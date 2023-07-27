Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Gained in Q2 on Q1 Revenue Growth

Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Income Strategy” second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the strategy gained 3.14% (net of fees) outperforming the ICE Bank of America High Yield Index’s 1.63% return and underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 8.74% gain. Year-to-date, the strategy returned 0.48%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Miller Value Partners Income Strategy highlighted stocks like Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is a real estate investment trust that acquires and develops net-leased healthcare facilities. On July 26, 2023, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) stock closed at $10.62 per share. One-month return of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) was 14.81%, and its shares lost 37.23% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has a market capitalization of $6.354 billion.

Miller Value Partners Income Strategy made the following comment about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

“Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) gained after it reported 1Q23 revenues of $350.2MM, -14.5% Y/Y, below consensus of $352.5MM, and Normalized Funds from Operations (FFO)/share of $0.37, -21.3% Y/Y, slightly below consensus of $0.38. The company’s CEO noted “The terms of recently announced transactions including Springstone, the acquisition by CommonSpirit of Steward’s Utah operations, Healthscope, and Prime, have valued our hospital investments near and in excess of our original purchase prices. This confirmation of our underwritten asset values by sophisticated market participants, as well as our existing liquidity and prudently planned debt structure, position us to have no debt maturities until 2025.” The REIT saw a modest uptick in leverage during the quarter, with the company’s Adjusted Net Debt to Annualized Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre) ratio standing at 6.5x as of quarter-end, compared to 6.4x as of 12/31/22. Management maintained its quarterly dividend of $0.29/share, or a 12.5% annualized yield. Management updated full-year 2023 (FY23) guidance for Normalized FFO/share of $1.56 (vs. prior guidance for $1.58), implying a P/FFO multiple of 5.9x, to account for the impact of announced deleveraging asset sales (and expected $1.4B in debt reduction).”

Story continues

Biggest Health Insurance Companies in the US

Photo by martha-dominguez-de-gouveia on Unsplash

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 21 hedge fund portfolios held Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) at the end of first quarter which was 28 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in another article and shared the list of best dividend stocks under $10. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.