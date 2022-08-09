Medical Publishing Market Records a YoY Growth Rate of 3.03%, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical publishing is the process of distributing the information and data of medical research in an effective and transparent way. Healthcare providers make use of that information to provide enhanced treatment and care to patients.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Medical Publishing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The medical publishing market size is expected to grow by USD 1.14 from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 2.16% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Medical Publishing Market 2021-2025: Scope

The medical publishing market report covers the following areas:

Medical Publishing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

American Medical Association, Australasian Medical Publishing Co. Proprietary Ltd., Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd., Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd., EBSCO Industries Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Informa Plc, International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., and OMICS International Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

American Medical Association - The company offers medical publishing platforms such as JAMA Network.

Australasian Medical Publishing Co. Proprietary Ltd. - The company offers medical publishing platforms such as InSight Plus and Medical Journal of Australia.

Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd. - The company offers medical publishing services such as Charlesworth Essential, Charlesworth Advanced, and Charlesworth Premium.

Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers medical publishing services such as Enago.

EBSCO Industries Inc. - The company offers medical publishing content such as Research databases, e-books, journals, and e-packages.

Medical Publishing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Medical Publishing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical publishing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical publishing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical publishing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical publishing market vendors

Medical Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.16% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Medical Association, Australasian Medical Publishing Co. Proprietary Ltd., Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd., Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd., EBSCO Industries Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Informa Plc, International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., and OMICS International Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

