using materials such as silicone, thermoplastic elastomers, and fluoropolymers.

  • Orthoplastics Ltd. - The company offers plastic products under Purell, which is a polypropylene for medical and pharmaceutical applications.

  • SABIC - The company offers plastic products under Purell, which is a polypropylene for medical and pharmaceutical applications.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 to view 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly

Medical Plastics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.07%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 9.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.85

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Avantor Inc., Celanese Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, HMC Polymers Co Ltd., Nolato AB, Orthoplastics Ltd., SABIC, Solvay SA, Tekni Plex Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., Trelleborg AB, Trinseo PLC, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, and Rochling SE and Co. KG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Automated Production System

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Automated Production System

  • 5.3 Medical components - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Mobility aids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Medical device packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Automated Production System

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Celanese Corp.

  • 10.4 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • 10.5 Eastman Chemical Co.

  • 10.6 HMC Polymers Co Ltd.

  • 10.7 Nolato AB

  • 10.8 Orthoplastics Ltd.

  • 10.9 SABIC

  • 10.10 Solvay SA

  • 10.11 Tekni Plex Inc.

  • 10.12 The Dow Chemical Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-plastics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-9-37-bn-growth-in-the-geriatric-population-to-drive-market-growth---technavio-301649569.html

SOURCE Technavio

