Medical publishing market size to grow by USD 1,708.31 million from 2022 to 2027: Growth is driven by the rise of digital publishing - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical publishing market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,708.31 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. American Medical Association, Athenahealth Inc., Australian Medical Association Ltd., BMJ Publishing Group Ltd., Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd, Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd, EBSCO Industries Inc, Elsevier Ltd, Hearst Communications Inc., Informa Plc, International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Massachusetts Medical Society, McGraw Hill Education Inc., MDPI, OMICS International Pvt. Ltd., RELX Plc, Springer Publishing Co, Thieme Medical Publishers Inc, and Wolters Kluwer NV are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Publishing Market 2021-2025

Medical publishing market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights

The medical publishing market share growth by the journals segment will be significant. Journals are the basic source through which new scientific knowledge is circulated. Public funding for research and higher education institutions is largely supported by the content of publications and the money spent on them. Due to the rise in clinical trials and the expansion of scientific and medical research, medical journals are seeing rapid growth. The industry is also being driven by the quick adoption of OA.

47% of the market's growth will account from North America during the forecast period. Due to the rising number of diseases around the world, the region is seeing significant investments in clinical trials and research. In order to develop pharmacological treatments that are efficient and have few adverse effects, the US government is funding clinical trials and research. The US Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) all contribute funds to a variety of health initiatives. Over the course of the forecast period, these factors will support market expansion.

Medical publishing market 2023-2027: Scope

The medical publishing market report also covers the following areas:

Medical publishing market 2023-2027: Drivers & challenges

The rise of digital publishing will fuel the growth of the medical publishing market. Online magazines, e-books, and articles are all a part of digital publishing. Adding source connections to articles, making medical articles instantly available, updating articles in real-time, and providing safe access to articles are all advantages of digital publishing. New methods of presenting medical research are made possible by digital publishing, such as poster presentations at medical conferences. These elements have boosted the acceptance of digital publishing among medical publishers and researchers.

However, the high subscription costs for electronic and print media are the major challenges likely to hamper the growth of the medical publishing market during the forecast period. A significant portion of the publishers' income comes from the sale of combined subscriptions to academic institutions and library consortiums. At first, publishers received a lot of money from high subscription fees. On the other hand, this had a negative effect on market expansion over time. The fixed budgets of library consortia and scientific institutions have not kept pace with rising journal prices. As a result, the high price of medical journals and articles keeps vendors out of the potential market, which in turn limits the expansion of the global medical publishing business.

Medical publishing market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis

Product Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Type Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Region Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Medical publishing market 2023-2027: Key highlights

What are the key data covered in this medical publishing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the medical publishing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the medical publishing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the medical publishing market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medical publishing market vendors

Medical Publishing Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,708.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Medical Association, Athenahealth Inc., Australian Medical Association Ltd., BMJ Publishing Group Ltd., Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd, Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd, EBSCO Industries Inc, Elsevier Ltd, Hearst Communications Inc., Informa Plc, International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Massachusetts Medical Society, McGraw Hill Education Inc., MDPI, OMICS International Pvt. Ltd., RELX Plc, Springer Publishing Co, Thieme Medical Publishers Inc, and Wolters Kluwer NV Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Communication Services" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global medical publishing market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Journals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 E-books - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Print books - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Open access model - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Subscription-based model - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 American Medical Association

12.4 Athenahealth Inc.

12.5 Australian Medical Association Ltd.

12.6 BMJ Publishing Group Ltd.

12.7 Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd

12.8 Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd

12.9 EBSCO Industries Inc

12.10 Elsevier Ltd

12.11 Hearst Communications Inc.

12.12 Informa Plc

12.13 International Business Machines Corp.

12.14 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

12.15 Massachusetts Medical Society

12.16 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

12.17 OMICS International Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

