Medical Publishing Market Records a YoY Growth Rate of 3.03%, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical publishing is the process of distributing the information and data of medical research in an effective and transparent way. Healthcare providers make use of that information to provide enhanced treatment and care to patients.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Medical Publishing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The medical publishing market size is expected to grow by USD 1.14 from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 2.16% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Medical Publishing Market 2021-2025: Scope

The medical publishing market report covers the following areas:

Medical Publishing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

American Medical Association, Australasian Medical Publishing Co. Proprietary Ltd., Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd., Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd., EBSCO Industries Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Informa Plc, International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., and OMICS International Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • American Medical Association - The company offers medical publishing platforms such as JAMA Network.

  • Australasian Medical Publishing Co. Proprietary Ltd. - The company offers medical publishing platforms such as InSight Plus and Medical Journal of Australia.

  • Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd. - The company offers medical publishing services such as Charlesworth Essential, Charlesworth Advanced, and Charlesworth Premium.

  • Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers medical publishing services such as Enago.

  • EBSCO Industries Inc. - The company offers medical publishing content such as Research databases, e-books, journals, and e-packages.

Medical Publishing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Medical Publishing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist medical publishing market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the medical publishing market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the medical publishing market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical publishing market vendors

Medical Publishing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.16%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.14 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.03

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Medical Association, Australasian Medical Publishing Co. Proprietary Ltd., Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd., Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd., EBSCO Industries Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Informa Plc, International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., and OMICS International Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

***1. Executive Summary                           

**1.1     Market Overview

*Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

*Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

*Exhibit 07:  Key Finding 8

***2. Market Landscape             

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*2.1.1 Parent Market

*Exhibit 08:  Parent market

*Exhibit 09:  Market characteristics

**2.2 Value Chain Analysis

*Exhibit 10:  Value Chain Analysis: Publishing

*2.2.1    Core functions

*2.2.2    Content development

*2.2.3    Product development

*2.2.4    Content formatting

*2.2.5    Product design

*2.2.6   Printing and binding

*2.2.7    Marketing and sales

*2.2.8    Outbound logistics

*2.2.9    Support activities

*2.2.10 Innovation

***3. Market Sizing                       

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 11:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 12:  Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

*3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 13:  Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 14:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis                          

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 15:  Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2020

***5. Market Segmentation by Product

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 22:  Product- Market share 2020-2025 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Product

*Exhibit 23:  Comparison by Product

**5.3 Journals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 24:  Journals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 25:  Journals - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.4 E-books - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 26:  E-books - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 27:  E-books - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.5 Print books - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 28:  Print books - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 29:  Print books - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.6 Market opportunity by Product

*Exhibit 30:  Market opportunity by Product

***6. Customer landscape                         

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

**6.1 Overview

*Exhibit 31:  Customer landscape

***7. Geographic Landscape                     

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 32:  Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 33:  Geographic comparison

**7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 34:  North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 35:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 36:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 37:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 38:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 39:  APAC- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.6 South America- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 41:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 42:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million

*Exhibit 43:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.8 Key leading countries

*Exhibit 44:  Key leading countries

**7.9 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 45:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1    Rise in digital publishing

*8.1.2    Growing popularity of social media

*8.1.3    Increase in number of clinical trials

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1    High subscription cost of electronic and print media

*8.2.2    Rapid growth of predatory publishers

*8.2.3    Decline in print publications

*Exhibit 46:  Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1    Transition toward OA publication model

*8.3.2    Increasing use of general-purpose search engines

*8.3.3    Growing number of acquisitions and partnerships

***9. Vendor Landscape                             

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 47:  Vendor landscape

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 48:  Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 49: Industry Risk

***10. Vendor Analysis               

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 American Medical Association

*Exhibit 52:  American Medical Association - Overview

*Exhibit 53:  American Medical Association - Product and service

*Exhibit 54:  American Medical Association - Key offerings

**10.4 Australasian Medical Publishing Co. Proprietary Ltd.

*Exhibit 55:  Australasian Medical Publishing Co. Proprietary Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 56:  Australasian Medical Publishing Co. Proprietary Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 57:  Australasian Medical Publishing Co. Proprietary Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.5 Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd.

*Exhibit 58:  Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd.  - Overview

*Exhibit 59:  Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd.  - Product and service

*Exhibit 60:  Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd.  - Key offerings

**10.6 Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd.

*Exhibit 61:  Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 62:  Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 63:  Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.7 EBSCO Industries Inc.

*Exhibit 64:  EBSCO Industries Inc.  - Overview

*Exhibit 65:  EBSCO Industries Inc.  - Product and service

*Exhibit 66:  EBSCO Industries Inc.  - Key offerings

**10.8 Hearst Communications Inc.

*Exhibit 67:  Hearst Communications Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 68:  Hearst Communications Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 69:  Hearst Communications Inc. - Key offerings

**10.9 Informa Plc

*Exhibit 70:  Informa Plc - Overview

*Exhibit 71:  Informa Plc - Product and service

*Exhibit 72:  Informa Plc - Key offerings

**10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

*Exhibit 73:  International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 74:  International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 75:  International Business Machines Corp. - Key News

*Exhibit 76:  International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 77:  International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

**10.11 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

*Exhibit 78:  John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 79:  John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 80:  John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key News

*Exhibit 81:  John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 82:  John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Segment focus

**10.12 OMICS International Pvt. Ltd.

*Exhibit 83:  OMICS International Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 84:  OMICS International Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 85:  OMICS International Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

***11. Appendix                            

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 87: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 89: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

