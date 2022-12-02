Medical Polymers Global Market to Reach $32 Billion by 2024
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Polymers Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 By Type (Fibers & Resins, Medical Elastomers, Biodegradable Polymers, and Others), By Application, By Company and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global medical polymers market is anticipated to grow at an impressive rate through 2027. Medical polymers are synthetic materials structured as elastomer, filament, and sap. Clinical polymers are used as a protective material in clinical segment packaging and clinical device manufacturing.
These polymers contain many functional mechanisms such as elastomeric fibers, polyethylene glycol, plastics, rubber microparticles, polyethylene Teflon, rubber powder, resins, thermoform, silicone, nylon, cement, and rubber composites. According to the global medical polymer market in 2021, the medical market plastic market will be around 22.8 billion US dollars in 2019 and is expected to reach 32 billion US dollars in 2024. Hence, the demand for medical polymers will increase to fulfill the increasing population need.
Apart from this, government initiatives around the world to make their population healthier are factors influencing market growth. The increase in the population and medical cases led to increased demand for the product. Thus, the Global Medical Polymers Market is expected to rise in market share in the projected year.
Growing Adoption of Medical Polymers Around the Globe is Driving the Market
As the population rises, the demand for medical appliances and treatment is increasing within the market to make the population healthier. There are many hospitals where treatment activities are practiced worldwide to ensure successful medical recovery. The North American region is expected to dominate the market due to its awareness program and people's concern towards women's healthcare. The healthcare market's growth directly impacts the medical polymer market and leads to an increase in demand for the medical polymer.
As the population rises, more patients require medical supervision or treatment. The Statista report state that almost 1353.5 million users are expected to reach in the year 2025 and the average revenue per patient is expected to amount to 57.33 USD. Thus, the growing population will indirectly influence the growth of medical polymers.
There are drastic changes in the lifestyle of people due to urbanization and modernization. Various efforts are going on worldwide to make devices more compactable and feasible. Many companies are keenly interested in the segment as it lies in the healthcare sector and affects everyone's lives.
Resins such as PEEK and PE are ultrahigh molecular weight polyethylene with large market sizes. PEEK and PE is one of the most preferred compounds used for making medical product for treatment due to their structural strength, biocompatibility, bio-inertness, and commercial viability. Surgical gloves, syringes, insulin pens, IV tubes, catheters, and inflatable splits are products used for medical purposes. Thus, the versatile use for different purposes, technological advancement, favorable government policies, and the marketer's effort will impact the market's growth. The global medical polymer market is expected to increase in the forecasted year.
Increasing Efforts for Technological Development Pushing Growth
Ongoing research and development operation worldwide is driving it to sustainable development to ensure optimum and sensible use of the resources. Growing technological advancements make the manufacturer concerned about market value growth. There is a rise in the receiving funding for better development and enhancement of product from the government, and the different source is strengthening the market growth. For example, Celanese corporation announced to receive a grant award to develop a long-lasting and refillable drug delivery system in august 2022.
BASF SE
Celanese Corporation
Dow Chemical Company
Eastman Chemical Corporation
Evonik Industries AG
Eastman Chemical Corporation
Evonik Industries AG
KRATON CORPORATION
Trinseo SA
Covestro AG
