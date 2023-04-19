Medical practice management software (MPMS) market size to grow at a CAGR of 12.44% from 2022 to 2027, The increased popularity of e-prescriptions to be a major market trend - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the medical practice management software (MPMS) market, and it is expected to grow by USD 4,936.13 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.44% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence market growth, and the overall market environment. The increased popularity of e-prescriptions is an emerging trend in the market growth. E-prescription functionality is provided by market vendors of MPMS solutions and mobile applications. You can use the mobile application to access your electronic prescriptions, find nearby pharmacies, and purchase prescription drugs. Additionally, electronic prescribing programs are increasingly being used to store patient medication histories in MPMS systems. Thus, the increased popularity of e-prescription is one of the major trends that are expected to drive the growth of the global medical practice management software market during the forecast period. Click & get the up-to-date Sample Report within minutes!
Medical practice management software (MPMS) market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our medical practice management software (MPMS) market report covers the following areas:
Medical practice management software (MPMS) market industry analysis
Medical practice management software (MPMS) market five forces analysis
Medical practice management software (MPMS) market competitive landscape
Medical practice management software (MPMS) market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics
Major Drivers
The increased efficiency and productivity of MPMS are notably driving market growth.
MPMS aids in the optimization of chair time as well as the reduction of patient wait times and administrative expenses.
Increasing a healthcare center's quality and productivity, MPMS enhances organizational processes.
Patient demographic data, spend analysis, overhead costs, inventory management, insurance claims, patient analysis, regulatory and compliance data, license information, and emergency management are all managed with the aid of MPMS.
The software also generates reports of clinical and administrative performance that can be used for medical practice improvement plans.
Hence, such factors are expected to propel the growth of the global medical practice management software (MPMS) market during the forecast period.
Key Challenges
Data security and privacy concerns are major challenges impeding market growth.
Due to its affordability and accessibility, cloud-based MPMS is preferred over on-premises systems by many hospitals.
A cost-efficient and practical method of storing and accessing data is provided by cloud-based MPMS.
However, as it could expose patient data and information about insurance to the public, the adoption of cloud-based MPMS in medical practice is risky.
Data misuse or manipulation is a possibility due to the high risk of information leakage.
Legal and security issues involving unauthorized insurance claims, problems with regulatory and statutory compliance, and problems with auditing and logging may result from this.
Therefore, such factors may hinder the medical practice management software market growth during the forecast period.
What's New? -
Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Medical practice management software (MPMS) market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Medical practice management software (MPMS) market is segmented as below:
Deployment Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)
End-user Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)
The market share growth by the cloud-based segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions are economical and don't require additional hardware or software. The main market drivers are cost and flexibility in how these solutions can be implemented. The solution has a subscription-based model. The subscription-based business model of cloud-based MPMS solutions requires the user to pay according to its usage. Medical researchers from Boston Children's Hospital have found that the cloud-based MPMS systems provided faster access to medical records as compared with client-server-based MPMS systems. Such factors will drive the growth of the cloud-based segment in the global MPMS market during the forecast period.
Medical practice management software (MPMS) market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adroit Infosystems Inc., AdvancedMD Inc., ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTION INC., Athenahealth Inc., BestoSys Solutions Pvt Ltd., CareCloud Inc., CollaborateMD Inc., eClinical Works LLC, Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., Greenway Health LLC, Henry Schein Inc., McKesson Corp., Nextech Systems LLC, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Oracle Corp., Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sage Group Plc, TotalMD, and Virence Health are some of the major market participants. Although the Increased efficiency and productivity of MPMS will offer immense growth opportunities, Data security and privacy concerns will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Vendor Offerings
CollaborateMD Inc. - The company provides cloud-based medical billing and practice management software services for independent medical practices and hospitals. The key offerings of the company include medical practice management software which is used to prepare billing statements and generate electronic claims based on patient encounters.
AdvancedMD Inc.: The company offers medical practice management software which is used to automate medical billing and helps in the verification of insurance coverage and eligibility process.
Athenahealth Inc.: The company offers medical practice management software which is used in scheduling patient appointments and to help in doing financial reporting.
CareCloud Inc.: The company offers medical practice management software that is used in tracking, managing, and optimizing financial and administrative processes.
Medical practice management software (MPMS) market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will assist medical practice management software (MPMS) market growth during the forecast period
Estimation of the medical practice management software (MPMS) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the medical practice management software (MPMS) market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical practice management software (MPMS) market vendors
Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.44%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 4,936.13 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%)
11.62
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Adroit Infosystems Inc., AdvancedMD Inc., ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTION INC., Athenahealth Inc., BestoSys Solutions Pvt Ltd., CareCloud Inc., CollaborateMD Inc., eClinical Works LLC, Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., Greenway Health LLC, Henry Schein Inc., McKesson Corp., Nextech Systems LLC, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Oracle Corp., Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sage Group Plc, TotalMD, and Virence Health
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's Information Technology Reports
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global medical practice management software (MPMS) market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Deployment
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Deployment
6.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Physicians - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Pharmacists - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 AdvancedMD Inc.
12.4 ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTION INC.
12.5 Athenahealth Inc.
12.6 CareCloud Inc.
12.7 CollaborateMD Inc.
12.8 eClinical Works LLC
12.9 Epic Systems Corp.
12.10 Greenway Health LLC
12.11 Henry Schein Inc.
12.12 McKesson Corp.
12.13 Nextech Systems LLC
12.14 NextGen Healthcare Inc.
12.15 Oracle Corp.
12.16 Sage Group Plc
12.17 Virence Health
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
