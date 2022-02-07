Medical Publishing Market Size to Grow by USD 1.14 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Publishing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio offers in-depth market analysis. The medical publishing market is expected to grow by USD 1.14 billion from 2020 to 2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 2.16%.

Attractive Opportunities with Medical Publishing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as service delivery innovation and acquiring high-quality medical publishing products to compete in the market.

American Medical Association, Australasian Medical Publishing Co. Proprietary Ltd., Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd., Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd., EBSCO Industries Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Informa Plc, International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., and OMICS International Pvt. Ltd., among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market. The key news of some of these vendors is mentioned below:

In June 2021, International Business Machines Corp. acquired Turbonomic Inc., an Application Resource Management (ARM) and Network Performance Management (NPM) software provider.

In March 2021, John Wiley and Sons Inc. partnered with NUS Advanced Computing For Executives to launch a global certification program aimed to close the technology skills gap.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 46% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases across the world. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. If we look at the country-wise market growth, the US will contribute the highest market growth.

Latest Trends and Drivers in Medical Publishing Market

Market Driver:

Digital publishing has many advantages, such as adding source links to articles and instant availability of medical articles. Digital medical journals use graphical abstracts for a visual summary of the main findings of publications. They provide new ways of presenting medical research and ease the way of accessing research journals at medical conferences. These factors are increasing the adoption of digital publishing among medical researchers and publishers.

Market Trend:

OA is a method of providing unlimited access to books, articles, and publications online to users free of cost. This model has advantages such as knowledge enhancement, improved patient care, and access to information about new developments. Hence, the adoption of this model is rising more than the subscription-based model. These factors will result in the growth of the OA model in medical publishing during the forecast period.

Medical Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.16% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled American Medical Association, Australasian Medical Publishing Co. Proprietary Ltd., Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd., Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd., EBSCO Industries Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Informa Plc, International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., and OMICS International Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

