U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.75
    +9.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,009.00
    +31.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,736.00
    +50.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.30
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.97
    -0.34 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.80
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    +0.31 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1438
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.22
    -1.13 (-4.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2020
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,760.95
    +1,292.85 (+3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.71
    +124.74 (+14.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Medical Publishing Market Size to Grow by USD 1.14 billion | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Publishing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio offers in-depth market analysis. The medical publishing market is expected to grow by USD 1.14 billion from 2020 to 2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 2.16%.

Attractive Opportunities with Medical Publishing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities with Medical Publishing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read additional information about the market. Get FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as service delivery innovation and acquiring high-quality medical publishing products to compete in the market.

American Medical Association, Australasian Medical Publishing Co. Proprietary Ltd., Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd., Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd., EBSCO Industries Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Informa Plc, International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., and OMICS International Pvt. Ltd., among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market. The key news of some of these vendors is mentioned below:

  • In June 2021, International Business Machines Corp. acquired Turbonomic Inc., an Application Resource Management (ARM) and Network Performance Management (NPM) software provider.

  • In March 2021, John Wiley and Sons Inc. partnered with NUS Advanced Computing For Executives to launch a global certification program aimed to close the technology skills gap.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Product:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 46% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases across the world. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. If we look at the country-wise market growth, the US will contribute the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends and Drivers in Medical Publishing Market

  • Market Driver:

Digital publishing has many advantages, such as adding source links to articles and instant availability of medical articles. Digital medical journals use graphical abstracts for a visual summary of the main findings of publications. They provide new ways of presenting medical research and ease the way of accessing research journals at medical conferences. These factors are increasing the adoption of digital publishing among medical researchers and publishers.

  • Market Trend:

OA is a method of providing unlimited access to books, articles, and publications online to users free of cost. This model has advantages such as knowledge enhancement, improved patient care, and access to information about new developments. Hence, the adoption of this model is rising more than the subscription-based model. These factors will result in the growth of the OA model in medical publishing during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Digital Educational Publishing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Global Digital Publishing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Medical Publishing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.16%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.14 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.03

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

American Medical Association, Australasian Medical Publishing Co. Proprietary Ltd., Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd., Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd., EBSCO Industries Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Informa Plc, International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., and OMICS International Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-publishing-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-14-billion--technavio-301475638.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Alibaba SEC Filing May Signal SoftBank Plans to Sell, Citi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. registered one billion American depositary shares that hadn’t been registered before, suggesting SoftBank Group Corp. may intend to sell part of its stake. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S.

  • Did The Smart Money Get Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Right?

    How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of […]

  • Shopify Is Down 40%: Here's Why I'm Still Not Buying Shares

    Like many high-growth stocks, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has taken a beating over the past three months. Plenty of smart investors are saying that now is the time to buy the dip on Shopify stock. Here's why I'm still not buying Shopify stock, even after this rapid sell-off.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • Peloton Deal May Pose Regulatory ‘Headache’ for a Tech Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. -- the early pandemic home-fitness darling that’s become a potential takeover target following a sharp plunge in its stock price -- could find a challenging climate if it opts for a deal with a big-technology firm.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fe

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Make You Wildly Rich by Retirement

    January served as a reminder that stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle. While rapid moves lower in equities can, at times, be unnerving, these periods of heightened volatility represent the price of admission to one of the world's greatest long-term wealth creators.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) just authorized AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) to turn on more 5G network towers. 5G networks are going to be where the wireless battles occur in the immediate future and being able to fully utilize the networks the carriers have been buying up and rolling out will be key to who gains the upper hand in the space. It means market-share wins by one carrier will necessarily come at the expense of rivals, so let's see if AT&T or Verizon is the better buy.

  • GE Stock Could Light Up Your Portfolio. Here’s Why.

    So far this century, holding GE shares has been a portfolio killer. That all may soon change, according to Barron’s senior writer Al Root.

  • U.S. stock market liquidity 'abysmal,' adding to volatility risk

    Liquidity in U.S. stocks has fallen to levels last seen during the COVID-19 selloff two years ago, adding to volatility in an already-nervous market. Market liquidity, or how easily investors can buy or sell a security without affecting its price, has been on a downward spiral for years. "Liquidity is abysmal, is the way I would describe it," said Rishabh Bhandari, senior portfolio manager at alternative investment management firm Capstone Investment Advisors.

  • SoftBank Earnings Set to Show Worsening of Masayoshi Son’s Blizzard

    (Bloomberg) -- When Masayoshi Son last spoke to SoftBank Group Corp. investors three months ago, he said his tech conglomerate was in the middle of a “blizzard.” Conditions for the firm have only deteriorated since. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predict

  • 3 Reasons to Buy PayPal Stock

    After a disappointing Q4 earnings release, shares in this fintech pioneer look a lot more attractive.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)?

    How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of […]

  • The Best Is Yet to Come for Coinbase

    It has been a long, cold winter for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) shareholders, who have endured a long and painful slog down from the stock's 52-week high. On Monday, Jan. 31, Coinbase announced that Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) CEO Tobi Lütke is joining its board of directors. Shopify is one of the biggest success stories in the stock market over the past five years, so Lütke's presence on Coinbase's board should be welcome news for shareholders.

  • How to Handle Taxes After AT&T’s Spinoff of WarnerMedia

    New York tax expert Robert Willens considered the implications of selling the Warner Bros. Discovery stock investors are due to get in the second quarter.

  • Apple Leads Five Stocks Near Buy Points Without This Big Risk

    Apple is among several stocks near buy points and boasting strong relative strength lines with earnings already in the rearview mirror.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Earnings?

    Ford earnings missed Q4 views, even as electric-vehicle sales continue to climb, Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • CPI inflation, Disney and Peloton earnings: What to know this week

    Investors this week are set to monitor another set of inflation data alongside a packed docket of quarterly earnings results, with names from Disney to Uber, Lyft and Peloton all set to post their reports.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound

    The stock market has corrected in recent weeks, declining more than 10% from its recent high. Here's why they think Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) could rebound once the stock market correction ends. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Brookfield Renewable Partners): So far in early 2022, Brookfield Renewable Partners is off by less than 10%.

  • 3 Ultra-Safe Dow Dividend Stocks for February

    The S&P 500 index's level has slumped roughly 6.1% across 2022's trading, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down roughly 11.3% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a much milder 3.4%. The Dow is made up of 30 publicly traded blue chip stocks, and the index tends to hold up relatively well in the face of volatility.